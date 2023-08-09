Of all the chores I had to do during summer visits to my grandmother Savina’s home in southern New Mexico, hauling water out of the cistern was my least favorite. As a city kid, I was always puzzled by the fact that she still insisted on using rainwater for cooking and cleaning even after my family had upgraded her house with indoor plumbing. But I knew better than to question the wisdom of a woman who had managed to lift her family out of rural poverty in the span of a single generation and conceded that maybe the tortillas she cooked on her wood burning stove did taste better with fresh rainwater.



It certainly never occurred to her that the rainwater in that cistern — along with most of the locally harvested food she used to sustain her large family — was likely contaminated as a result of the detonation of the world’s first nuclear weapon, which occurred 72 miles west of Savina’s home on July 16, 1945.



Pregnant at the time of the Trinity test, Savina was just one of an estimated half-million people living within a 150-mile radius of the Trinity test. But neither she nor anyone else in the area was evacuated or even warned about the possible long term health effects associated with living in close proximity to a nuclear test site.



Unaware that irradiated dust and ash had been dispersed by a towering mushroom cloud rising more than 50,000 feet into the air, Savina did not know that even relatively low levels of radiation can be extraordinarily harmful to fetal development. So she went about her life, cooking and cleaning with water from the cistern, feeding her family with locally grown fruits and vegetables and offering daily prayers for members of her community, including the boys of the Hondo Valley who were still overseas serving their country.



Thirty-nine weeks after the blast, Savina gave birth to her sixth child, a girl, and almost immediately the family knew something was very wrong. Weak, sick, and fussy, the baby steadily deteriorated. In time, lesions appeared all over her tiny body, and my grandparents, desperate for answers, left their other children in the care of family and took their baby girl 50 miles to the nearest hospital, in Roswell. Doctors there were puzzled by Cecilia’s condition and, coming to no definitive diagnosis, could do nothing to save her. She died on Sept. 19, 1946. She was five months old.

The first atomic bomb explodes at Alamogordo, New Mexico, on July 16, 1945. The successful "Trinity Test" cleared the way for use of a nuclear device against Japan at the end of World War II. Corbis via Getty Images



We will never know if Cecilia died because of the fallout from the Trinity site or if the high rate of cancer among my father’s remaining siblings and extended family is connected to that fateful day. The medical records of her hospital visit have long since vanished, and the few remaining members of the family who cared for her are now in their 80s and can offer no more definitive account than the fading recollection of a baby girl covered in sores and crying out in pain.



But we do know that doctors in Roswell reported a sharp increase in the number of infant deaths after the Trinity test and that a report prepared by the CDC determined that “exposure rates in public areas from the world’s first nuclear explosion were measured at levels 10,000 times higher than currently allowed.” We also know that when Congress passed the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act in 1990, American citizens downwind of the Trinity test site were inexplicably excluded from coverage.



Now, 78 years after the first nuclear detonation in human history, Congress has another chance to do the right thing. Thanks to the bipartisan efforts of U.S. Senators Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), the Senate recently passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act making Trinity downwinders, and communities in three other western states, eligible for recognition and compensation by the federal government. It is now up to congressional leaders to meet in conference and negotiate a final version of the bill.



Of course this moment comes too late for Savina. She passed away in 2009. The cistern is covered up now, and the little blue house sits empty, a monument to a simple way of life familiar to farmers and ranchers in this corner of New Mexico, many of whom are still suffering from cancer like their parents and grandparents before them. Tough, proud and self-reliant, they don’t ask much from their government, but — like Savina — they place a premium on honesty and respect. It is long past time for their government to do the same and offer some measure of comfort to the first community on this planet to bear the burden of mankind’s leap into the nuclear age.

Raul Torrez is Attorney General of New Mexico. He is a former federal prosecutor and senior advisor in President Obama’s Department of Justice. He holds degrees from Harvard University, Stanford University and the London School of Economics.