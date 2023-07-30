You would be hard-pressed to find Republicans, conservatives, people of faith, and even a smattering of Democrats and independents in Florida who don’t believe that, first, Gov. Ron DeSantis saved the state from COVID lockdown lunacy, and second, that he’s a decent human being, a good family man, a strong leader, and would have a better-than-even chance to win the presidency against the Democratic nominee.

And yet, such beliefs are not translating into rising poll numbers for DeSantis in his bid to win the White House in 2024. In fact, it’s the opposite, in some cases.

Why is that?

Number one, DeSantis is going up against former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary. If it had been anyone else but Trump, DeSantis may have vaulted to the lead in state and national polls. But, it’s Trump — a “cult of personality” created by tens of millions of his supporters who are all-in with his attempt to retake the White House. These voters tighten their circle around the wagons with each turn of events regarding Trump’s legal troubles.

To be sure, there were some DeSantis supporters who thought that his time to run would be in 2028. By then, Trump — and all the unpredictable craziness swirling around him — would be out of the presidential sweepstakes. DeSantis would have been the most well known, and arguably most successful, Republican governor staking a claim to 2028.

Instead, DeSantis is clearly being bounced around by the turbulence blasting out of the Trump Tempest covering much of the nation. As teeth-rattling as that turbulence may be, many DeSantis backers may now believe he has crossed the point of no return and must risk everything on beating Trump for the 2024 nomination.

How did DeSantis paint himself into a corner? One answer comes from the Florida governor himself. After his almost 20-point reelection victory last November, he was on a political “sugar high” where everything seemed possible.

But the governor’s staff should have had their feet planted firmly on the ground. Often, the most important adviser a political or corporate leader can have is the staff member who is willing to tell them the cold hard facts — even if it’s information their boss doesn’t want to hear.

Did anyone on the DeSantis staff tell him it was too risky to take on the Trump Tempest in 2024? Although I suspect the subject came up, we may not know how hard that argument was pushed — that is, not until the backstabbing campaign books come out in 2025.

Ultimately, DeSantis, most likely with valuable input from his wife, Casey, made the final decision that his time is now. That said, the “Politics 101” handbook cautions against taking on a cult-of-personality opponent.

Then there’s the way a candidate interacts with and treats his or her major donors. Politics 101 dictates that the candidate treats them very well; after all, it’s their hard-earned money that he or she will be spending. Unfortunately for DeSantis, stories have surfaced that some donors, staffers and others have found DeSantis to be curt and dismissive.

Political strategists also know this rule: Money from major donors is precious — don’t waste it. As has been reported, the DeSantis campaign evidently was wasting donor dollars on overhead and a too-large campaign staff. Over the past couple of weeks, it evidently dawned on Team DeSantis that they got a little carried away with staffing, so they made layoffs twice to save money.

Next, don’t go all tech-savvy “cutting edge” or “experimental” when announcing to the nation that you are running for president. DeSantis and his team ignored that rule and were roundly ridiculed when his announcement via Twitter Spaces was plagued with issues as the audio stream repeatedly crashed.

An obvious question arises: Has DeSantis or anyone on his campaign refreshed their knowledge of basic politicking?

One of the easiest ways to reacquaint yourself with tried-and-true campaign rules is with a few simple searches on a computer: Look up several recent presidential campaign cycles to review mistakes that other candidates made.

If the DeSantis campaign did that, they’d notice that the top bullet points are:

Don’t take on a cult of personality.

Treat major donors and their spouses very well.

Don’t waste the money of those donors.

Don't get too tech-savvy with campaign announcements.

With less than a month to go before the first Republican primary debate, Team DeSantis is stumbling about the cabin on the way to the event. As campaign staffers struggle to regain their footing, they should remember the most important rule in politics: Perception quickly becomes reality.

Other GOP candidates, such as Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who are climbing in the polls at the moment, are counting on negative perceptions to overtake DeSantis.

The DeSantis campaign still has time to ascend out of the turbulence into which it has steered itself, but once it does so, it must quickly review the rules of presidential politics — and follow them.

Douglas MacKinnon served in the White House as a writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and afterward in a joint command at the Pentagon.