During an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News’s Good Morning America aired the morning after the Republican presidential debate, former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley said of the 2024 race: “Well, first of all, a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris. You know that and I know that. There is no way that Joe Biden is going to finish his term. I think Kamala Harris is going to be the next president — and that should send a chill up every American’s spine.”

Haley got some predictable pushback from the left-leaning Stephanopoulos — and later, others in the mainstream media who have been running cover for President Biden — but you might be hard-pressed to find an experienced Democratic operative knowledgeable about behind-the-scenes matters who doesn’t agree with Haley on one or both counts. Most in the media know that many Democratic power brokers don’t want Biden to run again but are panicked over the thought of Harris replacing him as the party’s nominee going into 2024.

With regard to Biden, Haley was referring to his age (80), apparent frailty, perceived cognitive issues and verbal gaffes.

All of these are concerns not exclusive to Republicans looking to replace Biden in the White House. While interviewing Democratic strategist Van Jones, CNN anchor Jim Sciutto said: “President Biden’s age came up, and this morning Nikki Haley said, ‘There is no way Joe Biden is going to finish out the next term.’ As you know, polls show it’s not just a Republican position but that Americans do have concerns about his age and, frankly, they would like choices other than just Trump and Biden. If there is no credible effort now for the possibility of an alternative Democratic candidate, should there be, in your view?”

Jones answered: “Well, that’s a tricky one. I think people are concerned about Joe Biden, they really are. I mean, Democrats, they talk behind their hands. Nobody wants to go on TV and say it. But people are concerned.”

Many Democrats with whom I speak are much more than “concerned” — they’re petrified by the prospect of Harris calling the shots.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks with President Joe Biden during an event marking National Small Business Week in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 01, 2023. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some believe that Biden would have a 50/50 chance to beat Donald Trump in 2024. That said, none believes that Biden could beat Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, or Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who hasn’t entered the race.

Worse, those same Democrats have told me they believe Harris would lose to Trump — or any other Republican nominee. Van Jones may have just said “the quiet part” out loud, with regard to Biden, but it’s an open secret in the back rooms and newsrooms of Washington that Biden and Harris have lost the Democratic political locker room.

I have said many times that I don’t believe Biden will be the Democratic Party’s nominee next year. But what if Harris, after reading the tea leaves, decides that she too has no interest in becoming the nominee? What then?

Is that a Republican fantasy? Trust me, most Republicans would love for the Democrats to choose Biden or Harris for a 2024 White House bid. And again, while many in the media are avoiding the topic and some Democratic operatives, as Van Jones said, are “talking behind their hands,” the fact is that with Biden or Harris as the nominee, the Democrats would be in a world of hurt.

What is a party with limited or no confidence in their president and vice president to do? At the moment, Biden has one credible announced challenger, in my estimation: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The liberal media, the Biden White House and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are doing all they can to discount Kennedy or smear him, but — much like Vivek Ramaswamy for the Republicans at the moment — he is catching the ears of many people in a big way.

The Guardian reports that Kennedy is getting standing-room-only crowds in Iowa and out-drawing the Republican candidates who are crisscrossing that state. As a populist, his support seems to be growing.

Would the DNC turn to Kennedy if Biden and Harris declared they are not running? No, they’d rather eat broken glass than to ask Kennedy to become their standard-bearer.

But, very quickly they may need someone.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he won’t challenge Biden — although some people, myself included, believe he has been running a shadow campaign for months. Former first lady Michelle Obama has said she won’t be a candidate. Who’s left, Democratic retreads from the 2020 primary?

Think it will never happen? To paraphrase Haley, “I know it will and you know it will.” The DNC needs a Plan C, just in case.

Douglas MacKinnon served in the White House as a writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and afterward in a joint command at the Pentagon.