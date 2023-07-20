What People Are Getting Wrong About The Supreme Court’s ‘First Amendment Right to Discrimination’ Ruling

On Friday, July 7, Constitutional Law superstar Erwin Chemerinsky published an opinion in the Sacramento Bee declaring that “The U.S. Supreme Court has created a First Amendment right to discrimination.” He was referring to the recent decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis, the factually dubious case involving a website designer who has never designed a website for a same-sex marriage and doesn’t want to.

Chemerinsky is an institution in Constitutional Law; indeed, his student treatise got me through “Con Law” when I was a first-year law student. Though worn, I still reference that book as I wrestle with constitutional issues in my own research. Unsurprisingly, Chemerinsky’s opinion piece is readable yet erudite, exactly what one would expect from someone who has mastered his subject. And yet, he’s almost 30 years late to the party.

In 1995, SCOTUS decided Hurley v. Irish-American Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual Group of Boston, a case involving the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston. A group of LGBTQ individuals proud of their Irish heritage were denied permission to march in the parade, and they sued, arguing that the refusal constituted a violation of public accommodations laws. The case wound its way up to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, where the would-be marchers were successful.

And then SCOTUS took the case.

After hearing arguments, the court held that application of the Massachusetts public accommodations law, which required private citizens who organize a parade to include among marchers a group imparting a message the organizers did not wish to convey, violated the First Amendment. In other words, the First Amendment allows private parties to discriminate against views they do not share.

And here’s the really strange part: Hurley was unanimous. Liberal stalwarts Stephan Breyer, John Paul Stevens, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg joined conservative members of the court in the decision.

So, does this mean that Hurley was correctly decided? Or that 303 Creative, with a third of the court dissenting, actually signals a shift in a liberal direction? These are some of the questions I would like to see asked and answered.

303 Creative can — and I think should — be assailed for a number of reasons, none of which I address here. But so too can the coverage of the case. The alarm has been sounded — justifiably, I think — over the dangers of the ruling, and Chemerinsky’s reasoning is spot on, but the reality is that the Supreme Court has long acknowledged a First Amendment right to discriminate. 303 Creative buttressed that right, precedent building on precedent.

The question is: ‘What will we as a society do about it?’

The first and most important thing is to leverage the power of the market. The moral arc of the universe may bend towards justice, but the arc of commerce still bends towards the dollar. Research shows that younger consumers spend money with socially responsible producers. In a practical sense, this means that the demographic on the verge of receiving the largest wealth transfer in history are likely to spend that money at businesses that share their values. It is unlikely that businesses with bigoted views will fare well.

Another important step is to leverage the power of community. Websites like “Angie’s List” use the power of community to help consumers find reputable businesses that suit their needs. A well-structured, queer-focused equivalent would help steer business towards LGBTQ-owned or LGBTQ-allied services, especially in areas of the country where being out of the closet is a risky option.

A third step is for the legal community to take a hard look at the behaviors it sanctions. To begin with, state bar associations should begin to question whether bringing lawsuits for the purpose of harassing minority groups is consistent with ethical standards. This includes determining whether a client asking not to have to interact with a group of people they don’t like truly constitutes a meritorious claim.

Finally, we can use our voices — and votes — to push for change. The next election cycle is underway, and presidential and senate candidates need to be bombarded with questions about whether they will appoint or vote to confirm the first (openly) LGBTQ Supreme Court justice. All candidates need to be put on the record about whether they will support laws or rulings advancing discrimination against their own constituents. Groups considering endorsing candidates running for everything from school boards to president need to be acquiring and publishing candidate responses to these questions.

There is much that is wrong with the 303 Creative decision, but we are saddled with it until a constitutional amendment protects LGBTQ people or a different version of the Supreme Court overturns it. My money is on the latter.

What we can do is use the tools available to us — market pressure, community building, our votes — to make the most of the situation. In doing so, we just might continue winning more hearts and minds to the cause.

Eliot Tracz is a faculty fellow at New England Law | Boston; he previously served as associate general counsel in the office of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.