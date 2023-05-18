The Saudi-Iranian détente, brokered last month by Beijing after more than a year of talks, is a positive development and a feather in Chinese ruler Xi Jinping’s cap. The longtime Gulf antagonists have pledged to reestablish diplomatic relations severed in 2016 when Tehran, following Riyadh’s execution of a leading Saudi Shia cleric, stood by as Iranians ransacked the Saudi embassy, prompting the kingdom to withdraw its diplomats and expel the Islamic republic’s legation.

Coming on the heels of the 2015 invasion of Yemen by then-Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who sought to oust the Tehran-backed Houthi rebel movement, the rift — seen in hindsight — was the natural progression in a waxing phase of mutual loathing between the two would-be regional hegemons. It spurred both to intensify their covert hostilities (cyber warfare, campaigns to suborn Saudi Shias and Iranian Arabs), sparking spasms of overt violence, including 2018’s attack on an Iranian military parade and 2019’s airstrike on Saudi Aramco infrastructure.

Missing From the Recipe

Amid hand-wringing over China’s apparent diplomatic coup, Washington — along with allied Western and regional governments — has breathed a sigh of relief. Rightly, U.S. officials and the foreign-affairs “blob” are choosing to see the glass as half full: MBS can negotiate a face-saving withdrawal from the Yemen quagmire, Tehran’s proxies will have less reason to retaliate against real and imagined Saudi-supported attempts to clip their wings, and reduced tensions between Sunnis and Shias can help bolster regional security through reinvigorated travel and trade.

With respect to U.S. policy going forward, much of the commentariat’s advice echoes what Stephen Walt wrote in Foreign Policy: The Biden administration should “devote more attention to defusing tensions, preventing wars, and ending conflicts, instead of defining foreign-policy success by how many wars we win, how many terrorists we kill, or how many countries we convert.”

Recipes for peace, particularly of the lasting variety, typically are short an ingredient or two. In the case of the Saudi-Iranian détente, Beijing conspicuously — and, I would argue, intentionally — has omitted perspective. A reasonable observer may ask, what is there to prevent more than 1,400 years of Sunni-Shia hostility from again swamping Riyadh-Tehran relations? The answer: Nothing.

As Winston Churchill once advised, “Study history, study history. In history lies all the secrets of statecraft.” Of course, history strongly suggests the Iranian threat will not go away; Tehran remains a dangerous, destabilizing regime bent on destroying Israel — not that the Chinese give a fig.

It is precisely through the study of history that one discovers the other missing ingredient in peace-making (and assessing attempts thereof): Cynicism. In other words, to understand the “whether” (i.e., can Riyadh and Tehran play nicely for any length of time?), we must know the “why.” In this case, why have the Persians and the Arabs been at one another’s throats continually? It’s too easy, as well as inaccurate, to conclude the hostility was born of different interpretations of Islam. Yes, disagreement over conflicting visions congealed in the gory martyrdom of Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, and his family at Karbala in 680 CE, forever casting the partisans (Shias) of his father, Ali, as the aggrieved blood heirs resisting the majoritarian might of the traditionalists (Sunnis) led by Caliph Mu’awiya and his successors. But the conflict and its implications go deeper.

What's Past is Prologue

With Churchill's admonition in mind, consider more of that history:

After establishing Islam’s writ in the Arabian Peninsula, the Arabs under Muhammad and his first four successors (the so-called Rashidun or rightly-guided caliphs, the last of whom was Ali) set out to conquer the greater Middle East. In 651 CE, with the fall of Persia’s Sasanian Empire, the Muslim realm swelled with an influx of new believers whose history and civilization — different and, by their lights, more sophisticated than the Arabs’ — softened the rough-and-ready desert faith. The new believers’ disdain for their “locust-eating” overlords was all too apparent to the latter, who simultaneously were attracted to and repelled by the Persians’ “effeminate” finery.

The Arabs’ hostility toward the arrivistes grew as the Persians, drawing on millennia of dynastic experience, worked their way into positions of power and influence. Hussein, like his father, openly admired and collaborated with the new Muslims, learning Farsi and marrying the daughter of the last Sasanian emperor. Small wonder Saudis to this day regard him as something of a traitor.

The Chinese, no slouches in the know-your-history department, almost certainly appreciate this backstory, the unlikelihood of fundamental change in the Saudi-Iranian relationship, and the opportunities this dynamic presents. By brokering peace between Riyadh and Tehran, Beijing has banked trust on both sides that it can use to its advantage. By eliding perspective from the equation, Xi Jinping can maintain the illusion — which, after all, has some basis in fact — that the present cross-Gulf kumbaya represents a win-win-win.

Indeed, looked at in strictly economic terms, access to cheaper Saudi and Iranian oil almost certainly was a primary reason Xi inserted himself in the first place.

Students of History

The Biden administration would do well to recall that perspective and to approach this moment with abundant cynicism. Xi and his advisers surely know it is only a matter of time before Riyadh and Tehran find reasons to renew their rancor. More than elevating China as peacemaker, the détente gives Beijing the ability to play one side off against the other, effectively enabling it to drive events and take full advantage of conflict while putatively remaining above the fray. Washington’s “in,” by contrast, remains its defense partnership with Riyadh. It is unclear how Tehran may see China’s stratagem, but it is unlikely that MBS, who styles himself as a student of history, regards Xi as completely credible.

And how does the crown prince view President Biden? Not particularly well, by most accounts, but there is little reason to believe he is prepared to cast aside a bilateral relationship that has served both countries remarkably well for nearly eight decades. He will have his own perspective on the détente and its utility, of course. The challenge will be to convince him that the United States appreciates it, appreciates the kingdom as a strategic partner, and that we — cynical but steadfast — remain prepared to help parry the inevitable next round of Persian predations.

Cam Burks is a senior fellow at George Mason University’s National Security Institute. He is a corporate global security executive, previously serving in chief security officer and enterprise, geopolitical strategy leadership positions at Chevron Corporation and Adobe. He served for nearly 14 years in the Foreign Service as a Special Agent and U.S. Embassy Regional Security Officer with the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service. He is a network affiliate at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation.