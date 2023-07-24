Whistleblowers’ Claims Merit Orderly Investigation, but House GOP Still Confusing Allegations for Proof

In a colossal risk, House Republicans are betting the farm on two undoubtedly courageous and, in my opinion, credible IRS whistleblowers who have come forward to House committees to accuse the Biden Justice Department of political interference and favoritism in the federal tax case against first son Hunter Biden.

The agents claim that Hunter Biden should have been charged with much stiffer felonies but that Justice officials blocked their and their prosecutors’ efforts to pursue tougher action.

The stakes are huge for two reasons.

First, the Republicans’ standard bearer and likely presidential nominee for 2024, Donald Trump, has been carpet-bombed with legal actions, and he needs a scapegoat on which to blame his predicament. What better than his likely political opponent – President Joe Biden? Thus the Republicans have accused Biden of politically “weaponizing” the Justice Department.

But Trump, the proverbial boy-who-cried-wolf, needs a believable example of such politicization to convince a skeptical public. If Republicans could somehow show that the president manipulated the department to protect his own son from felony charges in the tax case, maybe more of the public would begin to consider Trump an actual political victim.

The second reason this is high stakes is because Republicans have run out of believable instances of politicization. A string of embarrassing setbacks has left the cupboard bare. In recent weeks, the Durham investigation into “Deep State” anti-Trumpers bombed; the “missing informant” with allegations of bribery against the president is on the lam and been charged with multiple felonies; and the Hunter Biden case did not include charges of bribery, money-laundering or other crimes Republicans had hoped for.

Desperate for some real firepower, House Republicans have turned to the two IRS whistleblowers whose allegations are — thus far — serious but lacking validation. So desperate are the Republicans that three chairmen of House committees attended and participated in a hearing held by Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Wednesday. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in addition, is considering an impeachment inquiry of Attorney General Merrick Garland if he deems it appropriate.

Prior to the hearing and at first blush to experienced observers, the witnesses’ transcribed testimony appeared to involve the typical tensions that arise in decision-making between special agents and prosecutors working a case. After the hearing, those first-blush impressions remain. That’s because the committee moved ahead prematurely with only allegations that cannot be validated unless and until others of the dozens of identified investigators and prosecutors who are percipient witnesses have been questioned and allowed to support — or contradict — the testimony.

In the meantime, Republicans are left with trying to make a credible case out of mere allegations. This would not be the first time, which is why the Republicans have gotten little traction in their years-long investigations into the Biden family.

While the GOP seeks to prove a sweetheart deal for Hunter Biden, they also want to show that the so-called “Biden crime family,” including the president, is corrupt.

There is sufficient evidence to show that Hunter made lots of money from foreign sources. The whistleblowers have corroborated that. However, no evidence has emerged yet that any of the money has gone to the president. Nor is there evidence that the president or anyone else has politically interfered in the Hunter case.

Notably, one of the whistleblowers pointedly clarified that he had no evidence that Garland knowingly lied to Congress.

As for demonstrating favoritism, the agents placed some key issues on the table that need further investigation:

A list of potential witnesses has been identified by the whistleblowers that need to be contacted and interviewed. Additional names provided in those interviews will expand the list. The committee will need to place heavy emphasis on getting reactions from the prosecutors.

Flanked by their counsel, Supervisory IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley and IRS Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler testify during a House Oversight Committee hearing related to the Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden, on Capitol Hill July 19, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A critical question is whether Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss indeed had full authority to bring his case to other geographic jurisdictions as he claims, or if he was blocked from doing so, as has been alleged. Weiss needs to clarify whether he sought special counsel authority or special attorney authority at any time and if anyone blocked those authorities.

Did Garland provide false testimony before Congress, as alleged, during a Senate hearing in March, when he said that Weiss was free to bring any charges he wanted before any geographic location? This issue is important if impeachment is being considered.

A crucial meeting between prosecutors and some agents occurred on Oct. 7, 2020. During this meeting, IRS SSA Gary Shapley alleges that Weiss claimed he wasn’t the deciding official for what charges to bring. That needs to be clarified.

Comer himself has said these issues are hard for him to explain. Given that challenge, he needs to especially clarify the confusion over why the agents are blaming the Biden administration for favoritism when many of the alleged roadblocks occurred during the Trump administration, some of which may have been caused by top Trump officials’ memos directing prosecutors to avoid overt activities during the sensitive presidential election.

Those memos may have been responsible for some of the perceived roadblocks, such as being denied a search warrant for a guest house on Joe Biden’s property, why prosecutors alerted Hunter Biden’s attorney that they wanted to search a storage facility for tax records, or that prosecutors worried about the “optics” of agents interviewing “Dad” (Joe Biden). In reviewing the testimony so far, one thing is clear – the agents said they had never seen such roadblocks in their careers. The question is, did the roadblocks exist because of the extraordinary circumstances of a criminal investigation into a president’s son, under the previous administration in the middle of a presidential election, or was there indeed favoritism at play? It may take many months to get answers — and they may not all be satisfying for Republicans.

Kris Kolesnik is an expert on federal government oversight. He spent nearly 20 years as senior counselor and director of investigations for Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). He then served as executive director of the National Whistleblower Center, after which, he spent 10 years working with the Department of the Interior’s Office of Inspector General as the associate inspector general for external affairs.