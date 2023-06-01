Title 42, the pandemic public health restrictions that officials used to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, recently expired. Both Presidents Trump and Biden used the law to stop people from entering the U.S. at our southern border. Now, to minimize the potential for a flood of migrants, the Biden administration is enforcing a process to “incentivize lawful entry” and expeditiously remove individuals who, under current U.S. law, do not have a legal basis to remain.

This is wrong. The new approach exposes the arbitrary cruelty of our current asylum system, which will exclude people fleeing violence in countries such as Honduras.

In March, during a week-long law service trip, we visited Honduras to conduct “Know Your Rights” presentations to help individuals understand the constantly shifting landscape of immigration law. We wanted to let people know what to expect if they were thinking of applying for asylum in the United States. We wanted to explain to them the ramifications of the Title 42 expiration — that they face the possibility of detention or getting “paroled,” meaning temporarily allowed, in the U.S.

We explained that, in the absence of Title 42 and in anticipation of a surge of Central Americans at the U.S. border, the Biden administration was considering creating policies for people who might try to enter the U.S. without a visa (which many don’t have). These policies include reinstating detention of migrant families and having them apply for asylum first in countries they travel through. If that fails and they want to tell their story of persecution to U.S. authorities, they must have a scheduled appointment. These can be made using the CBP One app, but it often crashes.

Sharing these updates, it felt like our government sets immigration policy not to serve anyone’s long-term needs but simply to maintain the status quo.

We responded to questions about the newly announced parole program, noting that at this time, only Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans can be “paroled” into the United States, “in a safe and orderly way.” Hondurans are not eligible for the program. Given all these changes, we wanted to help people who were considering traveling to the United States from Honduras to be as prepared as possible.

Many individuals shared their stories with us. One woman, a medical student in Tegucigalpa, lost her brother to gang violence. Raising a young child, she worries about her family’s safety if she stays in her home country. Such stories are common. Staff from The Center for Research and Promotion of Human Rights, a Honduran human rights organization, told us that over the past decade, fleeing gang violence has become a primary factor that forces Hondurans to escape. Migrants include teachers, nurses and business owners who may be fleeing intimidation and extortion attempts.

Yet, the American response to Honduran families often misses this reality. On a long bus ride from Siguatepeque to Comayagua, two mid-size cities in Honduras, we tried to keep up to date by reading U.S. newspapers on our phones. Some articles had comments from readers who claimed that people “seeking asylum” were lying, that their claims were “bogus,” and they were just looking for any means of entering this country. There’s a popular narrative that individuals leaving Honduras have brought their children with them not because of danger, but because they will receive more favorable treatment in the United States.

This is not the case. All over the world, families must make painful decisions regarding whether to stay or leave. When a parent in Myanmar decides to leave their home behind, to take their children and flee the country’s violent military junta, they are acutely aware of the risks and dangers that await them in Bangladesh or India, and the uncertainty that their future holds. And yet, they believe it is the better option. The same is true of a parent in Afghanistan or Syria or Ukraine. To them, whatever is out there cannot be worse than what they face now.

President Biden ran on a platform of compassion and denounced President Trump’s border policy of family separations as “unconscionable.” His 2021 immigration plan stated that family separation is a moral failing when used as a weapon against mothers, fathers and children seeking safety and a better life. To abandon that compassion and reinstate detention, to make people prove that they applied for asylum and were denied relief in a country en route to the United States, undermines our country’s commitment to those who are persecuted.

Throughout our time in Honduras, many people told us their thoughts about the future. There was a lot of optimism following the 2021 election of their President Xiomara Castro, of the progressive Liberty and Refoundation Party. People believed that a new government would bring positive change. We shared that hope, too, following President Biden’s election in 2020.

It’s not too late. People seeking protection from torture, violence and extortion can and must be allowed to have access to a better life, no matter their country of origin. When confronted by people fleeing violence and persecution, there’s no justification for allowing only some people into the United States, based on their country of origin. As President Kennedy reminded us, we are a nation of immigrants.

Fernando Chang-Muy teaches international refugee law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Trevor Stankiewicz, a graduating third-year student, contributed to this article.