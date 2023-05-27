Lawmakers around the country, particularly in red states, are making it illegal to train the next generation of social workers. That’s what it means to ban colleges from teaching about diversity, equity, or inclusion, or any curriculum that might include concepts some might call “critical race theory.”

What does learning about race and identity have to do with providing mental health care, addiction treatment, and other vitally needed services? According to the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE), the national governing body that accredits social work programs, everything.

The CSWE explicitly requires that all bachelors and masters social work programs teach students to “understand the forms and mechanisms of oppression and discrimination and recognize the extent to which a culture’s structures and values may oppress, marginalize, alienate, or create privilege and power.”

(Photo by Wade Vandervort / AFP) (Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)

As these curriculum bans spread into higher education, social work programs will face a stark choice: Follow the state law or follow the accreditation and licensing standards. Doing both will not be possible.

Recently, Florida passed a law which will prohibit public colleges and universities from paying for “programs or campus activities that espouse diversity, equity, or inclusion or critical race theory rhetoric.”

Twenty-six states currently ban the teaching of critical race theory in public institutions (some K-12 and some include college) or have legislation in the works to do so. Only Florida, Idaho and North Dakota explicitly name critical race theory but others discuss many of the concepts embedded within it. Idaho and Florida explicitly include higher education. Ironically, this is occurring in many places that lack access to adequate behavioral health care.

This is happening while our country is experiencing a shortage of social workers and an increase in demand for behavioral health services, with an acute need in many of the states taking action. Currently about 60% of mental health care in the U.S. is provided by social workers. The pandemic led to an unprecedented rise in depression and anxiety, and the people seeking care are sicker. Rates of mental illness, drug addiction, and suicide continue to rise among children, adolescents and young adults.

Many, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, have suggested that we are experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

At the same time, there are not enough professionals to meet this demand. According to the Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA), there are already 6,635 mental health professional shortage areas (HPSAs) across the U.S., most of which are outside of the Northeast and Pacific Northwest, leaving significant parts of America without access to adequate mental health care.

Some may wonder why the profession of Social Work is so focused on teaching the “isms” and mechanisms of oppression. We, as a profession, have been complicit in many forms of discrimination such as the forced placement of Native Americans in boarding schools; we helped facilitate forced sterilization of poor disabled as well as minority children until the early 1970s.

Social workers who work in child welfare are still often complicit in the removal of children from their parents when their parents cannot access the services (such as effective drug treatment programs or adequate childcare when they are working minimum-wage jobs) that might make it possible for them to safely care for their children.

Social workers who work in schools with diverse populations of students have a need to understand the culture of the students with whom they are working and the structural challenges that the students and their families face in order to provide appropriate services. It is imperative that social workers understand the impact of structural factors that influence both the populations with whom they work but also the structures within which they work in order to provide effective behavioral health services.

Limiting the ability of social work programs to teach this material will not only risk their program licensure — meaning that there will be fewer social workers at a time when we, as a nation, are in a mental health crisis — it will also weaken the ability of people who attend such programs (if they can continue to exist) to provide adequate care.

State legislators should be trying to create more opportunities and support to train mental health care professionals, including social workers, rather than limiting the ability of professionals to train their students. Regulating what can and cannot be taught in university classrooms is dangerous and will have impacts far beyond what legislators are considering.

Elizabeth Palley is a professor and director of the doctoral program in the School of Social Work at Adelphi University.