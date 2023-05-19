Want All-Electric Power? Today’s Energy Grid Can’t Support It

Perhaps the biggest challenge to reducing dependence on fossil fuels is the need to modernize and increase the coverage, capacity and reliability of the electrical grid — the country’s electrical transmission and distribution systems.

Electricity from renewables is needed to replace gasoline and diesel fuels in transportation, natural gas for space and hot water heating, as well as to replace coal and natural gas for electricity generation. This requires that we expand the coverage and roughly double the capacity of the transmission system to transport electricity from where it is best produced by solar and wind to where it is needed.

Local distribution systems typically will not have enough capacity to reliably deliver electricity as users charge more electric vehicles, and transition to heat pumps for space and hot water heating. The current system is also largely a “dumb system” designed for the one-way flow of electricity from power plants to consumers.

The stability and reliability of transmission and distribution systems is also a major challenge. Electrical loads vary during the day, day-to-day and month-to-month, depending on consumers’ requirements. Weather extremes constrain the system, causing blackouts, as experienced in Texas in 2021. Power plants have to increase or decrease their output to match supply with demand. Utilities should be able to adjust demand by using real-time pricing and the ability to shed non-essential loads when demand peaks, without resorting to brownouts and blackouts. In addition, large batteries are now being used to help match supply and demand.

Another challenge is public opposition to the siting of new transmission lines as well as solar and wind farms in many locations. Large solar and wind farms should not be sited on scarce farmland or locations unacceptable to the public. They should be placed at acceptable locations with the best potential for renewable energy and be connected to the grid with new transmission lines. The best locations for solar and wind farms are well known and easily seen on maps supplied by the U.S. Energy Information Agency.

Some solar and wind projects aren’t going forward because they can’t get connections to transmission lines due to capacity limitations or concerns over stability of the transmission system. Some cities are already reaching limits on their distribution system’s ability to supply power for electric vehicle charging before builders have even started replacing gas appliances with electric versions.

In addition, some states lack the potential to produce all the renewable energy they need and will have to import electricity, as is happening today with fossil fuels. The longest oil pipeline in the U.S., about 1,800 miles, transports oil from Texas to New York.

Fortunately, there are national, regional and state organizations already in place that should facilitate planning, expanding and operating the transmission systems. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) covers the U.S. and Canada. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulates interstate power sales and service in the United States.

Seven independent system operators (ISOs) and regional transmission organizations (RTOs) coordinate generation and transmission across wide geographic regions to keep supply and demand for electricity in balance. California and Texas, the two most populous states, have separate ISOs: the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). These states could lead the way in designing stable grids using renewables.

Distribution systems are local and controlled by state regulations and organizations such as public utility commissions. The capacity of distribution systems has to be substantially increased, perhaps by 300% or more, to handle the electrical load as more people charge their electric vehicles and replace natural gas with electricity for space- and water-heating and cooking, as well as heat and power for industry.

As an example, Palo Alto, an affluent city at the heart of Silicon Valley, has the largest number of electric vehicles per household in the U.S., still only about one electric vehicle per six households. This city is already exceeding the capacity of its distribution system without most households charging electric vehicles, much less replacing gas furnaces and hot water heaters with electric alternatives.

Expanding the grid needs to precede increasing demand. Texas made a farsighted investment about 15 years ago, when ERCOT invested in transmission lines that gave renewable energy producers access to the state’s largest electricity markets; however, in a deregulated market, Texas failed to invest in weatherproofing power plants and the grid resulting in blackouts and fatal consequences.

We need to finance upgrading and expanding the grid without large increases in the cost of electricity. High and rising electricity prices retard the switch from fossil fuels to renewables. Today’s ratepayers shouldn’t bear the full cost of transitioning transportation, space-heating and other uses to renewables.

It is important to recognize that the U.S. has more than enough potential to be energy self-sufficient, using renewables for most energy needs. Realizing this potential will take time, detailed planning, effective implementation and a large investment over about 30 years. New federal legislation is probably needed to facilitate the construction of transmission lines that cross state borders.

William Fletcher is a mechanical engineer and former senior vice president at Rockwell International for corporate R&D and business planning. Fletcher also served as an officer and engineer in the Navy, working on the design and operation of nuclear-powered ships, as well as the design and construction of commercial nuclear power plants. Later, he focused on industrial development and automation.

Craig Smith, Ph.D., is an engineer and former professor of engineering at UCLA and former assistant director of the nuclear energy laboratory. During his career he was responsible for planning large energy conservation programs for utilities, schools, corporations and the City of Los Angeles. He is the former president and chairman of the international architect/engineering company DMJM+HN.

Smith and Fletcher are coauthors of “Reaching Net Zero: What It Takes to Solve the Global Climate Crisis.”