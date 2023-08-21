Public schooling — now often at the center of political strife and culture wars — was envisioned to elevate society. The idea of universal, free, compulsory, non-denominational public schooling was first championed by a Bostonian educator, Horace Mann, in the first half of the 19th century. Over the past two centuries, arguably few other ideas have had such a profound effect, traversed the globe, as well as engendered such substantial individual and societal benefits. The world over, Mann’s idea for basic public education is now accepted as the Camino Real to health, wealth and the flourishing of the next generation.

This transformational idea was not confined to theoretical musings; it permeated the collective consciousness of the times. Mann’s idea was centered on his conviction that a republic would endure only if its citizens are literate and educated.

The America of the mid-19th century experienced much greater diversity in social and economic status, in religious and moral values, than had Puritan New England two centuries earlier. This new diversity, Mann concluded, required a radical invention: the "common school" — a new place of learning where all children would share a common and unifying experience.

Prophetically, Mann saw the critical role of “instruction respecting the nature and functions of the government” in common schools as a basic requirement for our young democracy to foster industry and the common good. UCLA Education Professor John Rogers writes that, for Mann, “common schools” should teach civic knowledge and create “opportunities for social interaction and shared deliberation through which all parties can become intelligible to each other.” But even as Mann envisioned public schools as sites for preparation to participate in political life, he was concerned that “fractious partisanship” would one day undermine the democratic project of common schooling. Mann noted, “If the tempest of political strife were to be let loose upon our Common Schools, they would be overwhelmed with sudden ruin.”

In public schools today, curricula are being micromanaged: A UCLA study found that almost half of all participating principals experienced outside groups agitating and challenging curricula, teaching and learning on race and racism during the 2021-2022 school year. In some states, we see the design of Advanced Placement (AP) college-level courses challenged — earlier this year, the College Board faced significant pushback on its AP courses on such disparate areas as African American Studies and Human Psychology. Some states are setting arbitrary bans on reading materials, and others are narrowly defining how teachers cover disparate topics such as history, biology, climate change and gender identity. Overwhelmed teachers are quitting in significant numbers, while unscrupulous politicians feed the culture-war fires, and many parents are at a loss as to what to do.

SolStock/Getty Images

Alas, “the tempest of political strife” has fully invaded the American classroom.

As the chancellor of Boston’s public research university — writing this a few blocks from where Mann lived and worked — I worry about how the current tempest is shaping the knowledge, skills and sensibilities of the next generation of students who are now, as Mann feared, pawns of “hostile partisans” motivated by interests other than authentic educational goals.

In the global era, education matters more than ever before. A robust quality education is critically necessary in 21st-century economies and societies that are predicated on increasing complexity and diversity — the twin corollaries of an ever more globally interconnected, miniaturized and fragile world. Our students today need to compete globally — with peers in China, Korea, Japan, Finland and other countries. How will American students today fare in the world when their education is being degraded by politicization?

It is by nurturing socio-emotional learning — including listening, dialogue and better mutual understanding, the values and virtues of engaged citizenship, and by imparting the new skills to prepare youth for a rapidly changing labor market — that schools become meaningful vehicles for collective empowerment and positive social action. Formal public education must endeavor to teach children and youth humane sensibilities, empathy and perspective-taking, communication and collaboration skills, as well as higher-order cognitive skills for critical thinking needed for truth-seeking, truth-finding and truth-telling. Today, paraphrasing the words of the eminent Stanford scholars William Damon and Anne Colby, fostering a sense of purpose in young people must be a key educational mission.

Vulgarities like teaching our students that the enslavement of human beings gave them valuable skills that could be applied for their “personal benefit,” as the Florida teaching standards suggest, not only go against the moral mental models students come to schools with, but fundamentally degrade what disparate thinkers over the last two and a half centuries — from Plato to Howard Gardner — came to see as education’s core: the pursuit of truth, goodness and beauty to serve the self and the common good.

That purpose — and the role of education as an instrument of civic engagement and democratic citizenship — has been turned upside down. Rather than fostering empathy, the value of engaged citizenship, the tools for seeking truth, in too many of our schools, divisiveness reigns. Lessons have become weapons to seed divisions, hostility to other points of view and indoctrination. What’s more, we are teaching new generations how to wield these weapons as acceptable social behavior in a never-ending, fight-to-the-end political and cultural war lacking any moral boundaries and common decency. Apparently, anything goes.

Horace Mann would be turning in the grave.

Marcelo M. Suárez-Orozco is chancellor, University of Massachusetts, Boston and the UCLA Wasserman dean emeritus. Suárez-Orozco is the editor of “The COVID Generation: Children and Youth In and After the Pandemic,” and co-editor of “Education: A Global Compact for a Time of Crisis.”