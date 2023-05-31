Airline pilot and photographer Christiaan van Heijst recently shared with me and my colleagues a photo he captured of a mysterious cigar-shaped object that hovered over Spain during one of his flights a decade ago. This was an intriguing report of an anecdotal encounter with an unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP, also commonly referred to as UFOs). While it was documented, the information this offers is limited.

If the object noticed by van Heijst is a member of a population of similar objects that cover Earth uniformly, then a systematic search for UAPs could reveal much more.

Rather than flight encounters, a systematic scientific approach to researching UAP requires many observatories and to place them in many geographical locations in order to collect much more robust and useful data. This scaling is essential in removing optical illusions or instrumental artifacts, which would be unique to particular instruments or particular locations or particular times. (Moreover, there will be less risk of data contamination by hackers if the locations of the observatories are unknown or move around.)

There is a fundamental difference between anecdotal reports and a systematic search. Van Heijst did not have state-of-the-art, well-calibrated scientific equipment at his disposal. He could not determine the distance to the object and, therefore, could not figure out its physical size or speed. Moreover, seeing one such object per decade does not allow for detailed follow-up studies.

However, a systematic search can pin down the statistics and physical properties of UAPs, including precise distance measurements through triangulation from multiple sensors in the infrared, radio or audio bands. By using machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), researchers could automate the detection procedure and not rely on human experiences. For the same reason, FIFA used semi-automated offside technology at the 2022 soccer men’s World Cup in Qatar, offering a support tool for officials “to make faster, more accurate and more reproducible offside decisions.”

A 2022 report from the Director of National Intelligence to the U.S. Congress on UAP suggested that about half of UAPs might be balloons. This could explain why the number of UAP reports correlates with population density. The more people monitor the sky, the more balloons they see. In selecting observing sites, UAP researchers should consider low-noise regions where the sky is less cluttered with balloons as well as regions with low-population density but high rate of UAP reports.

A focus on anecdotal reports has the additional disadvantage that past events cannot be revisited in a short time so as to improve the quality of the data. For example, the DASCH project, led by my colleague Professor Josh Grindlay at the Harvard College Observatory, digitizes data recorded on photographic plates over the past century. The partial information on anomalous UAP from decades ago cannot be supplemented by higher-quality data from modern telescopes and recording devices because, unlike astronomical sources that stay in the same location in the sky, these UAPs are gone by now.

Similarly, the analysis of past reports from military personnel, by the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office at the Pentagon, is limited in its scientific scope because of the anecdotal nature of past data.

The transition from anecdotal eyewitness testimonies to systematic analysis of data holds the promise of pinning down the nature of most UAP — and is the basis for the approach Harvard University's Galileo Project (which I lead) is taking in establishing multiple observatories for UAP data collection. The collection will likely be a mixed bag, with most UAP having mundane explanations. But the fundamental scientific question is whether one or more of these objects is of extraterrestrial technological origin. If not, we could move on to explore this possibility farther away from Earth.

A systematic search offers the benefit of finding either functional devices or space trash spanning a wide range of sizes. We have already witnessed interstellar objects from the scale of a football field, like `Oumuamua in 2017, to the scale of a giant watermelon, like IM1 in 2014. For a random distribution of interstellar objects, the meter-scale objects must be a million times more abundant than the hundred-meter-scale objects to explain their corresponding detection rates, and such small objects may also likely be pieces of bigger objects. The statistics are analogous to the abundance of pieces of different sizes from broken seashells on the beach.

Such research can help us understand or answer whether there is or was advanced intelligent life elsewhere in the universe. We should start from our home planet, namely with UAPs, then move further out to interstellar objects within the orbit of the Earth around the sun and finally venture into interstellar space. In doing so, if we find any extraterrestrial technological product close to us, it could represent civilizations that are likely far older and potentially more advanced than we are.

Avi Loeb, Ph.D., is a theoretical physicist with a focus on astrophysics and cosmology. He is the head of Harvard University's Galileo Project, undertaking a systematic scientific search for evidence of extraterrestrial technological artifacts. Loeb is the former chair of the astronomy department at Harvard University (2011-2020). He is a former member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a former chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. He is also the bestselling author of “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth,” and a co-author of the textbook “Life in the Cosmos,” both published in 2021. His latest book, “Interstellar,” is scheduled for publication in August 2023.