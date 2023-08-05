It was shocking to watch the rising ocean temperatures in Florida last week, peaking at 101 degrees near the southern tip of the state. Like others, I was concerned about the coral reefs off the coast and am supportive of the scientists rushing to save them.

But sadly, I wasn’t surprised.

The extreme ocean temperatures around the state may have been unprecedented, but marine heat waves are nothing new. Oceanographers and climate scientists have been warning us about them for decades. Right now, an estimated 44% of the world’s oceans are hotter than normal. If we don’t take bold action to address the climate emergency, including phasing out fossil fuels, we can expect to see marine heat waves happen more often, at higher extremes.

Ocean organisms are not adapted to a wide range of temperatures, and a significant heat wave of just a few days can harm and kill marine life and dramatically alter ecosystems. Massive amounts of corals, including threatened elkhorn and staghorn, have bleached and died in Florida in the past week.

In 2006, elkhorn and staghorn corals became the first climate-threatened species to be listed under the Endangered Species Act. Once the dominant reef-building corals of Florida, they are nearing extinction. The Center for Biological Diversity, where I work, petitioned to list them after they declined more than 90% since the 1970s due to ocean warming and massive bleaching.

Our climate crisis has only deepened since then. In 2014, another 20 corals at risk from climate change gained protection under the Endangered Species Act. The current heat wave could be a death knell for these corals before they actually get protected.

The Endangered Species Act has important tools to address all threats to corals, from water pollution to greenhouse gas pollution, but the federal government has been too timid to use its full authority. So we’ve sued the government twice: First for failing to finalize critical habitat protections for the listed corals, and again for not ensuring that corals have the protections they need to survive, including banning collecting and selling them.

We know what’s causing oceans to warm. On the other side of Florida’s peninsula, the Gulf of Mexico hosts more than 3,200 active offshore oil and gas drilling structures. The fossil fuels extracted from these federal waters — at enormous cost to frontline communities along the shore and the Rice’s whales, sea turtles and other species trying to survive there — are directly contributing to the record warming we’re seeing this summer.

The ocean absorbs about 90% of the heat generated by increased greenhouse gas emissions from burning oil, gas and coal. It also acts as a huge carbon sink and stores about one-third of the carbon dioxide we’ve put into the atmosphere. But it has limits, and exceeding them has deadly costs to marine life.

In the chilly Pacific Ocean in Northern California, where I live and surf, the water rarely gets above 60 degrees and wetsuits are a must all year round. But even here, we’ve seen warmer ocean temperatures devastate local species.

Between 2014 and 2017, persistent warming in the Pacific destroyed more than 90% of kelp forests along a stretch of Northern California’s coast. That led to a decline in the abalone that feed off the kelp and the collapse of the red sea urchin population. Warming also exacerbated the sea star wasting disease that has wiped out 90% of the magnificent sunflower sea stars, which can grow up to a meter wide with up to 24 arms. Purple sea urchins — once kept in check by sea stars and sea otters — exploded, feeding on what was left of the kelp.

In March, President Biden held yet another lease sale in the Gulf, and fossil fuel companies snapped up an additional 1.6 million acres.

It’s not too late for Biden to turn things around. This winter, the administration is expected to release the next five-year plan for offshore oil and gas drilling. It should call for no new leases. We can’t keep auctioning off our oceans for the very thing that’s leading to their destruction.

As heartbreaking as it’s been to see these delicate coral reefs ravaged by human-caused global warming, it’s ecocide if we don’t do anything to stop it.

Miyoko Sakashita is director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Oceans Program.