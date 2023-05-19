Consider that when we elect a president, we are hiring a CEO to run our nation. The process is very similar to that in business. As Ram Charan wrote on CEO selection in Harvard Business Review, “Every CEO has an open flank. The typical vetting process will bring candidates’ quirks and flaws to the surface, but wise selectors accept imperfection when they make their decision.”

CEOs are hired for various reasons, including growth, change management, expansion, streamlining of operations, launching a new product or protecting a brand that is under siege. In every case, the skills of the CEO are matched to the challenges the board of directors wants to meet and issues that need to be resolved.

In 2020, Joe Biden presented himself to the nation as a healer and uniter. Americans accepted that we were not electing a perfect man, but a seasoned politician who knew Washington and had a history of working across the aisle. We essentially hired a CEO whose history was that of a likable, congenial relationship-builder, because that is what we needed.

There is little evidence that can be gleaned from President Biden’s nearly 50-year career as a U.S. senator and vice president that shows him to be a disruptor or transformational leader. In fact, throughout most of his career, Biden’s instincts have betrayed him at critical times — he was the only one in the room who advised President Obama against going after Osama bin Laden when he was vice president.

One measurement of effective leadership is the quality of the team the leader builds. In the business world, the second in command would usually function as coach or chief operating officer. Vice President Kamala Harris has brought little to the table, as measured by how she has managed her issues portfolio. Biden’s Cabinet seems to be filled with ideologues, some of whom have little experience in the departments they oversee. They pale in stature to Abraham Lincoln’s “team of rivals” or John F. Kennedy’s “best and the brightest.”

This would be fine if Biden were content to focus on healing the nation, but he wants to be “transformational” and this has exposed his lack of management skills, leadership, strategic vision and ability to effectuate systemic change. Biden’s approach to issues management focuses almost entirely on spending more money. Reason reported in 2022, “Official estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) show that, since January 2021, legislation signed by President Biden has set in motion a record $3.37 trillion in new spending.”

Transformation requires more than spending to address a problem. The issue must be ripe; vision clear, with goals created and actions properly sequenced to achieve it; workable strategy in place that can be clearly articulated to broaden support; public ready for change; achievable short-term goals; and a plan that is executed seamlessly. Disruption without great execution invariably results in failure. Franklin Delano Roosevelt fundamentally changed the relationship between the American people and the federal government, but he did so with permission from the voters, unlike Biden.

Biden has broken all the rules of change management. One example is his plan to fast-track electric vehicles that are in the early stages of development with technologies that are neither practical nor affordable. Gallup polling done in March 2023 found “Americans’ adoption of electric vehicles is proving to be slow, as relatively few currently own one (4%) or are seriously considering purchasing one (12%). Another 43%t of U.S. adults say they might consider buying an electric vehicle in the future, while 41% unequivocally say they would not.” He lacks public support and seems unlikely to seek it.

Biden’s move to battery power fails to consider the environmental costs. Even the New York Times acknowledged, “Like many other batteries, the lithium-ion cells that power most electric vehicles rely on raw materials — like cobalt, lithium and rare earth elements — that have been linked to grave environmental and human rights concerns. Cobalt has been especially problematic.” The lack of raw materials produced domestically and electricity infrastructure and generation capacity makes this goal unachievable in the timeframe he has set.

Add to this the fact that our highway and bridge infrastructure is funded primarily by taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel sold. There is no plan to tax electric vehicles, which would be a Herculean political lift, leaving a hole of $52 billion in state budgets. He is creating bigger problems trying to achieve his goal. He seems to have anticipated little of this fallout. The best issues-managers are rarely surprised — and when they are, they quickly adapt.

The same analysis applies to his border, crime and equity policies, which all lack clear strategy and achievable short-term goals. “Whatever it takes,” which is Biden’s directive in Ukraine, has resulted in numerous mistakes at the tactical level by not properly sequencing support.

Biden was in his element on his recent visit to Ireland. It was a low-stress, low-stakes visit. Ireland is not an enemy or a threat to our economy. It poses no threat to our nation. Politico put it this way, “Wearing a blue cap and an ear-to-ear smile, Biden lingered in the main thoroughfare of this county town along Ireland’s eastern coast. He shook hands, posed for photos and soaked in the warm embrace that its residents had prepared for a president many refer to simply as Joe.”

Back at home, our “Joe” has created an environment that has brought China and Russia closer to one another; undermined our energy independence; further divided the American people; and created an environment in which only 29%t of Americans believe we are on the right track.

Joe Biden was not hired to be a transformational leader. He is failing on many fronts because he overshot the runway he was given by voters. If the world were like Ireland, having Biden tell stories, pose for photos, be interviewed by children and perform glad-handing with crowds would be enough — but the world is a far more dangerous, complex and perilous place and Biden is demonstrably out of his element to manage it.

In 2024, Americans again will be asked to hire a CEO. Hopefully, the American people will hire a person with the requisite skills to meet the global and domestic challenges we face and bring America to a better place.

Dennis M. Powell, the founder and president of Massey Powell, is an issues and crisis management consultant and the author of the upcoming book, “Leading from the Top: Presidential Lessons in Issues Management.”