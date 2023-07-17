Why does the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) still matter 100 years after it was first drafted by the suffragist leader Alice Paul? “We shall not be safe,” she said, “until the principle of equal rights is written into the framework of our government.”

A century later, we’re still not safe — far from it.

There are more threats today to women’s health, safety and economic security — what the framers called “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” — than we've seen in decades. Many people, particularly young women, just assume that because they live in the U.S., their rights are equally protected in the Constitution. But the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision took away 50 years of abortion rights and brought home the extent to which the nation’s founding document shuts them out.

What the Constitution defines as “equality” was written at the time by and for privileged white men, relegating women, people of color, native people and immigrants to less than full status.

The failure of the framers to include women in our nation’s founding documents is a constitutional mistake that has long demanded correction. Times have evolved, and so must our Constitution.

Racial equity was never part of the conversation over the tenets of our democracy, but it must be now. So must the way systems of inequality intersect based on gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity, disability, class and other forms of discrimination.

Generations of women have endured a system that generally pays them less, values them less, respects them less and treats them as second-class citizens. Because women are unseen by the Constitution, some may view that as permission to deny women agency, bodily autonomy and equality. The floodgates have opened on a wave of state laws, court challenges and political attacks on equality that only constitutional precedent can stop.

At a time when women’s rights are under attack, ratifying the ERA is needed so there are protections against discrimination for anyone on the basis of sex in the Constitution. Why should it be illegal to discriminate based on race or religion but not gender?

Of course, it shouldn’t, and yet the Constitution has been blind to this fact.

The principles of democracy, equality and justice we revere are made hollow by the systemic, sex-based inequality and structural gender discrimination baked into our laws.

What can change with the ERA? A great deal.

A constitutional amendment is essentially forever. It can’t be undone or repealed by a single president or political party. The ERA would set precedents and judicial standards on issues from pay discrimination to violence against women, Title IX violations, sexual harassment and other forms of sex-based discrimination at work, pregnancy discrimination, as well as other practices that marginalize women.

The ERA could also set a new legal precedent for challenging the wave of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills moving through state legislatures and the courts.

And the ERA could pave the way to strengthen the Violence Against Women Act to include a provision that would have allowed survivors to sue their attackers in federal court. A divided Supreme Court struck down that provision, but the ERA could lead to it being restored.

The authors of the Constitution saw women’s rights and status as secondary to men’s. They didn’t envision women owning property, voting or having equal economic opportunity. It seems the last thing on their minds was to be inclusive and eliminate entrenched racial, ethnic and gender biases.

But a return to 18th-century values is exactly the direction in which some people appear to want to take the country today. Opponents of reproductive rights and gender equity efforts want to turn back the clock on progress and equality — and seem intent on taking away more rights, freedom, autonomy and agency from women.

We need a world where everyone is assured of equality, with no one’s rights threatened because they’re perceived as different, and everyone can live the lives they want. The lack of explicit prohibition against discrimination on the basis of sex in the Constitution has kept open a door that must be finally, irrevocably shut.

Our out-of-date Constitution is the most difficult to amend in the world, but change is long overdue.

The ERA has been passed by both chambers of Congress, and in 2020, it was ratified by the 38th state, Virginia — the number of states needed for ratification purposes. Congress has the power to overrule the original and, quite frankly, arbitrary, seven-year deadline for ratification. Lawmakers need to remove this unnecessary deadline without delay.

The words “equal justice under law” are carved in stone on the steps of the Supreme Court. But without the ERA, those words will continue to ring hollow.

Christian F. Nunes is president of the National Organization of Women.