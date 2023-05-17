Unless we take seriously the challenge that China represents, we will lose in this era of strategic competition. We are on a path that will see the most profound geopolitical defeat in our country’s history — not through invasion or by force of arms but through the erosion of American power.

The consequences of this defeat would be ones from which our country might never recover.

A world in which China wins is one in which America’s fate is not in its own hands. The decisions of Beijing and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would have far greater impact than those of Washington and future presidents or congresses.

This is not idle speculation or alarmism but the stated goal of the CCP. It wants to recapture what it views as its lost position of greatness after a “century of humiliation,” when China was controlled by European and other foreign powers starting in the 1840s. As President Xi Jinping told the party in 2017, the world is experiencing “great changes unseen in a century” and he plans to use China’s growing wealth and power to create a “national rejuvenation” by 2049, the 100th anniversary of communist rule, if not before.

A world in which China wins is wholly alien to Americans today.

It would mean the end of the U.S. dollar’s dominance of global markets, replaced by China’s yuan. China already is quietly and incrementally pushing currency and trade deals with Brazil, Russia, Argentina and other countries and has struck economic and monetary agreements in Central Asia and the Pacific; it is pressing the Saudis to accept the yuan instead of the dollar in oil trading.

The dollar is still far more dominant, representing about 58.4% of the world’s foreign currency reserves, compared to 2.7% for the yuan — but that is a drop from more than 70% in 1999, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The dollar’s global stature matters to all of us. It makes U.S. Treasury bonds more valuable, helps reduce the cost of borrowing, makes imports less expensive to buy. If China displaced the dollar, the relative stability of America’s markets would be upended: Interest rates would be far higher than today; the cost of borrowing money could become prohibitively expensive; Americans’ purchasing power at home and abroad would erode. In the event of inevitable financial crises, Washington would have significantly less power to protect Americans’ jobs and livelihoods.

A world in which China sets the international rules for trade is one in which American companies and businesses would not compete on an even playing field. The CCP would put its hands on the scales, tipping them in favor of Chinese businesses, as it already does at home. The U.S. has filed nearly 30 cases with the World Trade Organization, protesting China’s unfair practices, and won every single one — yet Beijing still refuses to play by the rules.

China would use its economic power — as it already has in more than 140 countries through its massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — to bully and cajole states to act as it wants, taking whole industries hostage unless the country in question bows to its will. Its tactics are one reason why Italy this past week began calculating how to extricate itself from its BRI agreement without enraging Beijing.

A China that controls the supply chains for critical minerals and rare earth elements is one that would dominate future industries. Since 2016, China has sought to control the world’s supplies of 24 strategic minerals under its National Mineral Resources Plan. It already controls more than 60% and more than 85%, respectively, of the rare-earth mining and processing in the world — giving it near-complete control of the batteries and other vital components of the “Green Revolution.” It can threaten to turn off the taps to force compliance with its interests, as it did with Japan in 2010.

But it isn’t just smartphones or electric cars that would be at risk. These elements also are key components in U.S. military weapons and hardware, from guns and missiles to stealth aircraft and more. In other words, China already can squeeze a chokehold on what we need to defend ourselves and our allies.

The U.S. today is completely reliant on imports for 17 strategic minerals, and more than half of our supplies of 30 others comes from overseas. In effect, the U.S. military depends on Chinese materials to arm itself.

Chinese dominance means its apps and tools already are in the hands of nearly every American, affording Beijing unparalleled access to our lives. With apps like TikTok, which already has 150 million users in America, China already can censor what our citizens see, ensuring that only party-approved messages are viewed by Americans — a direct erosion of our democracy.

A confident China already is trying to push America out of the Indo-Pacific and is bullying its neighbors, such as Vietnam and the Philippines, while conducting regular aerial and naval probes and incursions against Taiwan. It has the world’s largest navy, with 355 ships at sea and growing. If China becomes dominant, America’s one-time allies will look elsewhere for security and reassurance, creating more instability. In such a world, America’s military would become a paper tiger, hollowed out and unable to defend our national interests.

All of this is a future we can avoid only if we act today and take the challenge seriously. That means the judicious application of power abroad and the reinvigoration of our institutions and economy at home.

It means getting our fiscal house in order, modernizing the government to be smaller and more efficient, and strengthening our economy to create greater stability in foreign and domestic markets while enhancing our competitiveness.

It means ending China’s campaign of national-security and industrial espionage of next-generation technology, committed on a staggering scale. (The FBI opens a China-related counterespionage case every 10 hours, on average.)

It means reducing our borrowing from China — which held $981 billion of our debt in 2022, an unacceptable level of risk — and stopping unfettered Chinese access to our best-and-brightest education and research institutions. It means mobilizing American business and unleashing American innovation to outcompete China.

An America in charge of its own destiny is one that limits the wide-open access to and manipulation of our democracy — including taking a much closer look at Chinese investments, apps and technology — and being unafraid to use the powers of government to protect the American people.

We must win this contest with China, but we can only do so if we act now.

Mike Rogers was a U.S. representative (R-Mich.), 2001-2015, and chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, 2011-2015. A former FBI agent, he is the David M. Abshire Chair of the Center for the Study of the Presidency & Congress, an adviser to George Mason University’s National Security Institute, and an adviser or board member of several technology companies..