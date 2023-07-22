The Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action has opened a Pandora’s box of college admission practices. In the 6-to-3 decision in lawsuits involving the University of North Carolina and Harvard University, the court ruled it is unconstitutional for colleges to consider race in their admissions processes, ending the practice known as affirmative action.

Even with affirmative action policies in place, colleges gave more preferences to white students than to people of color through legacy admissions. Politicians are just waking up to this. Getting rid of legacy preferences may have a more profound effect on equity than keeping affirmative action.

Just this week, Wesleyan College and the University of Minnesota announced they were ending their practices of giving preference admission to the children of staff and alumni. Since 2015, over 100 colleges and universities have discontinued the practice of considering alumni relations in their admissions process. Colorado has banned its universities from using legacy admissions. Other states like New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts have introduced bills to do the same.

The campus of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. Smartalic34/Wikimedia Commons

Research consistently demonstrates that legacy preferences in college admissions not only favor privileged white students disproportionately but also lead to preferential treatment for applicants with family connections to the institution, even when their qualifications fall short compared to other candidates.

Despite increasing opposition among their student bodies, many university administrations resist calls to end the legacy admission practice due to fears of losing alumni donations. However, research has shown that the actual impact on fundraising is minimal.

"There is no statistically significant evidence of a causal relationship between legacy preference policies and total alumni giving among top universities,” even when accounting for controls like wealth, according to the report, “An Empirical Analysis of the Impact of Legacy Preferences on Alumni Giving at Top Universities.”

"These results should not be surprising. Legacy preference policies, in their pure form, do not purport to reward alumni donations with a greater chance of acceptance; they purport to give a greater chance of acceptance to all alumni, regardless of whether they donate,” the researchers added. “Therefore, there is no a priori reason to believe legacy preference policies themselves provide incentives for greater alumni giving.”

Legacy is as much about culture and tradition as it is about money. Colleges act like conservative social clubs, borne along by generational pride enhanced through legacy decisions.

At Harvard, approximately 70% of applicants with connections to donors or alumni are white and have about six times higher admission likelihood compared to other applicants. It would be hard to imagine that affirmative action gives Black, Latino and other students of color such a preferential treatment compared to their peers.

So long as humans remain communal animals, preferences will favor similarities over differences. What happens inside college admission offices will never be fully transparent. Decisions about who gets in may be conveyed by a wink or a nod. We can't stop this, but we can set rules that will limit it.

Robert Hildreth is a former International Monetary Fund economist. He founded the nonprofit research and policy center Hildreth Institute, dedicated to restoring the promise of higher education. He is also the founder and chairman of the board of college access nonprofit Inversant.