The Republican Party faced an embarrassing draw in the 2022 midterms. The force of the red wave during a struggling economy and unpopular president should have caused the most consequential midterm elections in more than a decade. Instead, numerous Republicans polling ahead of their opponents lost in a surprising fashion, largely because of a demographic realignment in the United States.



In many ways, the GOP should have seen the changes coming decades ago. In the 2000 election, the candidates effectively tied in both the Electoral College and the popular vote. Some aspects of the 2000 and 2020 elections were similar. The Republicans each won the male vote by 11%. In 2000, Al Gore bested George W. Bush among women by 10%, and in 2020 Joe Biden earned 12% more than Donald Trump. However, internal differences reveal that the demographic tide is shifting away from Republicans.



In 2000, young people ages 18-24 tied at 47% each between the candidates. In 2020, the same group voted for Biden by a 25% advantage. Those ages 25-29 were an even bigger advantage for Democrats. Gore won this group by 3% in 2000 and Biden won it by 32%. Of course, older people voted more often for Trump, who clinched the group by a 12% advantage, as compared to Gore’s 4% edge among voters in that age group in 2000.



The coming-of-age of the newest generation, indoctrinated in left-wing academics and popular culture, will not cut in the Republicans’ way. And older voters will be in shorter supply due to natural lifespans.



Even worse for the GOP is the racial breakdown of voters. Republicans in 2000 won 13% of white voters, as compared to 18% in 2020. However, in 2000, whites represented 81% of the electorate, as compared to 73% in 2020. While the percentage of votes for each party among non-white populations remained mostly static, the change in racial mix alone allowed Gore’s 0.5% popular vote margin in 2000 to become a 4% margin for Biden in 2020.



And the factors against the GOP only get worse.



White adults represented 69% of the population in 2000. In 2020, it was 58.9%. Less than half of the 18-and-under population is white today. The Latino share of the electorate increased from 7% in 2000 to 11% in 2020, and will continue to grow. As the older, overwhelmingly-white population dies of natural causes, the children of immigrants — legal or not — who entered the country over the last generation are coming of age.



Younger voters of all races have trended mostly Democratic. Educated young whites, especially women, are becoming a core constituency of the left. The GOP carried married men, married women, and unmarried men in 2020. However, the Republican Party lost unmarried women by a whopping 37% margin, which more than canceled out the other advantages. If the GOP can’t find a way to entice some of this heavily-suburban demographic, there may not be enough rural voters to win states like Georgia, Texas and Arizona.



You could point to some trends that show the GOP has made some headway. After all, in last year’s midterms, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis closed much of the age gap and won Latino voters by almost 20%. Furthermore, the pendulum shift away from 2020’s “Great Awokening” may also push many Latino and Asian American voters to the GOP. But these smaller trends may be a mirage, just as George W. Bush’s high-water mark of about 44% among Latino voters in 2004.



Take the margin in Texas as a bellwether. George W. Bush’s 23% win there in 2004 was followed by GOP wins of 11% in 2008, 16% in 2012, 9% in 2016, and 5.5% in 2020. The ruby red rural counties that mark the map are belied by rapidly-growing urban centers chock full of young white and Latino voters. Without a change, Texas will be a swing state in either 2024 or 2028.



So, what is the GOP to do? A return to Bush-era policies will not be a return to Bush-era voting habits. The days of mobilizing voters with milquetoast candidates primarily concerned with marginal tax cuts are done.

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17 in Arlington, Va. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The best way to handle the present challenges is through success. There are no shortcuts, abstractions, or talking points that can take the place of real-life wins. Florida Latinos of Cuban, Venezuelan or Puerto Rican descent voted for DeSantis last year because of his record — and if the GOP wants to make significant inroads with Latino voters, it must prove that conservatism can be used to help common people. Combining aspects of bold measures such as keeping states open during COVID, asserting parental rights at home and in the classroom, and offering a firm line against socialism are all winning issues.



Recent experience also shows that non-politicians are likely to gain attention and build trust. There’s a reason why a young, smart businessman like Vivek Ramaswamy has done surprisingly well in the Republican primary. He combines the concept of the American Dream with discussions on culture and a specific vision for the future. Ramaswamy may not be the candidate in 2024, but if the GOP wants to win in the future, he may be a model for its 2028 or 2032 nominee.



You may think that it’s too early to think that far ahead, or predict whether or not the GOP would be able to win down the line. But if you’re thinking ahead or doubt the analysis, answer one question truthfully: How does a Republican get 270 electoral votes without Texas in a “normal” presidential election? If you don’t have an answer, let’s start a conversation on how to avoid a Lone Star loss.

There’s a little bit of hyperbole in an analysis like this. With the exception of the period around the Great Depression, no major political party has been comprehensively shut out of federal politics in modern history. One of the great strengths of the American political system is that parties and factions realign to meet the perceived needs of the electorate. There’s a good chance that the Republican Party will recalibrate. However, demographic headwinds are counting against the GOP enough that it cannot course-correct quickly enough to meet the changing nature of the country.



If demographics are destiny, then so is the possibility that Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis will reshape the GOP — or write its obituary.

Kristin Tate (@KristinBTate) is a writer based in Texas focused on government spending, federal regulation and digital currencies. She is an on-air contributor for Sky News and routinely provides political commentary for U.S.-based cable networks. Her latest book is, “The Liberal Invasion of Red State America.”