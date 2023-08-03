President Joe Biden recently decided that the headquarters of the United States Space Command (SpaceCom) will remain at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. The decision reverses one made by former President Donald Trump to move the headquarters to the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala.

When Trump made the decision during the waning days of his presidency, some raised the suspicion that it was politically motivated. According to the Denver Post, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers suggested that the decision was an award to Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville for challenging the results of the 2020 election. Trump won Alabama’s electoral votes but lost those of Colorado.

Colorado elected officials condemned Trump’s decision, while Alabama officials praised it. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) sent a letter to Trump at the time that stated, in part, “There’s no way around it: relocating SPACECOM will materially damage our national security. As we speak, our near-peer adversaries, Russia and China, are actively working to defeat our space capabilities.” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) countered, “The bottom line is simple, the Redstone Region is the most natural choice to become home to such an important mission for our country.”

Fast forward about two and a half years, and the sentiments from the two states are reversed.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, roundly condemned Biden’s reversal. He stated, “It’s clear that far-left politics, not national security, was the driving force behind this decision.” Rogers noted that the Defense Department’s Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office had supported Trump’s original decision to move the headquarters to Huntsville. He vowed to open an investigation of Biden’s decision to keep SpaceCom’s headquarters in Colorado Springs.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) warmly praised Biden’s decision. Bennet stated, “Today’s decision restores integrity to the Pentagon’s basing process and sends a strong message that national security and the readiness of our Armed Forces drive our military decisions.”

Hickenlooper added, “Most importantly, this decision firmly rejects the idea that politics — instead of national security — should determine basing decisions central to our national security.”

In a press release, the Defense Department stated, “Locating Headquarters U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs ultimately ensures peak readiness in the space domain for our nation during a critical period. It will also enable the command to most effectively plan, execute and integrate military space power into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression and defend national interests.”

Space Command’s mission is to provide satellite services, such as GPS, communications and remote sensing for the United States military. It also is tasked with developing defenses of America’s space assets against foreign threats. Trump launched the Space Command in 2019 in recognition that space has not only become essential for warfighting on Earth, but it will increasingly become a theater of military operations in the future.

The Space Command headquarters brings with it a number of civilian jobs and economic stimulus to any community where it is located. No public official, either in Colorado or Alabama, would be crass enough to mention that fact openly.

Ordinarily, Biden’s decision would be the end of the matter. Rogers can hold hearings, but with the Senate still held by Democrats and the Republican margin in the House still slim, little prospect exists of reversing Biden legislatively.

On the other hand, a presidential election is coming up in 2024. Trump is, so far, the odds-on favorite to win the Republican nomination. Trump might even win the general election, despite his legal woes and his polarizing nature.

It is not inconceivable that one of the first executive orders a reelected President Trump would issue would be to reverse Biden’s reversal and send the Space Command Headquarters to Alabama after all. Such is the pernicious influence of politics in matters of national security.

Mark R. Whittington, who writes frequently about space policy, has published political studies on space exploration, including “Why is It So Hard to Go Back to the Moon?” as well as “The Moon, Mars and Beyond” and “Why is America Going Back to the Moon?” He blogs at Curmudgeons Corner.