In a rare bipartisan effort, Republicans and Democrats are seriously looking into potential evidence of extraterrestrials. On Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held a congressional hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). The three witnesses were David Grusch, the former national reconnaissance officer representative at the UAP Task Force within the Department of Defense, and two former military pilots, Ryan Graves and David Fravor.

The serious discussion about UAP at the congressional level suggests that the potential extraterrestrial context of UAP is losing its stigma. Given the public and government interest in potential extraterrestrial technological objects near Earth, scientists have an obligation to resolve the nature of UAP (including anomalous interstellar meteors, as the Galileo Project that I lead at Harvard University is doing).

The Department of Defense — and what information it may have on UAP — was at the center of the hearing testimony. If scientists, the U.S. Congress and the public want to know more, the Department of Defense should disclose everything it knows about UAP that are not likely to be human-made and potentially extraterrestrial.

Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor testify during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” on Capitol Hill 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Any objects originating from interstellar space do not adhere to national borders, and their nature is not exclusively a matter of national security. From a distance of thousands of light years away, it does not matter how earthlings split the land on the surface of this tiny rock, left over from the formation process of the sun. Finding the nature of interstellar objects from outside the solar system represents knowledge that should be shared by all humans on Earth in the spirit of scientific knowledge. We all deserve to know whether we have cosmic neighbors.

In the opening statements, Graves noted, “UAP are in our airspace, but they are grossly underreported. These sightings are not rare or isolated; they are routine … If it is something else, it is an issue for science.”

Fravor added, “This issue is not about full public disclosure that could undermine national security … What concerns me is that there is no

‘oversight’ from our elected officials.”

Responding to lawmakers’ questions, Fravor noted that he encountered behavior as a pilot that is well beyond our past and current technologies.

Grusch noted that he has given to the Intelligence Community Inspector General the names of first-hand witnesses as well as the locations of where materials of alien, non-human spacecraft are purported to be currently held. He also hinted that satellite data indicates supporting information.

Recent comments from Chris Mellon, the former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence, appear to support Grusch's testimony on a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program for alien spacecraft. Mellon said earlier this week, “I’ve been told that we have recovered technology that did not originate on this Earth by officials in the Department of Defense and by former intelligence officials.”

Government sensors would naturally be the first to record unusual activity near Earth because they monitor the sky for national security purposes, whereas astronomers train their telescopes on distant sources of light and generally ignore objects in their immediate environment. The anecdotal nature of past UAP reports is why the Galileo Project has constructed new observatories that monitor the entire sky systematically and calibrate the statistics of UAP relative to familiar terrestrial objects. In fact, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) acknowledged the Galileo Project’s UAP research in his comments on the growing serious scientific interest from academia and NASA.

Congress should push for the Department of Defense to release available UAP data. Here’s hoping that by allowing scientists to access such data, we will all get a better sense of whether there is evidence for cosmic neighbors. If so, we might harness new technological capabilities by studying crash sites of interstellar travelers on land or in our oceans. Having sentient partners in the vast cosmos would bring a new meaning to our existence.

Avi Loeb, Ph.D., is a theoretical physicist with a focus on astrophysics and cosmology. He is the head of Harvard University's Galileo Project, undertaking a systematic scientific search for evidence of extraterrestrial technological artifacts. Loeb is the former chair of the astronomy department at Harvard University (2011-2020). He is a former member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a former chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. He is also the bestselling author of “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth,” and a co-author of the textbook “Life in the Cosmos,” both published in 2021. His latest book, “Interstellar,” is scheduled for publication in August.