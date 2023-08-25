One of the greatest untold urban stories in America is playing out right now. As of last week, the Affordable Connectivity Program — which launched at the start of 2022 to help struggling families cover the cost of monthly broadband plans — has connected over 20 million households to the internet across the nation, opening countless doors for education, jobs, health care and community connections. After the difficulties of the pandemic, our families, friends and neighbors are coming back stronger than ever before, using high-speed internet to transform their lives.

The city of Tacoma, where I serve as mayor, demonstrates the impact of this kind of program. When I took office in 2018, only 67% of households had broadband internet subscriptions at home. Yet, only about 4,000 Tacoma households had enrolled in a discounted internet service program for low-income households from the major internet service provider in our area. Five years later, approximately 82% of Tacoma households subscribe to broadband, and more than 17,000 Tacoma households have come online, and that’s largely due to the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is available to anyone who makes 200% or less of the federal poverty guidelines, which is as much as $60,000 for a family of four. In Tacoma, more than 38,000 households are eligible, and in less than a year, one-third have signed up for the program, in part thanks to public-private partnerships with internet providers to bolster adoption. Tacomans are experiencing the benefits that come with broadband, and we want to see 100% of eligible residents connected and thriving.

I’m confident we can reach this goal soon. But to succeed, Tacoma needs renewed support from Washington, D.C. We need our elected leaders — in Congress and the Biden administration — to deepen their efforts to close the digital divide.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is expected to run out of federal funding as early as next spring. Within the next six months, my city’s residents will start learning whether their support will disappear. They’re at risk of losing the high-speed broadband internet they’ve come to rely on, while an even larger number of people will find it harder, if not impossible, to get online at all.

Tacoma is far from the only city facing this looming crisis. As president of the National League of Cities, I’ve talked with hundreds of mayors from across the country and the political spectrum. Many of them say their cities desperately need this program. If the funding dries up, people will be left in the lurch — especially in Black and brown, tribal and other vulnerable communities.

In recent days, the Affordable Connectivity Program passed 20 million household sign-ups, a remarkable success for such a young program. More than 30 million other households are eligible to sign up and could easily do so if the program continues in the coming years. All told, nearly 50 million American households, including millions with at-risk children, have futures that depend on the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Will this program fully close the digital divide? Sadly, no. We need even more federal investment — and local leadership — to ensure that everyone in America has access to broadband internet. However, the Affordable Connectivity Program is a critical part of the equation. It’s already closed more of the digital divide than any program in American history.

I’m optimistic Congress and the White House will renew their commitment to this cause. And I know that when that happens, our nation and economy will benefit in immeasurable ways for years to come.

Victoria Woodards is the mayor of Tacoma, Wash., and the president of the National League of Cities.

This piece has been updated.