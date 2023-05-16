No one in their right mind would pour a glassful and drink per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – commonly called “forever chemicals” because of their resistance to breaking down organically — yet these contaminants can be found in just about everyone’s drinking water.

According to a report by the Waterkeeper Alliance, PFAS chemicals were detected in 83 percent of the water sources tested. The Environmental Working Group estimates that more than 200 million Americans – 60 percent of the nation’s population – are exposed to PFAS through drinking water.

PFAS are everywhere. These man-made chemicals have been used since the 1940s in everyday products: The pan you used to cook dinner last night — or the pizza box, if you decided to order out. The stain-resistant coating applied to your couch and carpeting to protect them from your toddler or spilled wine. Your makeup. Your water-resistant clothing. Fire suppressants used by first responders to protect our communities.

And now — the water you drink.

During industrial production and use, these PFAS have migrated into the soil and drinking water, building up in our bodies over time.

The risk of severe health issues such as cancer (kidney and testicular), increased cholesterol levels, vaccine resistance, lower birth rates and high blood pressure all have been linked to PFAS exposure.

Americans who think they are safe because they drink only bottled water need to think again. Much of the bottled water industry is often less stringently regulated than tap water. A recent study led by Johns Hopkins University researchers found significant PFAS levels – among other contaminants — in a number of bottled water brands. But that’s a column for another day.

Private, regulated drinking water companies in the U.S. have been working to control these “forever chemicals” in our efforts to provide safe, reliable drinking water. But private, regulated water companies only serve about 15% of the nation’s drinking water customers. The vast majority of customers receive their water service from government-run systems.

In March, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed to level the playing field by establishing uniform rules that require all water systems – whether private or government-run – to treat our drinking water for PFAS.

Establishing a national standard for addressing these harmful ingredients from the nation’s water supply provides clarity to all states, utilities, and their customers while placing all water and wastewater systems in the same boat to navigate these uncharted waters.

Addressing PFAS and other chemicals in this “forever” category could very well be the EPA’s Love Canal for the 21st century. But the $400 million, 21-year federal cleanup of the Love Canal superfund site sadly will be a fraction of what it will cost to curb PFAS contamination in our water. Addressing the PFAS in the nation’s water supply will cost billions of dollars.

In the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the federal government committed a total of $5 billion to address PFAS and other emergency contaminants in drinking water. The American Water Works Association estimates that complying with the proposed EPA rules will cost $3.8 billion annually.

And who will pay for that? Families, small businesses and communities across America.

Let’s be very clear: Water companies do not create or produce PFAS chemicals – nor are they used in the water treatment process. Yet, to date, the focus has been on telling water providers to fix a problem that they did not create, while the polluters — the companies that produced or used these chemicals — are being allowed to walk virtually scot-free. And the billions of dollars in costs to rid our drinking water of these known carcinogens will fall disproportionately on water customers in small communities and on low-income families.

Instead of cleanup costs coming from the pockets of families, polluters should be held directly responsible.

The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC), which I lead, is calling on Congress and the EPA to enact laws and regulations to ensure that those who manufactured and used PFAS chemicals are responsible for funding cleanup and treatment. We want to protect customers from having to fund further cleanup efforts.

Water companies and their customers also are at risk for “enforcement action” — including fines and cleanup costs — over how they dispose of the massive filters used to remove the PFAS from our water, filters that have to be changed and thrown away monthly. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) understands that water customers should not bear this risk and has taken the lead to protect them from the pitfalls associated with disposing of the materials used to rid “forever chemicals” from our drinking water.

Everyone deserves access to water that is safe, reliable and affordable, and there is a strong sense of urgency that we move aggressively to eliminate these emerging contaminants from our water cycle.

We all agree with the EPA that every water system — regardless of who operates it — should be meeting the same PFAS standards and disclosing whether those criteria are being achieved. The issue becomes: Who pays? Polluters — not American families — should bear the burden of paying to clean up the mess that they created.

Robert F. Powelson is the president and CEO of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC). He joined NAWC after serving on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Powelson previously served on the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission from 2008-2017, spending four years as Commission chairman. Powelson is the past president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and chairman of NARUC Committee on Water.