Has Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, become a rabid fascist and nationalist? That’s what the Russians have been saying since before their invasion of Ukraine last year. But it’s also what some Americans have been saying in recent months.

That the Russians live in a Wonderland where everything means the opposite of what they say is no surprise. That Americans should inhabit the same parallel reality is. After all, they do have access to information; they’re under no obligation to admire Russian strongman Vladimir Putin; and they presumably share most of the values that Putin explicitly rejects — liberalism, democracy, freedom of speech.

Former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson is probably the most well-known exponent of such bizarre views. He has compared the mild-mannered Zelensky to Bolshevik tyrant Vladimir Lenin, a man who had no compunctions about massacring millions of opponents of his regime. But Carlson, though wildly influential, may be dismissed as a demagogue.

Ditto for such pro-Putin analysts as Brussels-based analyst Gilbert Doctorow, who has proclaimed that “most of the information from Russian media that I provide week by week comes from my watching the leading news, analysis and panel discussion programs of Russian state television, in particular Sixty Minutes and Evening with Vladimir Solovyov.” Suffice to say, Russian state television is a vehicle for state propaganda and Solovyov evidently is Russia’s answer to the tactics of Joseph Goebbels. (For a taste of Solovyov, watch him here.)

One can’t say the same about Anatol Lieven, author of several books and currently a senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Here’s Lieven after a trip to Ukraine this April: “Since the Russian invasion, anti-Russian ethnic nationalism has become dominant in Ukrainian public discourse. … Old insults and new epithets like ‘Rashist’ (a fusing of ‘Russian’ and ‘Fascist’) are hurled at the Russian people as a whole.”

These sentences may seem anodyne at first, but they reveal the inability of Ukraine’s detractors to abandon the bugaboo of Ukrainian “ethnic nationalism” and consider the larger context within which “anti-Russian” sentiments take place. There is, after all, the little matter of a genocidal war, unleashed by Putin, sustained by his fascist regime, waged by thousands of Russian soldiers, and supported by most of the Russian population. Ukrainians may perhaps be forgiven for bearing little love for Russian genocidaires and their friends and relatives — although why hatred of an occupying power qualifies as ethnic nationalism remains a mystery.

As to whether the “Russian people as a whole” deserve to be called Russian fascists, consider how we usually regard the “German people as a whole” in Nazi Germany. We invariably ascribe some degree of fault to all of them; indeed, the Germans, recognizing they did too little too late, do too. In other words, all Russians have an obligation at least to feel uneasy about the genocidal war that their sons, fathers and husbands are perpetrating in Ukraine.

But do they? The notable absence of Russian protests is not exactly evidence of unease about or opposition to the war. True, Putin has made no secret of his willingness to kill his enemies, but most Russians, like most Germans during Adolf Hitler’s bloody reign, cannot avoid bearing some responsibility, if not guilt, for the atrocities being committed in their name. At the very least, Russians should be asking how their culture and politics made genocide and war possible, if not inevitable; Russians should want to repent. That some 15,000 protestors are now languishing in jail suggests that all may not be lost, though the number looks far less impressive against the size of Russia’s population: 146 million.

Lieven also fails to see that Ukrainians are waging a desperate anti-colonial struggle against a dying empire that hopes to get a second wind from destroying or occupying Ukraine. Instead, he sees Ukrainian-Russian relations through the prism of ethnic relations in normally functioning societies. Why else point out that “Ukraine continues to contain a large minority of Russians and of Russian-speaking Ukrainians heavily intermarried with Russians”? In fact, Russians are now a small minority — about 6% (Lieven’s estimate may be based on the 2001 census, when Russians constituted 17.3%), and intermarriage has no bearing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Unfortunately, Lieven then adopts the language of Russian propaganda by saying that many of the people he met “in the mainly Russian-speaking southern city of Zaporizhia … are not at all happy with portrayals of Russians as a whole as racially inferior savages, nor with Ukrainian state attempts to obliterate Russian language and culture in Ukraine.”

Yes, Ukrainians do generally consider Russians as a whole to be responsible for the war, and many are persuaded that Russian political culture is intrinsically violent and prone to authoritarianism — a view shared by many Russia specialists in the West, by the way. But no, Ukrainians do not claim that all Russians (and especially those who are their compatriots in Ukraine) are “racially inferior” or “savages.” And neither is the “Ukrainian state” out to “obliterate Russian language and culture in Ukraine.” The Russian language and culture are doing perfectly well in Ukraine — watch Ukrainian television, visit a bookstore, or talk to average folk — and especially in the frontline trenches manned by Russian-speaking Ukrainians.

Ukraine’s commitment to promoting Ukrainian language and culture and giving Ukrainians a voice in no way implies a restriction of Russian language and culture. The contrary view, of a zero-sum game between Ukrainian and Russian, is held only by Russian ultra-nationalists who cannot abide the very existence of a separate Ukrainian language and culture.

The problem is that Carlson, Doctorow and Lieven refuse to see that Putin has an imperial and genocidal agenda vis-à-vis Ukraine. Putin has made it clear that he desires to reestablish some form of Russian empire; he also has made clear his hatred of Ukrainians. As a result, Ukraine is involved in a life-or-death struggle against a fascist regime and an imperialist, genocidal state. The intentional targeting of civilian infrastructure, the mass rapes, the kidnapping of children, the torture chambers, and executions of civilians are surely evidence of Russia’s malign intent.

Putin, and not Ukrainians, weaponized Russian language and culture — indeed, Russian identity — and made them into tools of violence and imperial expansion that, not surprisingly, provoked a “nationalist” response from Ukrainians and other non-Russians. It is the Russians who, wittingly or not, have failed to oppose Putin’s dismantling of democracy for over 20 years, celebrated his overlordship, welcomed Russia’s return to greatness, and are therefore complicit in his crimes. Russians have enabled Putin and his comrades to attack a neighbor who wanted nothing more than to pursue its own path while maintaining good relations with Russia. In annual public opinion surveys, Ukrainian attitudes toward Russians were overwhelmingly positive for some three decades, even during the 2004 Orange Revolution; those attitudes changed because of the war, widespread Russian support of it, and the equally widespread unwillingness to acknowledge Russia’s atrocities.

Unfortunately, this blindness to empire, fascism, genocide and war is also typical of all too many Russian liberals. They condemn Putin and his war, they hope for a democratic Russia, but they fail to see that Putin’s goals are imperial and that Russians bear some of the blame for his actions. One of the most even-handed such liberals, Valery Solovey, made these points in a recent interview. Russia has no imperial agenda, he claimed, because Russians don’t desire empire. That may be true, but Solovey should realize that “the people” never form empires: They are the handiwork of elites, and Russian elites have made no secret of their imperial aspirations.

То understand the Ukrainian struggle today, think of the Algerians, Indians and Americans and their respective wars of independence. All these struggles were grounded in “ethnic nationalism” — as they had to be to be viable — and all these struggles regarded the language and/or culture of their imperial overlords with suspicion. In none of these, and many other such cases, was it an issue of ethnic squabbles within normally functioning societies.

The Ukrainians and their president are, like the Algerians, Indians and Americans before them, fighting their imperial overlords for the right to exist, to worship their own gods, to have their own heroes, to write their own histories, to build their own monuments, to name their own streets and cities, and to celebrate their own identities.

Alexander J. Motyl is a professor of political science at Rutgers University, Newark, with expertise in the government and politics of Russia and the Soviet Union.