Whether it is the best of times or the worst of times for American hospitals depends significantly upon whom you ask.

Last fall, a leading health care consulting firm, Kaufman, Hall & Associates, released a report commissioned by the American Hospital Association describing the financial outlook for the nation’s hospitals as bleak, “driven by workforce shortages, supply disruptions, and rising expenses.” This was followed in July by a study from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform warning that 30% of rural hospitals in the United States were at risk of closure — approximately 15% immediately. Yet, this month a white paper from the Moran Company, prepared for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, claimed that hospitals in the United States are marking up prices on the 20 medications most widely covered by insurance an average of 500%. To paraphrase the Jewish milkman in the classic Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof: They’re right and they’re also right — but they can’t both be right. Or can they? And, more importantly, do pharmaceutical markups by hospitals matter?

In order to determine the significance of these markups, one must ask whether these margins have a significant impact on costs to consumers. The short answer is probably not, because the percentage of consumers paying for their prescription drugs out-of-pocket, and the amount they pay, has been decreasing rapidly. According to the Congressional Budget Office, as recently as 1990, patients footed 57% of their prescription costs; by 2018, that figure had fallen to 15%. In contrast, the Brookings Institute notes that the government shells out about 43% through Medicare, Medicaid and other public programs, while private insurers fork over another 43%.

Moreover, since the 20 medications studied are those most widely covered, the percentage paid by consumers is likely lower in total, because a significant percentage is represented by those medications not covered at all. No available data suggests that medications not generally covered by insurers are being marked up in this manner. We simply don’t know.

Of course, many consumers do generally end up paying for these mark-ups indirectly through increased taxes and insurance premiums. None of this looks good for hospital optics when 13 of the nation’s largest hospitals are paying their chief executives more than $5 million per year.

At the same time, one should not lose sight of who paid for the Moran report. Pharmaceutical manufacturers have their own optical challenges. Novartis made headlines — arguably unenviable — when it revealed in 2019 that the retail price of its life-saving gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, Zolgensma would retail at $2.25 million per dose. Three years later, CSL Behring debuted another gene therapy, Hemgenix, a treatment for hemophilia B, at $3.5 million per dose.

The Orphan Drug Act of 1983 offers incentives (ranging from patent protections to lower taxes) that all but ensure similar products will come to market. Many will have initial price tags in a similar range or higher. If pharmaceutical companies developed cures for all of the estimated 5,000 to 8,000 monogenic diseases using similar technologies, treating potential beneficiaries at those costs would bankrupt the country many times over. Nearly nobody, of course, wants to skimp on life-saving cures. At the same time, the optics here look poor for an industry where the salaries of CEOs dwarf even those of hospital executives.

So, who are the real villains? Are hospitals really profiteering, or are they just trying to survive in a market where increased labor costs — particularly among clinicians — make recruiting and staffing an ongoing and worsening challenge? Or are they merely the victims of a pharmaceutical industry running up their own prices and deflecting attention?

While there may be a grain of truth to both of these claims, focusing attention in either direction may miss the larger issues. Sure, hospitals mark-up drugs. But they often do so to offset other costs in order to keep their doors open. And only a fool would doubt that pharmaceutical companies, which are generally for-profit enterprises, charge as much as they believe the market can bear.

However, expanding insurance coverage, and a recent statute allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, increasingly spread these costs across the entire population. And while CEO reimbursement in health care may be unreasonable and stock dividends excessive, these payouts are not the fundamental problem. For instance, the total compensation of Novartis’ CEO in 2022 ($12 million) costs less than five doses of the company’s most expensive drug.

The fundamental problem, as outlined by the late health care economist Lester Thurow nearly 40 years ago in his seminal essay, “Learning to Say No,” is that Americans want more health care: increased hospital access, novel cures for rare diseases, the best doctors and nurses and technology in the world. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. What we do not want is to expend 18.3% of our Gross Domestic Product on this health care. There is nothing wrong with that either.

Unfortunately, in this case, we can’t have it both ways: If you pay for a Pinto, you don’t drive home in a Cadillac. So, while looking at how health care dollars are spent — and particularly inequities in who has access to top-quality care — certainly matters, we would be wise to focus more on the larger question: How much health care do we want and how much are we willing to pay for? Until we address those issues, we will just blame each other for increased costs, and there will be plenty of blame to go around.

Jacob M. Appel, MD, JD, is professor of psychiatry and medical education at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. His most recent book is “Who Says You’re Dead: Medical & Ethical Dilemmas for the Curious & Concerned” (2019).