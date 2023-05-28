To American voters, the debt limit is an establishment issue. It’s purely political to them. It’s not a serious crisis like a recession or a war. Only 21% of Americans say they have followed the debt limit debate closely. About the same number say they actually understand the issue.

The White House and Congressional Republican leaders reportedly have reached a deal — but it remains to be approved by Congress, and factions of both parties are likely to be angry.

Washington and Wall Street are in a dither over the prospect that the U.S. could default on its debt obligations. President Biden has said, “Our international reputation would be damaged in the extreme if we were to let that happen.” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Japan last week, “It would risk undermining U.S. global economic leadership and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests.” Sounds pretty serious.

Nevertheless, polls show only lukewarm public support for raising the debt limit as part of a deal to reduce deficit spending. Most voters see the issue as a matter of common sense. The federal government has maxed out on its credit card. If your daughter maxes out on her credit card, the thinking goes, it seems foolish to raise her credit limit so she can continue spending.

During the debt limit crisis of 2011, President Barack Obama tried to get around that argument by pointing out that the debt limit applied to money the government had already spent. “These are bills that Congress ran up,” Obama said in June 2011. “The money has been spent. The obligations have been made. … This is not a situation where Congress is going to say, O.K., we won’t buy this car, or we won’t take this vacation. They took the vacation. They bought the car.”

Raising the debt limit is much easier to do when one party controls both the White House and Congress. Then members of the president’s party grit their teeth and vote to raise the debt limit and the opposition party votes against it, knowing they will not prevail. Congressional Republicans voted to raise the debt limit several times when George W. Bush was president and again when Trump was president.

If there is a principle involved, it seems to be this: Whose problem is the debt limit? If your party is not in power, it’s not your problem. In 2006, Democrats were not in power. So then-Senators Barack Obama (D-Ill.), Joe Biden (D-Del.), Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.), Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.), John Kerry (D-Mass.) and Harry Reid (D-Nev.) all voted against raising the debt limit. Later, in 2011, President Obama labeled that vote a mistake.

Right now, progressive Democrats are pressuring President Biden not to accept spending cuts or work requirements for government benefits. Hard-line conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus have pressured House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to allow “no further discussion” of the debt limit until the Senate passes the House Republican bill mandating steep spending cuts. For many members of Congress, angering your political base is a greater risk than endangering the full faith and credit of the United States.

While Americans are broadly dissatisfied with the state of the economy, their concern is not really about the debt limit. In an April Pew survey, only 19% of the public rated economic conditions in the country as good. The top concern? Inflation. Two-thirds of Democrats and more than three-quarters of Republicans said they are “very concerned” about the price of food and consumer goods. The current inflation rate is about 5.5%. That’s nowhere near the double-digit inflation rates of 1979-1981 but still higher than it’s been for 40 years.

The cure for inflation is typically recession — i.e., slowing the economy down. It worked in 1982, when Ronald Reagan took office and unemployment reached nearly 11%. This year, the Federal Reserve has been trying to slow the economy down by gradually raising interest rates without causing a recession (the so-called “soft landing” policy). So far the economy seems pretty resilient, but economists are still ringing alarm bells about a downturn coming later this year or in 2024.

That’s where the debt limit comes in.

If Congress fails to raise the debt limit, the economic impact could be catastrophic. What is now mostly an establishment concern would quickly become a major public crisis. We could have a government shutdown or a stock market crash, either of which could cause a recession.

The National Bureau of Economic Research — the economic panel that dates recessions — counts 11 recessions since 1950. All but one of them began when a Republican was in the White House. The exception? The recession of 1980, which began when Jimmy Carter was in his final year as president.

Want to know what would be the most serious political consequence of a failure to raise the debt limit? A recession in the next year, which economists are predicting and the public is expecting. A recession would almost certainly doom President Biden’s re-election prospects.

Bill Schneider is an emeritus professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and author of “Standoff: How America Became Ungovernable.”