Former President Donald Trump is currently indicted in two criminal cases, with two more potential indictments looming. Never before in U.S. history has a president or former president been indicted. But despite the mounting criminal charges and evidence, why do so many Americans still support Trump, according to recent polling? The answer lies deeply rooted in our psychological natures.

A consequence of our digital age is that it has created information bubbles. Yet, it is hard to imagine that Americans who support Trump have not been exposed to evidence counter to their beliefs. Even many conservative media outlets have reported on the indictments. So, why are people still tenacious in their support for Trump and his claims that the investigations surrounding his personal and political behavior are “witch hunts”?

A long history of psychological research has shown that making disconfirming evidence available is not enough to change people’s convictions but rather provokes an opposite reaction, prompting them to double down on their beliefs. In 1955, three social psychologists, Leon Festinger, Henry Riecken and Stanley Schachter, giants in the field, demonstrated this. They clandestinely joined a Chicago group called “the Seekers” (one member was even a doctor) who believed the world would soon come to an end, as prophesied by aliens from the planet Clarion. The fatal date came and went, no flying saucers came to transport the members away to another world, and despite this disconfirming evidence, the group became even more convinced that the world would end, rationalizing the turn of events and increasing their proselytizing.

Throughout history, we have seen examples of people willfully ignoring evidence counter to their beliefs. In the mid-19th century, the Millerite movement predicted that the Second Advent would occur in 1843. The movement amassed a large number of followers, held conferences and published newspapers. The year 1843 came and went, and despite such contrary evidence, the fervor increased. Some farmers in New England failed to plow their fields, some storeowners shut down in New York and Philadelphia, and many adherents even paid others’ debts, all convinced that they would soon be rewarded.

Festinger, Riecken and Schachter proposed five conditions needed for people to strengthen their beliefs when confronted with counter-evidence. All of these conditions appear to hold in the case of Trump’s indictments.

First, people must hold a deep conviction to the cause, which is clearly true for Trump’s supporters.

Second, people must demonstrate commitment through their actions. One person in the Seekers group even quit her job and gave away her money to prepare for the end of the world. Many Trump supporters express their commitment to the cause by attending rallies, publicly declaring their views on social media (which becomes a permanent record), and/or by donating money to Trump’s political fund.

Third, it must be possible to disconfirm people’s convictions. The indictment text indeed provides striking evidence that appears to undermine Trump’s defense.

Fourth, believers must be exposed to counter-evidence in some form. Trump’s supporters can find strong evidence easily in the texts of the indictments and photos, and it is readily available (even in many conservative outlets, though often with a strong right-wing spin).

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 01, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

But the fifth, and most important condition, is that people must have social support after the disconfirmation. When an individual cloisters themselves off from others who disconfirm their beliefs and is instead surrounded by others who reinforce and even amplify their beliefs, then they become even more firmly entrenched in them. Rallies, interactions with people living in like-minded zip codes, organizational memberships, visiting social media sites like Truth Social and listening to some cable TV hosts and public figures provide such support.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) argued, “We have now reached a war phase. Eye for an eye.” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) claims, “It’s part of a pattern,” while former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake stated that there are 75 million other Americans like her who own guns, insinuating support for Trump will be backed up by violence.

We cannot blame social media and echo chambers alone for supporting beliefs. Becoming entrenched in conspiratorial beliefs goes much deeper and concerns the psychology that drives individual behaviors and social dynamics. Any kind of disconfirming evidence to one’s views of the world can be excruciating to accept. Beliefs in Trump and supposed witch hunts against him are core to the identity of some Americans. In the face of disconfirming evidence, one can simply change one’s thinking to accept the new evidence and release the cognitively dissonant tension that comes when evidence is contrary to beliefs. But it is far easier to simply reconfigure one’s beliefs by reframing and integrating evidence so that it becomes coherent with and even expands one’s “schema” of the world — a cognitive structure for understanding how things work — in this case, the politically motivated persecution of Trump. Donating money to Trump’s campaign fund strengthens people’s schemas even more, because a person’s behavior then becomes consistent with their beliefs.

Trump seems to instinctively know how new evidence can be distorted and woven into existing narratives. Trump is a master at understanding how to twist and reframe ideas so that they can easily be incorporated into and strengthen people’s identities and views of their world.

So, how can we change such fervent behavior? Based on psychological research and historical precedence of social movements, presenting disconfirming evidence, as did the televised hearings of the House committee on Jan. 6, will not move the needle for many people. For the Millerites, the end-of-the-world date kept getting shifted back, and finally, after the last proclaimed date came and went, the Millerites, shamed, finally let go of the myth.

In our current political dilemma, more expansive narratives keep arising to explain how each new indictment is a political maneuver. To strengthen the idea that no one is truly above the law will involve addressing the fifth condition head-on, i.e., that social support reinforces people to ignore disconfirming evidence.

More Republicans and public figures on the right must become change agents, explicitly condemn conspiracies, and present new narratives that there is an even application of the law, so that people can develop new schemas. To date, there are sadly just a few people willing to do so, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former Arkansas governor and 2024 GOP presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson. But even if social support for conspiracy theories begins to erode, change will be a Herculean task given the social structures that have already been put in place by supporters from evangelical ministries to far-right media sites. Without change, the real danger is that in 2024, if Trump gets reelected, the damage done to the country and democracy might finally serve as the final disconfirming evidence for such believers.

Gloria Mark is chancellor’s professor of informatics at the University of California, Irvine, and holds a Ph.D. in psychology. She studies the impact of digital media on people’s lives and is the author of “Attention Span: A Groundbreaking Way to Restore Balance, Happiness and Productivity,” published in January.