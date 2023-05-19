Despite some inaccuracy and vagueness in his recent statements regarding the war in Ukraine, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has raised a fundamental question concerning American policy toward that horrendous conflict. Although supportive of the current level of military engagement, he has said the U.S. lacks a “vital national interest” to “escalate more involvement.” If he is right, under emerging military conditions, logic suggests that the U.S. should seek a negotiated political settlement.

But what do policymakers and experts mean by a “vital” national interest? Generally speaking, they’re referring to protection of the territorial integrity of the state and the autonomy of its fundamental institutions. For the United States, threats to vital interests might include a hostile great power or terrorist movement acquiring sufficient means to launch broad attacks on U.S. territory or moving toward domination of an important world region — as Germany and Japan did in the run-up to World War II. International relations scholar Hans Morgenthau wrote that such interests represent “the irreducible minimum that diplomacy must defend with adequate power without compromise.”

Yet, no important American policymaker has asserted that an adverse outcome for Ukraine — a relatively minor country in Europe that is not part of the U.S.-sponsored alliance — would, by itself, pose a threat to the survival of the American state and its institutions. None has argued, for example, that the conquest of Ukraine would enable Russia, now half the size of the former Soviet Union, to defeat NATO in a conventional war.

Instead, President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have displaced, enlarged and mystified the threat from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They maintain that the U.S. and its allies must persist “as long as it takes” to enable the Ukrainians to “liberate their land” and, even further, “ensure” that Russia can’t “relaunch the war in a few months or a few years.” Anything less than that would “invite” unnamed nations around the world to seize land “by force” and conduct “wars of aggression.”

It is always a signal to raise one’s guard when national security elites justify military intervention in a specific country by speculating on the harmful consequences of inaction in other, far-flung places. Remember when the U.S. justified its war in Vietnam with the “domino theory,” predicting that defeat in Vietnam would cascade into the loss of all of Southeast Asia? Or when officials asserted that a failure to dislodge Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in Libya would undermine the ongoing movement toward democracy in Syria and other Arab countries? In reality, it was local circumstances and independently formulated external policies that shaped the outcomes in other countries.

There is reason to doubt that such serious leaders as Biden and Blinken take their own rhetoric about the rationale for military assistance to Ukraine at face value. Their avowed dedication to “sovereignty” and “territorial integrity” hardly squares with such recent bipartisan U.S. undertakings as post-invasion “nation-building” in Afghanistan, the invasions of Iraq and Libya and overthrow of their governments, the arming and training of Syrian rebels, support for Saudi Arabia’s air war in Yemen, and reversal of the U.S.’s longtime refusal to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara.

Arguably, the U.S. does have a national interest — though not a vital one — in responding forcefully to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Surprisingly, the administration has been reluctant to explain it. There is ample reason to react to Russia’s massive invasion in the context of its increasingly bold challenges on a variety of fronts, including its 2014 intervention in Ukraine, cyber attacks, and efforts to influence U.S. and other Western democratic elections.

Moreover, as the leader of NATO, the U.S. is understandably eager to assuage the fears of certain alliance partners situated on Russia’s or Ukraine’s borders. And if America is true to its values, it should be disposed to provide tangible support to a besieged, if fragile, democracy (Ukraine’s recent history of reportedly rigged elections, violent revolution and government corruption should not be overlooked). Still, none of these concerns implicates America’s survival. So, a compromise political solution should not be excluded.

In considering whether the U.S. should now seek negotiations, two additional national interests tip the balance toward diplomacy. First, the upward trajectory of high-quality Western equipment, training and intelligence, Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory and the inevitable Russian countermeasures to come are heightening the risk of a direct NATO-Russia military confrontation. This trend also jeopardizes what remains of the New START Treaty, the last barrier to a renewed strategic nuclear arms race. Second, leaked U.S. intelligence assessments confirm the war appears stalemated and is likely to remain so for at least a year. It is not in America’s interest to disregard a looming negative cost-benefit ratio. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has referred to both of these factors in his recurrent comments on the desirability of moving toward negotiations.

DeSantis has posited that the object of U.S. policy in Ukraine should be “peace,” but has offered almost nothing useful about how to get there. He has called for Russia and Ukraine to reach a ceasefire, but does he understand that durable cessations of hostilities in comparable armed conflicts almost always are the products of an organized peace process mediated by neutral third parties?

Leaders of both major political parties could learn a lot from studying the successful U.S.-supported mediations of a dozen bloody internal and interstate conflicts since 1990, from Bosnia, Cambodia, the Congo and El Salvador to Mozambique, Namibia, Northern Ireland and Sudan. They would grasp the imperative of establishing a peacemaking architecture, with outside supporters using their leverage to help bring the combatants around. They would appreciate the creative solutions that have been developed to overcome the yawning gaps between opposing positions: new patterns of regional autonomy, referendums on key questions, constitutional changes, interstate economic cooperation mechanisms, temporary stationing of international peacekeepers, the establishment of neutrality in foreign policy, and so forth.

In thinking about the Biden administration’s possible support of negotiations, one particular case of successful mediation stands out. During the genocidal internal and interstate Bosnian conflict of the early 1990s, then-Sen. Biden pleaded for U.S. military support for the Muslim majority. While that was provided only sparingly, Europe and the United States pursued negotiations throughout the fighting. A compromise political settlement eventually was reached. It preserved the territorial integrity of Bosnia at the price of unusual regional autonomy and long-term international supervision. Reluctantly, Biden endorsed the accord. Despite its flaws, the Dayton Peace Agreement has held up for almost 30 years.

Stephen R. Weissman is former associate professor of political science at the University of Texas at Dallas and former staff director of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Africa. His latest book, “From the Congo to Capitol Hill: A Coming-Of-Age Memoir,” will be published this summer.