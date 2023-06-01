The recent deal to avert a U.S. debt default, reached between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Joe Biden, makes it clear that the freebie granted to student loan borrowers is over. In August, the three-year pause in principal payments and grace on interest will end.

Yet, actually roping in students to make those payments will be another story. The Department of Education fears defaults and delayed payments could increase dramatically. To release the pressure, the Supreme Court will hopefully decide in favor of cancellation when it rules on Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan this summer. The plan would cancel $10,000 for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.

The Biden administration announced a few months ago that payments will commence 60 days after the Supreme Court decision or 60 days after June 30, whichever comes first. This was reinforced in the recent debt ceiling agreement, which included a provision that payments must start 60 days after Congress approves the terms of the agreement. The deal still needs to be passed by both chambers of Congress.

Getting students to start repaying, however, will take time. Most borrowers have adjusted their budgets to accommodate the absence of these payments. For many with student debt, their income has remained flat or failed to keep pace with inflation. Loan servicers will have to spend money to receive money, cajoling reluctant (and, in some cases, desperate) students to find the cash in their monthly budgets to manage their loans. Meanwhile, the Department of Education, which must manage the loan servicers, will likely have fewer resources to do so starting next year due to proposed debt negotiation cuts.

There is a possible safe harbor for students included in Biden’s proposed revisions of the income-driven repayment plans (IDR), which lighten the load considerably on students who have fallen behind in payments and offer more manageable terms to borrowers. But, even if put in place, the terms are so complicated that policymakers fear students will forgo the chance to apply for this relief out of confusion or ignorance.

The Department of Education could find itself in a perfect storm: administering mandated repayments if there is no cancellation and lacking the money to get the job done.

The good news is that the debt ceiling agreement did not touch the approximate $140 billion annual outlay in government financial aid to students in the form of loans and Pell Grants for low-income students. The agreement covered only domestic discretionary spending, while financial aid is a mandate. This is a benefit to colleges, which receive most of this financial aid as revenue. However, the decline in college attendance may indicate that this level of aid is insufficient to attract students.

With all of these concerns pending, it would seem that leaders in Washington are just working around the edges of a solution to student debt. You can hear the can being kicked down the hill. Colleges have reacted to uncertainty by broadly raising tuition this spring, which may be shortsighted given the decline in attendance— while undeniably making the problem worse. The budgets of the government, students and colleges are all in bad shape. We need to recognize the depth of the problem. In economic and legislative terms, running out of money for Social Security may be much easier to fix than having our higher education system fall off a financial cliff.

Robert Hildreth is a former International Monetary Fund economist. He founded the nonprofit research and policy center Hildreth Institute, dedicated to restoring the promise of higher education. He is also the founder and chairman of the board of college access nonprofit Inversant.