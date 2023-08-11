Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) recently appeared on MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell show and lamented the whole Clarence Thomas RV acquisition deal, saying it was suspicious and raised significant tax questions that needed to be answered.

The senator did not detail his tax concerns, so let me.

According to the New York Times, Justice Thomas paid $267,230 in November 1999, for a used Prevost Marathon recreational vehicle, which the Times described as a "condo on wheels" and the “Rolls Royce of motor coaches."

The Times further quoted Thomas as telling friends that "he scrimped and saved" to make his dream purchase.

However, the Times discovered that Anthony Welters — a longtime friend of Thomas’s and a wealthy executive at United Health — provided at least some of the financing. It’s unclear exactly how much, but the Times outlined Thomas’s existing debt at the time and quoted experts saying he would have been unlikely to get a conventional bank loan for the luxury purchase.

Welters told the Times: "Twenty-five years ago, I loaned a friend money … He used it to buy a recreational vehicle, which is a passion of his.” Roughly nine years later, he said, "the loan was satisfied."

Welters further provided the Times with a copy of a purported lien release dated Nov. 22, 2008. Yet, until recently, Fairfax County, Va., still listed Welters as the lienholder.

What gives?

If there was a legitimate loan, then a valid loan agreement — with an interest rate and repayment schedule — should be available to peruse, but none was forthcoming when the Times requested it.

Also, a potential six-figure loan to a Justice of the Supreme Court likely should have compelled the reporting of such a large liability on the annual disclosure form required of each member of the Court — especially if the terms were not what one would expect from a commercial loan. Nor has Thomas disclosed the RV or any part of its financing as a gift, which would be required under a number of circumstances, particularly if portions of the private loan had been forgiven.

Something smells in Denmark — or at least in the Virginia driveway of Justice Thomas.

But what’s the tax angle that Sen. Whitehouse was talking about?

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Well, if there was no loan — or if there was a sham loan disguising a gift — then not only should Justice Thomas have disclosed the gift, but his friend Welters should have reported the gift and paid gift taxes on it, if the value of his beneficence was more than say $14,000.

If there was some sort of loan arrangement that was satisfied in 2008 through partial forgiveness of the loan, then that debt forgiveness becomes income for Thomas. Did Justice Thomas report that loan forgiveness as income on this tax returns?

If he failed to disclose a sizeable loan on his required annual disclosure form, can we presume he might also have failed to report income from any loan forgiveness?

We don’t know.

As with so many other aspects of how Justice Thomas has apparently benefitted from his wealthy friends, he — and they — don’t want the public to know much of any of it.

A regular person might well sympathize — few of us would want our personal finances on the front page of the New York Times, but then again, we aren’t paid by the taxpayers to make rules for the rest of the country to follow. Justice Thomas is.

With high public office comes intense public scrutiny — and rightly so, because history shows us that, too often, money corrupts.

It's fair to insist on full disclosure of the financial relationships a Supreme Court justice has with wealthy friends, some of whom have definite ideas about those rules he helps to make.

The more so, as Justice Thomas reportedly said in a 1999 speech to the conservative Goldwater Institute that he had never yearned to be a federal judge: “Pure and simple, I wanted to be rich.”

Martin J. Sheil is a retired supervisory agent for IRS Criminal Investigation with 30 years experience, including service as coordinator of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) for the Gulf Coast Region, Branch Chief for the North Texas District (Dallas), Special Agent in Charge for the South Texas District (San Antonio) and as Director of IRS CI Asset Forfeiture in Washington, D.C.