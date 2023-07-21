Ukraine’s much-ballyhooed counteroffensive has proved to be far more sluggish and costly than its most optimistic supporters, including those in the Biden administration, had anticipated. Ukraine has gained little ground against entrenched Russian defenses, particularly in the country’s south, where it had planned to drive to the Black Sea and divide Russian forces. Indeed, Russia reportedly has committed almost the entirety of the Russian Eastern Grouping of Forces to southern Ukraine to bolster its defenses in the region.

Kyiv’s forces appear to have lost some 20% of their weapons and armor at the outset of the counteroffensive. While its losses have been somewhat reduced by changes in operations and tactics, Ukraine continues to suffer losses that outpace the availability of replacements and resupplies. As a result, the Ukrainian High Command reportedly has paused its operations and is rethinking its strategy.

Ukraine continues to receive shipments of arms and ammunition from the United States, Germany, Britain, France and some other NATO and non-NATO states. Among them is Bulgaria, which previously had only indirectly shipped 155mm. rounds to Kyiv via a contractor. One of the most important recent developments, however, has been the American decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions. It is anticipated that these weapons would help to compensate for Kyiv’s diminishing ammunition stocks. Ukraine asserts that it has yet to fire these munitions and would only do so against Russian force concentrations in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

The Kremlin has reacted strongly to the American decision. Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia is prepared to employ its own stockpile of cluster mutations if the Ukrainians fire some. “I want to note,” he told Russian television, “in the Russian Federation there is a sufficient stockpile of different kinds of cluster bombs. … If they are used against us, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action.” Moscow has denied that its troops have previously employed these munitions, which 110 countries have banned; reportedly, however, both Russia and Ukraine have fired them during the course of the war.

Whether or not Russia has employed these weapons, their impact on Ukraine’s ability to maintain its counteroffensive should not be exaggerated. Ever since it failed to seize Kyiv and control the country during the first weeks of the war, Moscow’s strategy has been to employ its weapons, notably artillery, to deplete and wear down Ukraine’s forces. It has also utilized widespread terror tactics, firing missiles at Ukrainian civilian targets such as schools, hospitals and apartment buildings. In other words, should Russia fire cluster munitions against Ukrainian targets, it simply would be doing more of what it already has done. From the perspective of Ukrainian troops, and Ukrainian civilians, these munitions would amount to more of the same.

For its part, Washington should do all it can to accelerate its shipment of ammunition to Kyiv, to include, but not be limited to, cluster munitions. It should continue to draw down on its stockpiles in Germany, Kuwait, South Korea and Israel; the U.S. stockpiles ammunition in Israel under a program called War Reserve Stocks for Allies-Israel. Earlier this year, Israel and the U.S. agreed to ship 300,000 rounds to Ukraine. Washington promised to replenish those stocks, which Israel has drawn upon in some of its wars. Since the United States owns these stockpiles, it should provide for additional transfers to Ukraine.

It should also further accelerate production, to the maximum extent possible — perhaps by having industry ramp up to three shifts daily. And our allies should do the same. As President Biden has asserted, both we and our allies are running out of ammunition.

Finally, Washington should continue to press its allies to continue shipping ammunition to Kyiv, either directly or indirectly, as was the case with respect to Bulgaria and now, South Korea.

That the Ukrainian counteroffensive has stalled does not mean that it has failed. Kyiv’s forces are gaining ground slowly as they seek a point at which they could break through Russian lines. In any event, they have stopped virtually all Russian advances into their territory.

The war is certainly far from over, and Ukraine is as determined as ever to continue its efforts to regain lost territory. Despite much hype about the importance of new high-tech weaponry on the battlefield, and the role it indeed has played in the war, old-fashioned artillery and armor and fighter aircraft also have a major role to play. Ukraine’s friends should provide them with the wherewithal to utilize all of these.

Dov S. Zakheim is senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and vice chair of the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s board of trustees. He is a former Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Defense.