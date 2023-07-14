Watergate’s ‘Gift of the Gods’: The Surprise Disclosure of Nixon’s Tapes, 50 Years On

The conventional storyline of the Watergate scandal is that Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, through their dogged reporting for the Washington Post, uncovered evidence that forced Richard Nixon to resign the presidency in 1974.

A tape recorder used to tape President Nixon's White House conversations at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif. Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

A more accurate, less mythical interpretation is that the president’s fall was triggered not by newspaper reporters but by a mostly anonymous former White House aide who, 50 years ago, reluctantly told investigators that Nixon had secretly recorded most of his conversations at the White House. The disclosure by Alexander Butterfield in mid-July 1973 altered the complexion and dynamics of Watergate, shifting the scandal to a monthslong drama to pry the tapes from Nixon’s possession.

Butterfield’s surprise revelation about the White House tapes was, according to the late Stanley I. Kutler, Watergate’s preeminent historian, “the gift of the gods.”

The tapes became crucial to Watergate’s outcome, indispensable to substantiating charges by the likes of former White House counsel John Dean that Nixon was neck-deep in Watergate. Without the confirmation provided by tapes, Kutler once said, “Nixon walks. You had to have that kind of corroborative evidence to nail the president of the United States.”

The chase for the tapes began soon after Butterfield’s public testimony on July 16, 1973, before the Senate Select Committee on Watergate. The chase culminated about a year later in a unanimous Supreme Court decision ordering Nixon to turn over tapes that prosecutors had subpoenaed. One of the surrendered tapes made clear Nixon’s active role in approving a plan to divert the FBI’s investigation of Watergate’s seminal crime — the foiled burglary in June 1972 of the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee in Washington.

The so-called “smoking gun” tape of the president’s conversation with top aide H.R. Haldeman on June 23, 1972, led to Nixon’s leaving office in disgrace.

Butterfield was hardly the most likely character to bring Watergate to a turning point. When he testified in public, the New York Times reported, “there was a fair amount of head-scratching over the identity of a man who was to many only vaguely familiar at best.” The Los Angeles Times later called him a “small fry.”

Butterfield had been hired by Haldeman as a deputy assistant to the president, helping for four years to manage White House procedures, security and paper flows. Butterfield was an Air Force colonel and resigned his commission to join Nixon’s White House in 1969. He left in March 1973 to become administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, untainted by Watergate’s consuming lawlessness.

In his Senate testimony, Butterfield essentially repeated what he had told committee investigators privately three days before: Nixon had bugged himself. Listening devices were embedded atop Nixon’s desk and elsewhere in the Oval Office. Similar devices were planted in the White House Cabinet Room, and in Nixon’s office in the Executive Office Building near the White House. Even the president’s cabin at the Camp David retreat in Maryland was bugged.

Butterfield said years later in interviews with the scholar David Thelen that he felt he had no choice but to answer investigators’ questions. “I made a conscious decision before going into that [private] session not to reveal the taping system’s existence … unless I were asked a very direct question pertaining to such a system. … I never dreamed they would ask a question having anything to do with the subject of taping or recording conversations.”

The question arose in part because John Dean had intimated that Nixon may have recorded conversations at the White House. Even so, the taping system had gone undetected in investigations by the FBI and the federal grand jury investigating Watergate — and by reporters such as Woodward and Bernstein.

Interestingly, Woodward and Bernstein wrote in “All the President’s Men,” the book about their Watergate reporting, that they received a lead about the tapes shortly before their existence was disclosed. Woodward said he spoke with Post Executive Editor Ben Bradlee about the tip and that Bradlee had suggested not expending much energy to pursue it. And they didn’t.

Had they pursued the tip, Woodward and Bernstein might have broken an undeniably decisive story about Watergate, a revelation that would have fortified media-centric arguments that they were decisive to toppling Nixon.

But it was the diligent, unassuming Butterfield who divulged what Kutler called the “deepest secret” of the Nixon administration, a secret known to only a few people. With his testimony, Butterfield became the unpretentious antidote to what I call the mythical heroic-journalist narrative.

Butterfield, who turned 97 in April, has remained little more than a footnote in Watergate. His disclosing Nixon’s tapes offered him no gateway to riches and renown. As he recalled in interviews with Thelen, the years afterward were not easy.

“I was neither a good guy nor a bad guy,” Butterfield said. “I was an enigma. Business executives didn’t rush in to pick up those who were involved with Watergate and dust them off and give them nice cushy jobs out in the private sector. So, generally speaking, those first 10 years for me [after Watergate] were not happy. In fact, it was a fairly miserable period.”

Gerald Ford, Nixon’s successor, fired Butterfield as FAA administrator in March 1975, about three months after the crash of a TWA passenger jet in the foothills of northern Virginia that killed all 92 people aboard.

Butterfield also was accused — falsely — of having been the CIA’s “contact man” at the White House, an allegation he earnestly denied in an interview on the CBS News program “60 Minutes.”

More generally, as Thelen wrote, Butterfield “had to formulate explanations to people who condemn him for contributing to Nixon's forced resignation.” Among them was Nixon’s personal secretary, Rose Mary Woods, whom he quoted as saying in a telephone call not long after Watergate, “You dirty bastard. You have contributed to the downfall of the greatest president this country ever had. You are on the other side.”

“Don’t say that, Rose,” Butterfield said he replied. “I was loyal to the president when I worked there. I don’t think I’ve been disloyal.”

W. Joseph Campbell, a professor of communication at American University in Washington, is the author of seven books, including “Getting It Wrong: Debunking the Greatest Myths in American Journalism.” His Twitter handle is @wjosephcampbell.