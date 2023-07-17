After a journey that likely lasted billions of years in space, materials from an interstellar meteor that reached Earth and landed on the Pacific Ocean floor nearly a decade ago are now undergoing analysis at Berkeley, Harvard and the Bruker Corporation in Germany.

Courtesy of Avi Loeb

The material collected by an expedition I recently led includes more than 100 tiny marble-like spherules smaller than a pin head. In analyzing these spherules, radioactive isotopes like Uranium 235 and 238, which decay into Lead 207 and 206, can be used as clocks that record the age of the spherules. If the radioactive dating that we will conduct in the coming weeks indicates that the spherules — from a meteor known as IM1 — are definitely older than solar system material, then we would have an independent confirmation of the U.S. Space Command findings about the interstellar origin of IM1.

Based on the air ram-pressure that it sustained before disintegrating in three flares 20 kilometers above the ocean surface, this half-meter-sized object was tougher in material strength than all other 272 meteors cataloged by NASA. Its interstellar origin was formally recognized at 99.99% confidence in an official letter from the U.S. Space Command to NASA on March 1, 2022.

In a strange way, blue-sky scientific analysis of this type would validate the quality of the sensors that the U.S. government used to measure the speed of IM1. This confirmation is no trivial matter, as it has implications for national security — given that the same sensors are used to search for ballistic missiles.

That it is also not a trivial scientific conclusion was highlighted by a recent paper in The Astrophysical Journal, which dismissed the quality of the government’s measurement and the content of the government’s official letter about IM1. Altogether, the spherules collected carry historic significance because this is the first time that humans recovered materials from a meter-scale object that originated outside the solar system.

Following my work on the interstellar object, `Oumuamua (detected almost four years after IM1 - on Oct. 19, 2017), I decided to search for an interstellar meteor in the CNEOS catalog of meteor fireballs compiled by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

While searching the literature on meteors, I came across the velocity data from U.S. government sensors. I was curious whether the fastest meteors in the catalog might be of interstellar origin. A CNEOS meteor detected on Jan. 8, 2014, was an excellent candidate: an object with a speed relative to the sun that exceeds the escape speed at Earth’s location, 42.1 kilometers per second.

IM1 collided with Earth with a speed of 45 kilometers per second. With my student Amir Siraj, we calculated that in the local frame of the Milky Way galaxy, IM1 was moving at 60 kilometers per second faster than 95% of all stars in the vicinity of the sun. We concluded that IM1 was tougher in material strength than all other meteors in the CNEOS catalog.

The research team that I lead as the expedition’s chief scientist is now engaged in writing a comprehensive scientific paper, detailing the results from the finding of IM1’s spherules. Moreover, preliminary analysis of two spherules from IM1's path indicates that their age is likely older than that of the solar system.

Material that originated outside of our solar system, is older than our solar system and perhaps contains materials not common in nature could potentially indicate IM1 is actually technological in nature from an extraterrestrial origin. You can imagine a similar scenario with NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, now heading toward interstellar space. It could appear as a meteor of unusual material strength and anomalous speed if it were to collide with an exo-planet in a few billion years.

The analysis of the IM1 spherules by independent teams of experts in three laboratories — at Harvard, UC Berkeley and in Germany — with state-of-the-art instruments will include mass spectrometers, electron microscopes and X-ray fluorescence analyzers of exceptional quality. We will be analyzing their composition in terms of elements and radioactive isotopes in the coming weeks and compare the results to solar system spherules and examine the possibility of a New Horizons-like meteor.

The expedition is a teaching moment in important ways. One is that this scientific endeavor to better understand the cosmos may offer unexpected reassurance at home that the accuracy of some of the technology that informs this country’s national security can be confirmed and verified.

Avi Loeb, Ph.D., is a theoretical physicist with a focus on astrophysics and cosmology. He is the head of Harvard University's Galileo Project, undertaking a systematic scientific search for evidence of extraterrestrial technological artifacts. Loeb is the former chair of the astronomy department at Harvard University (2011-2020). He is a former member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a former chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. He is also the bestselling author of “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth,” and a co-author of the textbook “Life in the Cosmos,” both published in 2021. His latest book, “Interstellar,” is scheduled for publication in August.