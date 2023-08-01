We Regulate Everything From Food to Toys, Why Are We So Afraid to Do the Same for Social Media?

After years of inaction by Congress, states have begun to pass laws regulating social media. Utah flat out prohibits minors from using social media without parental consent. Arkansas does the same (though with some gaping loopholes). In California, new rules took effect giving consumers the right to limit the use and disclosure of sensitive personal information collected about them. In the boldest move, Montana banned an entire social media platform, TikTok, for everyone.

These state moves are a good sign, signaling that the self-regulatory model of "notice and consent" by online platforms for over a quarter century is meeting a much-deserved demise.

We need to stop relying on what tech companies want and pass legislation geared toward what people need. Under the existing model, consumers are simply notified of a technology company’s practices and then asked to click a button to agree to be legally bound. Once that happens, the companies have carte blanche to do what they want because they write the user agreements to give them almost unlimited room to maneuver.

Big Tech marketed the “notice and consent” model as a tool to empower users by, for example, giving them more control over their data. Yet it has been used (along with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act) to shield platforms from lawsuits over dubious corporate practices.

The notice and consent model also doesn’t put users on notice of these harms. Take the disclosures social media companies make about what they’re going to do with user data. Practically everyone acknowledges that they do not read — and cannot parse — the legalese in the terms of service that we must all agree to in order to access any sort of online technology, including TikTok. Bombarded with legal boilerplate, we just click “ok” and hope for the best.

Even if we could somehow find the time and legal expertise to digest all these terms of service, it is nearly impossible for consumers to push tech companies to change their ways. Given the importance of network effects — the fact we want to use particular online platforms not because they are necessarily great but because so many other people are already on them — it is difficult for individual users to abandon an online service, even if they object to its policies or the way it elects to showcase certain content.

The overarching flaw with the notice and consent approach is that it assumes that having less-than-informed consumers stuck with substandard products is better than any government regulatory intervention. Consumer choice should govern new technologies, the argument goes, not heavy-handed government dictates as to how that technology should work.

It is quite reasonable to fear that innovation will be stifled if the government becomes the prime decider as to what products and features come to market. But at some point, a degree of government interference is acceptable, especially if that’s the only way to get the product features we want. This has happened many times in the past. Dangerous and defective foods, drugs, and cosmetics eventually had to be regulated, even though consumers were “choosing” to buy them. Environmental regulations were imposed because the costs of relying only on the free market were considered too great.

Whistleblowers and social scientists reveal that various social media platforms contribute to a host of social problems, from depression to disinformation to sexual exploitation. The new state interventions, along with growing calls for a nationwide TikTok ban, show that opinions are shifting and that these social harms are now viewed as more important to avoid than the specter of government paternalism.

Admittedly, TikTok represents a special case as both a social media platform and a Chinese company. There is rare bipartisan political agreement on the danger this combination presents. Beyond general apprehension about China's detrimental effect on democracy across the world and how it has practically banned many American social media platforms within its own borders, TikTok's Chinese ownership means it must hand over any requested data to the Chinese government under its Counter-Espionage Law. This makes the platform — and the vast data it holds on American users — a national security concern. While the U.S. federal government has already banned TikTok on federal government devices, a nationwide ban is not infeasible. Montana’s case for banning TikTok rests on these national security issues, and it still faces a stiff First Amendment challenge. India banned TikTok to little fanfare in 2020, even though 150 million of its citizens were using it.

For domestic social media platforms, outright bans are less likely to pass constitutional muster because they don’t pose the same risk of spying by a foreign power. The free speech concerns surrounding social media regulation are real. Recently, one federal judge barred the Biden administration from even talking with the platforms about strategies for combatting disinformation, though that court order is likely to be reversed on appeal.

But other regulatory options short of bans can and should be implemented. There’s no excuse for continuing to allow social media to endanger our kids. Besides completely banning minors or requiring verified parental consent, social media platforms can be forced to provide parents with full access to the accounts of kids for monitoring purposes. President Biden has called for a ban on targeted advertising directed at minors and stricter limits on companies collecting data on kids.

Other changes would make social media better for all of us. Numerous restrictions could be placed on user data, such as requiring certain information never be stored, restricting sharing data, or mandating deletion of data after a certain period. Platforms could be forced to fully disclose how they recommend content to individuals. Circuit breakers could be implemented that would require a delay of a few minutes to hours or more before any content is posted publicly — a move to stop hate speech and disinformation from spreading. A ban could be put into effect on "dark patterns," where user interfaces are designed to frustrate or confuse consumers when they attempt to delete their account.

The moves against TikTok reveal a sea change underway in the political and regulatory landscape. Businesses should now expect that mere disclosure of their objectionable practices will be insufficient. Instead, the burden is starting to shift to be on the tech companies to show that they are designing products to keep their users out of harm’s way.

Since generative AI is expected not only to exacerbate the harms of social media but create new risks, new AI chatbots should have to prove that they also come with built-in safeguards to avoid harmful advice or inappropriate content. Just obliquely informing users of all the bad things these products might do to us should no longer be good enough.

Mark Bartholomew is Professor of Law at the State University of New York at Buffalo. His latest book is “Intellectual Property and the Brain.”

Martin Skladany is Professor of Law at Penn State Dickinson Law. His latest book is “Copyright's Arc.”