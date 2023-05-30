There is an El Niño weather pattern coming. It will serve as a time machine, and it will disrupt agriculture — but what exactly will it show us, and what level of disruption can we expect?

To farm is to turn substance and labor into food within the context of unpredictable weather. Success in agriculture is threatened when weather conditions go to extremes: too dry or too wet, or too hot or too cold. This is a constant problem in any locality, but one that tends to smooth out across large geographical areas. For example, despite the inevitable boom or bust in cereal crop production in several regions in a given year, the annual cereal production is reliably steady. Tropical storms, droughts, floods and other intense weather don’t affect the average grain supply of the entire planet, even if local production can be wildly divergent from the expected or average level.

The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is one of a handful of monumentally important, physically huge and influential climate systems. Rivaled only by the global jet streams, the Atlantic Conveyor and the continental glaciers in potential influence on weather, ENSO is a system of air and water currents, as well as movement of the sun’s heat between atmosphere and water, that bridges the entire Pacific Ocean at and near the equator.

For most years, ENSO is in a neutral or La Niña state. During this time, east-to-west air currents move warm Pacific surface water steadily west, and much of that heat is then stored in the waters of the Western Pacific. La Niña involves a more vigorous movement of air, water and heat, and that has climate impacts. There is weather disruption during a La Niña period, mainly due to effects on the jet streams. This spring’s California rains are likely such an effect. But mostly, during neutral and La Niña years, warm water steadily builds up in the western Pacific Ocean.

When that build-up becomes unsustainable — due to a complex set of interactions between temperature, rainfall and pressure — a reversal is set in motion. When air currents reverse, the warm water stored up in the general vicinity of Indonesia heads back across the Pacific in the opposite direction, emerging as warm surface waters in the Central and Eastern Pacific and releasing a huge amount of ocean-stored heat into the atmosphere.

At present, the world’s weather experts have called for an “El Niño Watch” because of the favorable conditions for this weather pattern. ENSO just recently shifted away from La Niña, and prior to that, La Niña had prevailed for longer than usual, about three years. This means that any coming El Niño has a good chance of being a strong one. Not all El Niño weather patterns are strong, but a certain number are and can have huge effects on the planet’s climate system. The 2014-2015 El Niño was one of the strongest on record. The upcoming El Niño could also be a strong one.

El Niño is very disruptive and affects weather patterns across the globe. It is likely to cause weather extremes in several places and may disrupt everything weather-related, especially and especially agriculture.

What effects and where? Here is where it gets vague. Every El Niño is different, and the effects vary almost chaotically. But the details are not as important as the variation itself. Crops can fail, or farms be less productive if things are too wet or too dry, or if the timing of rainfall or seasonal temperature change is different than the local agricultural system is adapted to. Whether it is colder or warmer, wetter or dryer, any way it goes, someone is going to lose crops. But in some places, maybe there will be bumper crops. This is not to say that the effects of El Niño average out. They probably do not. However, the truth is that an El Niño is at least somewhat predictable compared to some random flood or a freak storm that can come along at any time.

We are almost certain to slip into El Niño conditions over the next several months and stay there for a while. If you farm, start planning. Plan for what exactly? Perhaps the wise move is to remember what, if anything, happened during the 2014-2015 El Niño and then guess that this may happen again. Or maybe not. Predicting the future is, after all, said to be a fool’s game.

Why is El Niño a time machine? Anthropogenic global warming runs apace, warming our planet over any given period of time. But sometimes, that warming is slow or almost flat, while at other times, it is startlingly rapid. An El Niño will almost always cause a “warmest year on record,” sometimes two years in a row. When El Niño develops, all the short-term effects of global warming that would normally occur are temporarily sped up. Before El Niño subsides, we get to see what an average year or a decade or so hence might look like.

Greg Laden, Ph.D., is a biological anthropologist and archaeologist who has conducted fieldwork in North America, the Congo and South Africa. He has taught at Harvard University, the University of Minnesota and Century College, among others. He writes Greg Laden’s Blog and is a freelance writer.