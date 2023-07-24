Nearly 50 years ago ­— on July 25, 1974 — the United States Supreme Court gave up on desegregation. This does not mean that desegregation ground to a halt or that the courts immediately ceased their enforcement of desegregation orders. But in Milliken v. Bradley, the justices at the time signaled that there was only so far they were willing to go, and in doing so, they provided a roadmap to the resegregation of public education in America.

Symbolic acts of the U.S. government can have a profound impact on American culture. The Milliken ruling changed the social fabric of our nation. Along with the court’s 1991 ruling in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenberg, it reinforced the notion that education is a zero-sum game played between students of different races. It weaponized property taxes. It created urban deserts and suburban enclaves.

These cases — along with similarly momentous cases such as Guey Heung Lee v. Johnson and Lau v. Nichols — have helped create a public — already comprised of people with different racial, ethnic and cultural histories — who, based on what they have witnessed in the actions of their government, have come to the reasonable conclusion that learning is a scarce resource and that they are in the fight of their lives to secure it. We feel the echoes of these decisions today.

I thought about these rulings when I recently heard the news that the Supreme Court had struck down affirmative action in higher education in two rulings (Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina) that will certainly affect admissions practices in colleges and universities across the country. As a college president, I wondered: What have the justices wrought?

We don’t yet know the answer to that question — but we can certainly look to history for some clues.

In Milliken, the Supreme Court was taking a long, hard look at one of America’s most important cities: Detroit, a racial and ethnic tapestry woven from the many groups — including vast numbers of Black people due to the Great Migration — seeking jobs and opportunity from its booming automobile industry and related businesses.

Upon closer inspection, however, a long history of redlining and other discriminatory housing practices (including outright illegal intimidation) had left the city and surrounding suburbs profoundly segregated — though not nearly as segregated as they would soon become.

In 1974, about two-thirds of students in Detroit public schools were Black. The court had to determine the length to which it was willing to follow white families leaving integrated neighborhoods and schools. The answer was: not very far and certainly not past the suburban town line.

In reflecting on the implications of this history, I am reminded of college enrollment practices such as legacy admission that today’s court left untouched, practices that will continue to favor wealthy, well-connected and predominately white students.

By a razor-thin 5-4 margin in Milliken, the Supreme Court established the distinction between de jure and de facto segregation, proclaiming the former unconstitutional and the latter permissible. Segregation, in other words, was legal, while segregationist laws and policies were not. With the stroke of a pen, the court had shifted integration’s field of play from schools to byzantine and retrograde local housing policy.

By the late 1980s, 90% of students in Detroit public schools were Black.

The suit against Governor Milliken and the state of Michigan was brought by the NAACP. The NAACP’s most famous former employee, Justice Thurgood Marshall, who had argued their case in Brown v. Board of Education, was by then on the Court. He dissented in the Milliken ruling. Marshall understood the social implication of the decision and named it: “School district lines, however innocently drawn, will surely be perceived as fences to separate the races when, under a Detroit-only decree, white parents withdraw their children from the Detroit city schools and move to the suburbs in order to continue them in all-white schools.” His fellow dissenter Justice William O. Douglass, in reference to the patchwork of redlined and segregated communities across Michigan, remarked that the state had “washe[d] its hands of its own creations.”

That brings us back to today’s education landscape and the reverberations of the affirmative action ruling. It's my fear that if we throw our hands up and fail to implement the right next steps, we may face a similar fate to the reinforcement of segregation 50 years ago. While it’s on us to follow the law, these efforts must be balanced with decisions that promote equity.

The court did not speak to legacy admissions in the Harvard and North Carolina cases. There would not seem to be any legal impediment to universities retiring this obviously inequitable practice.

Higher education leaders must stand behind fundamental principles and ensure that our institutions act accordingly.

First, all of us should insist that education play its vital role, not merely in educating individuals, but in creating the public of which we are all a part. This quite obviously means creating and cultivating learning communities where young people build empathy and understanding across many lines of difference, race and class among them, without which it is difficult to imagine our democratic experiment lasting much longer.

Second, we must insist, in our policies and actions, that learning is not a zero-sum game. You and I can learn the same thing, and there is no particular limit to how much we can learn. Indeed, we might help each other learn something that the world previously considered unlearnable. Learning is profoundly positive-sum. Let’s begin with an acknowledgement of that fact, avoid the mistakes of the past and let the values we claim to hold today be our guide.

Mike Magee is the president of Minerva University, which provides no special status to the children of alumni.