Chicago’s air quality tanked over a summer of extreme weather, wildfires and wind — it even ranked worst in the world in recent months. Unfortunately, bad air quality is predicted to be around for a while.

As a young Black woman with asthma who grew up and lives in Chicago, this news is a direct threat to my health and well-being.

Asthma can be a hereditary condition for some, but the highest asthma rates are in communities near fossil fuel industries or highways with high transportation volumes.

The American Lung Association “State of the Air” 2023 report shows that Chicago, despite improvements in the Chicago-Naperville metro areas, now ranks as the 17th most polluted city in the nation for ozone smog, one of the most harmful and widespread types of air pollution. Chicago is also the 23rd most polluted city for year-round particle pollution.

Of course, air pollution is not an isolated issue limited to Chicago. While somewhat fewer people are living in areas with unhealthy ozone pollution compared to last year, there were still more unhealthy spikes this year in particle pollution than last year, and more than 1-in-3 people (nearly 120 million) live in counties with unhealthy ozone or particle pollution levels, according to the American Lung Association.

Business and government pledges to create a cleaner air environment aren’t keeping their word. Even some solar and wind projects touted as clean energy depend on the continued operation of coal-fired power plants.

The Biden administration is also failing us while providing the perfect amount of lip service to perpetuate this cycle. Promises made on the campaign trail feel empty as I wake up each day in an area marked as dangerous for its cumulative pollution impacts. From the approval of an Alaska drilling project and liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to the largest ever Gulf of Mexico oil drilling lease sale, it seems that profits over people is still the priority.

In communities of color and low-income communities, financial resources are limited. Yet, people of color are 64% more likely than white people to live in a highly polluted region and must cover the expenses of health consequences from asthma and other respiratory illnesses. The cost of asthma per individual exceeds $3,000 per year. On a larger economic scale, this includes over 430,000 hospitalizations and almost 2 million emergency department visits, the health care costs of asthma in the U.S. is over $50 billion a year.

Pollution is, in essence, its own illness and a contagion that needs to be cut off at the source, especially as pollutants worsen conditions like asthma that kill 10 Americans each day (most of whom are Black).

The solution is to transition to clean renewable energy and stop approving fossil fuel infrastructure. City governments can play a critical role by passing local solutions and declaring a climate emergency to unlock resources for their communities.

Illinois is modeling how a just transition away from fossil fuels should be implemented in a climate policy with The Climate & Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). CEJA upholds the goal for Illinois to shut down fossil fuel plants and transition to a 100% carbon-free power grid by 2045. Under the act, this goal could be achieved by having 1 million battery-powered cars and trucks in operation by 2030 and encouraging half of the state to support renewable energy by 2040.

Additionally, the CEJA recognizes that not everyone can afford to own an electric vehicle, but everyone should reap the benefits of cleaner energy vehicles, so incentives are in place for both public and private modes of transport.

To be sure, shutting down fossil fuel plants would also result in job losses for plant workers. No climate policy should move forward without respect for people's financial well-being, which is why $40 million in grants under CEJA would support the most vulnerable individuals and communities impacted by power plants and the plants’ closing. Additionally, $80 million would be allocated toward developing a clean energy workforce in Black and brown communities to create jobs and employment opportunities.

Asthma disparities are highest in lower-income Black and brown communities when fossil fuel plants are nearby. Clean energy policies could equitably end fossil fuel dependency and improve quality of life for people with asthma, like me, because there would be fewer air pollutants that damage our lungs and trigger attacks. Everyone deserves to breathe easy and clean energy policies like CEJA can make it happen.

Tonyisha Harris is a youth climate and environmental justice activist in Chicago and the associate director of communications and partnerships at Action for the Climate Emergency. She is also a public voices fellow of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the OpEd Project.