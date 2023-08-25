Watching the first 2024 national GOP presidential debate was like going to a Bruce Springsteen concert and settling for the E Street Band while the Boss did a solo gig somewhere else.

Rather than share the limelight, Donald Trump opted to skip the festivities in Milwaukee and do a pre-taped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A chance to snub Fox

Trump and Carlson both had reasons for trying to upstage Fox.

The conservative news network has seemingly bailed on Trump after embracing and supporting him — and many of his false statements —through his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns. The network famously fired Carlson after promoting Trump’s big election lie that cost Fox three-quarters of a billion dollars in a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which Carlson says was a condition of the settlement deal. Meanwhile, there are news reports that Fox executive chair Rupert Murdoch encouraged Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to get into the race as a last-ditch attempt to stop Trump.

The former president got his moment in the spotlight the next night when he was booked at the Fulton County jail.

A (missed) chance for DeSantis to shine

The big dog was out of sight and out of the fight Wednesday, but the show must go on, and so it did. The supporting cast put on a lively debate full of invective but empty of insight. The candidates did do a respectable job at Campaign 101 protocol when they prefaced their positions on policy with references to their personal and professional experiences.

With Trump absent, it should have been Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ turn to shine, but he dimmed his lights when he dodged questions about Trump’s alleged criminal culpability. He harped on his experience as governor of the Sunshine State but refused to say whether he would nationalize the six-week abortion ban he signed into law.

The governor seemingly tried his best not to offend and acted like the frontrunner even though he trails Trump in the polls.

A new Iowa poll of GOP voters for NBC News and The Des Moines Register shows DeSantis 23 points behind, which could change in a few days in the heat of a closely contested primary campaign. This is a smaller margin than in national polls and a better indicator for the race since the candidates are as thick as flies in Iowa, the first state to hold primary caucuses.

The most surprising thing about the survey is that the Florida governor is as popular as the former president among GOP primary voters in the Hawkeye State. Republicans seem to like DeSantis but have no reason to vote for Trump 2.0 when Trump is still in the race. His popularity indicates DeSantis is a viable candidate. But to break through, he needs to go after Trump, which he is so far reluctant to do, likely fearing it will anger the MAGA crowd.

He apparently hopes he can position himself well if Trump collapses — but hope is not an effective campaign strategy. You can’t beat the frontrunner without beating him up. Nothing during the debate changed the status quo for the governor. The Lord only helps people who help themselves.

A chance to go after Trump

Instead, DeSantis left it up to the two former prosecutors, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson, to make the case against the former failed president. It probably wasn’t a coincidence that these two most vocal Trump critics were both United States attorneys before they became governors of their states.

The MAGA crowd in attendance in Milwaukee heckled the two men incessantly. Christie and Hutchinson were treated like Women’s Christian Temperance Union volunteers who interrupted the drinkers at a local bar during the Prohibition movement.

Trump’s most prominent defender was businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. (The former president even gave him a shout-out during his interview with Carlson.) The entrepreneur criticized Christie and Hutchinson for their hostility toward Trump. But he did get in a subtle dig against Trump when he called for a new generation of leadership. This position is, at best, ironic and, at worst, hypocritical since he called for taking away the vote from citizens between the ages of 18 and 25.

A chance to outline priorities

The candidates except for Ramaswamy are (as in the case of DeSantis and Doug Burgum of North Dakota) or were (as in the case of Christie, Hutchinson, South Carolina's Nikki Haley and Indiana's Mike Pence) governors of their states. Their gubernatorial experiences gave them a platform for allowing states to make their own decisions independently of the federal government. But Pence, Trump’s vice president, was more than willing to make an exception when he advocated a national abortion ban.

Beating up on China was a sure-fire applause line during the debate. A super PAC ad backing former governor and United Nations ambassador Haley is running in the early delegate-selection states and criticizes President Biden for being soft on China. Ramaswamy called for cutting out aid for Ukraine cold turkey, while DeSantis was typically non-committal. I would have liked the moderators — Martha McCallum and Brent Baier — to ask them both how they would respond if China invaded Taiwan, but alas.

A chance to stand out

Taking the Trump line, Ramaswamy, who stood out for being blunt, called climate change a hoax, which might have come as a surprise to local Wisconsin residents who are enduring a sweltering heat wave.

The next Republican presidential debate takes place in a month on Sept. 27. The big questions before that event are whether Trump shows up, whether DeSantis takes off the gloves, and whether we have any new candidates, like Youngkin, with the Iowa caucuses just a few months away.

Brad Bannon is a Democratic pollster, CEO of Bannon Communications Research and the host of the “aggressively progressive” political podcast, “Deadline D.C. with Brad Bannon.”