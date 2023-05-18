Washington seems so absolutely dysfunctional these days that the work needed to run the nation no longer gets done. Politicians on both sides claim to want things to work better, but never seem able or committed to making that happen. Worse still, the dysfunction and infighting are affecting how other institutions and Americans at all levels interact — or don’t — with each other.

Perhaps the time has come for advice from another quarter than the political class. A quarter that has, so to speak, no dog in the fight but does have a healthier outlook on life.

My pet Shih-Tzu, Eddie, has some wisdom that applies equally to dogs, to humans, and especially to politicians — or so it seems, after watching him interact with the world and comparing it to how too many of our politicians behave. It is nearly the opposite of the amoral code which some politicians seem to follow. For Eddie, size and prestige are not decisive — he weighs just 18 pounds, but he deals with other beings large and small as equals.

His advice:

1. Always tell the truth. Eddie practices unflinching honesty. He lets you know exactly what he is feeling. When he likes some human or another dog, he wags his tail. When depressed or sad about something, he bends his head and tail downward. When the people around him are happy, he smiles; his eyes glisten and open wide. When off-leash, he runs full-steam in large loops around the yard. But if he has reason to distrust some other being, he withdraws or barks.

2. You are not the center of the cosmos. Some people may give you the idea that you are the center of everything, but you are not. We are all here for a short time. Do what you can to make the most of it.

3. Be open to what each being has to offer. You will find that most humans, dogs, and other beings are open to friendship. If you show them goodwill and warmth, many if not most will respond in kind.

4. Be nice to others with no expectation of reward. Do not demand something in exchange for whatever you offer or bring to the table.

5. Respect each gender. Treat females and males equally and respect their personal space.

6. Look for mutual gain. Yes, some persons and dogs see everything as a contest. They act as though everything is winner-take-all — as though only one could get a bone or other valued object. Better to act as though sharing is better than grabbing. Less growling and more play.

7. Be loyal to your master or mistress. For the president, and for members of Congress, this means the people you have been elected to serve — not whoever gives you a treat.

8. Watch your manners. Be a warm host and a courteous visitor or guest. Don’t bully others or try to dominate an event. Hold back most of the time and let others do their thing.

9. Keep regular hours. We all need sleep to be our best. Sleep-deprived, we become sluggish, cranky and disjointed. Stay away from electronic devices. TV programs and telephones get in the way of clear thinking and effective action. If you stay up late one night, the next day go to a quiet place and take a nap to refresh.

10. Be content with you as you are. Don’t depend on praise to find satisfaction.

11. Do what you can to fulfill your potential and make the world a better place. Win or lose, being good is its own reward.

12. Still, do not let down your guard. There are mean persons and mean dogs. If you have reason to fear or distrust another being, keep a safe distance. Observe them carefully but know that your first impressions can be wrong.

Walter Clemens is professor emeritus of political science at Boston University. His new book is “The Republican War on America: Dangers of Trump and Trumpism.”