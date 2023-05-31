As we approach nearly two months of violent internal conflict in Sudan, the chances of a peaceful resolution seem increasingly remote. For many Americans, Sudan may ring a distant bell as the location of the atrocities of the early 2000s — but with so many international crises competing for our attention, this latest development may well fail to capture the public’s attention.

While certainly understandable, this is also short-sighted. The fact is, the fate of Sudan is extremely relevant to American interests, and the U.S. government has a vital role to play in averting a catastrophe.

Sudan is one of the most coup-prone countries on earth. In the first 20 years of independence, the country experienced 16 coups, three of which were successful. Two years after the civilian-led reform movement ousted dictator Omar al-Bashir and ushered in a mixed military-civilian government in August/September 2019, that brief experiment was itself overturned in a coup instigated by the now-rival military factions, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in October 2021. Tortuous negotiations followed and a civilian government was close to being declared in April 2023.

The outstanding issues that delayed the signing of an agreement returning civilians to power included the incorporation of the RSF into the SAF to create a unified military. The failure to resolve this issue produced the current breakdown. Unfortunately, few anticipated the disagreement escalating to this point, as evidenced by the fact that no evacuation plans were made by the hundreds of international NGOs, the 16,000 American citizens living in Sudan, or embassies in the country. As a result, the international community has been caught flat-footed and must scramble to prevent the conflict from turning the country into a charnel house and destabilizing the wider region.

Such an outcome isn’t just a humanitarian concern. Prolonged conflict in Sudan would widen the opportunities for malign foreign actors to expand their influence. Sudan’s long coastline on the Red Sea has attracted keen interest from Russia, which has cultivated strong ties with the government and seeks to build a naval base there.

The Sudanese government has been more than receptive to these overtures. When Russia invaded Ukraine last year, the leader of the RSF traveled to Russia to show his support for Putin. In addition to cultivating warm relations with Russia, Sudan has attracted enormous interest from countries including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Turkey and India. What’s more, the infamous Wagner Group — the Russian mercenary outfit designated as a transnational criminal organization by the U.S. government, and possibly as a terrorist group — and the governments of the Central African Republic and Mali run profitable gold mines in Sudan, some of the proceeds of which are fueling the conflict in Ukraine.

What happens in Sudan rarely stays in Sudan. The RSF and the SAF traditionally have projected power beyond Sudan’s borders, including using the country as a staging area for incursions into neighboring Chad. The RSF also involved itself in the war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, deploying thousands of soldiers in support of the Saudis. And Sudan long has been a source of concern as a haven for Islamist extremists — a threat that may have receded from our attention, but which remains very real.

Neither the RSF nor the SAF will give up power willingly. If the international community wishes for a permanent and just solution to this conflict, they must throw their weight fully behind the Resistance and Change Committees (RCC) – the grassroots organizations established in 2019 that ousted Omar al-Bashir and remain the country’s greatest hope for establishing a genuine civilian government. While the international community respects the RCCs, they have not put civilians front-and-center and continue to negotiate primarily with the SAF and RSF. Sidelining them has come at a terrible cost to citizens.

Recent negotiations with the RSF and SAF — facilitated by the United States and held in Saudi Arabia — led to a seven-day ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian assistance. Future negotiations will attempt to end the conflict and lead to the restoration of a civilian government.

The U.S. and other democratic partners must in no uncertain terms permit the military to be part of any government, and must be firm in its commitment to establishing civilian control. This can be accomplished only by ensuring that the backers of the SAF and RSF (the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia) will no longer provide financial or material support. The chances of this occurring are good, given the broad support for Sudan’s return to civilian government. However, the longer the conflict drags on, the more likely we are to see a return to old alliances and conflicts between Sudan and its neighbors.

The consequences of inaction are clear: Continued fighting will create opportunities for further manipulation by malign foreign powers, the displacement of millions of Sudanese, and the destabilization of neighboring countries. The U.S. government must take urgent action before the situation becomes unsalvageable.

Gregory Kearns is the Regional Director for Africa at the International Republican Institute.