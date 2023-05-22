There is a paradox when looking at global energy demand; first and foremost, it's increasing yearly. Demand for all types of energy, from fossil fuels to renewables, is growing. And simultaneously, we also know climate change is exacerbating extremes. This summer is expected to be warmer than last, and the next five years are expected to break records for heat. Scientists expect the 1.5-degree warming threshold — beyond which the planet is expected to experience catastrophic climate disruptions — to be reached before 2027. So, what gives?

The reality is that humans consume a lot of energy, all types of energy. We are in an energy transition, but it's still more of an evolution than a deep transition because demand remains strong — and within this evolution, it's more like we're adding more energy and energy sources rather than subtracting from the whole energy basket.

The numbers reveal the conundrum. According to the International Energy Forum, oil demand reached the highest level this year, driven by growth in China and the United States. China's demand increased by 1.6 million barrels a day (mb/d) to 16.79mb/d, while U.S. demand rose 1.77mb/d to 21.77mb/d. The world consumes over 100 mb/d — and demand is expected to rise, perhaps surpassing 105 mb/d before 2025. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global oil demand to increase 1% to 1.5% per year for the next few years, although global events and underappreciated risks can also upend forecasts.

In the United States, the summer travel season starts with the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Millions of Americans are expected to take to the road, not just for the long weekend but for the summer ahead. Last year’s politically vexing price of gasoline is different this year, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasting regular-grade gasoline to average about $3.50 per gallon, which is 80 cents less than last summer —and for some states more than a $1. California was paying over $5 a gallon last summer.

This summer we won’t only see an uptick in road travel: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects 2023 summer air travel volumes to surpass pre-pandemic levels. Recession fears don’t seem to be curtailing people’s demand for travel, and analysts’ strong numbers across the globe for air travel suggesting demand for jet fuel and gasoline will be high.

Demand looks different depending on the region. Fossil fuel demand is relatively flat across North America, Europe and Latin America, but the picture in Asia is one of rising demand for oil, natural gas and coal. Coal remains the "ballast stone" for China's energy security, and while much of the developed world moves away from coal and replaces it with natural gas and renewables, China continues to build new coal capacity. China's reopening since January is driving its demand for oil, gas and coal. While demand has been strong, China's growth is under multiple stress points, which will impact overall energy consumption.

Coal consumption will plateau and peak in Asia once there's enough buildout of alternative energy sources to meet demand, especially in generating electricity. There's also an upswing across fast-growing African countries. Demand for natural gas and its liquid form, LNG, remains strong.

Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine put natural gas in the global spotlight. For Europe, it exposed deep energy insecurity, with the United States, Algeria and Norway helping to manage the supply risk, as did a warmer-than-expected winter. Looking ahead, the U.S. will continue to be an important supplier to Europe. Meanwhile, Germany, once a pipeline-only gas-taker, has expedited LNG import capacity.

As demand for electricity goes up, and if last summer is any indication, expect higher coal consumption as demand for cooling increases. It's one thing if renewable energy infrastructure is in place and operational, but when it's not, countries will turn to what's close at hand — and for many countries experiencing the extremes of the heat spectrum, coal is the cooling energy input of choice.

After what will be a hot summer, countries will set out to prepare for showing up at the UN climate summit COP28. While the No. 28 might tell us a bit about how far we've come in the fight against climate change, the reality of where we are and rising carbon emissions reveal how global climate efforts are currently a far-off course and not expected to correct any time soon. Climate security and energy security are deeply intertwined, and while the world has prioritized energy security justifiably, the years ahead will require a better approach to new energy security coupled with pragmatic climate stewardship.

Risk: Security of Supply

As demand for all energy sources grows, so does the security of supply. As oil demand continues to rise and production cuts continue from the OPEC+ group of 13 oil-exporting countries and 10 affiliate members, the concern is growing that even if not now, then in the years ahead, the problem will not be peak demand but challenges around supply meeting demand.

In the renewable energy space, the risks are in the supply chain and dependency along the supply chain on inputs from China. With tensions between the United States and China still at play, the U.S.’s biggest rival is also the world's largest manufacturer of critical inputs for the energy transition, from solar panels to wind turbines, batteries and more. Supply chain insecurity remains an issue for the world, and it will for some time.

Overall global energy demand is going up and needs to; there are still about 775 million people who live without any energy access. Meeting this challenge while building out deeper electrification globally puts pressure on supply to meet this demand. The picture looks robust for the years ahead; although economic headwinds may dampen to a degree, the overall outlook to and beyond 2030 remains strong. The challenge lies in managing and meeting demand while decreasing overall hydrocarbon consumption to address climate change; but to date, fossil fuels continue take up a big portion of the energy pie.

Carolyn Kissane, Ph.D., is a clinical professor and associate dean of New York University’s graduate programs in Global Affairs and Global Security, Conflict and Cyber at the Center for Global Affairs. She is also the director of the NYU Energy, Climate Justice and Sustainability Lab.