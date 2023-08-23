It seems that only three candidates on the Republican side generate headlines these days.

Donald Trump has been getting the front-page treatment and for good reason. When you’re the only president in U.S. history to be indicted on federal criminal charges, that’s certainly newsworthy.

Ron DeSantis’s fall from grace is being documented from the most conservative to the most liberal outlets. With odds of a 52.6% chance of becoming the GOP nominee in December, compared to 7.4% currently, the Florida governor’s flawed campaign and apparent inability to connect with voters will certainly be studied.

And then there’s businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. From taking Vladimir Putin’s side over Ukraine in an interview with Jim Acosta to advancing conspiracy theories about January 6 and 9/11, to telling a pansexual LGBTQ+ activist that he may not “have a negative view of same-sex couples” but he does of “the tyranny of the minority,” Ramaswamy has been making waves.

If you subscribe to the theory that any publicity is good publicity, Ramaswamy is having a few good weeks. He’s in third place in the latest CBS News/YouGov poll — with 7% support, behind Trump’s 62% and DeSantis’s 16% — Ramaswamy’s media strategy of talking to just about everyone is working.

But while he holds a number of dangerous, and frankly dumb, beliefs, there’s a strand of argumentation that needs the full force of Democratic Party pushback. Although he treated the LGBTQ+ activist with respect by listening to her argument and calmly presenting his views, he told her that, in the name of protecting against tyranny of the majority, we’ve created a tyranny of the minority. And that minority is the liberal point of view.

As I argued on Fox News last week, Ramaswamy picked relatively benign examples, such as the cake maker who refused to bake a cake for a gay couple and keeping biological men out of women’s sports, as a smokescreen for just how wrong Republicans are on culture-war issues.

We can’t let them forget it.

Since Ramaswamy ventured into the conversation on trans issues, we can start there. His case ignored a crucial, and more controversial, element of the debate: Americans don’t support including transgender kids and their families as part of our political vitriol. Fox News polling from April found that 57% of Americans think making families with transgender kids targets of political attacks is a major problem. An additional 26% think it’s a minor problem; only 15% think it’s not a problem.

Against that backdrop, it should come as no surprise that Ramaswamy has focused on the issue of trans athletes competing in sports not based on their biological sex, when it’s estimated that there are fewer than 100 of them nationwide on the high school level and 36 trans athletes who have competed on the college level as of 2022. It’s a total red herring.

One of the most crucial examples of the GOP’s minority positioning is reproductive freedom. Since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health ruling on abortion last year, Republicans have been humiliated at each potential juncture, with ballot initiatives in some of America’s most conservative states like Kansas and Kentucky, as well as a recent drubbing in Ohio, showing that most Americans want abortion access to remain legal. Gallup just found record-high support for first-trimester abortion access, at 69% of those polled. And yet, Republicans such as DeSantis continue to support six-week abortion bans against the majority’s will.

America has a gun violence problem, but if you asked the average Republican elected official, there’s nothing we can do about the number of guns on the street. Whether it’s another heart-wrenching school shooting or spate of murders in an urban center, the GOP’s response is to look anywhere but at the weapons. The “sacred privilege” of gun ownership is a non-negotiable for the party, which continues to ignore the 90% or more of Americans who desire stricter background checks and the nearly 75% who support Congress mandating that gun owners take a test, obtain a license and register their guns — similar to owning a car.

That’s the reality of these supposed culture-war issues. Though Ramaswamy may have sounded reasonable in his exchange with an LGBTQ+ activist, we cannot lose sight of how dangerous the notion that Democrats are advancing minority positions is. Our platform represents the majority of Americans and provides the most promise for a better America.

Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) is head of research for Bustle Digital Group and a Fox News contributor. She holds a Ph.D. in political science from the London School of Economics.