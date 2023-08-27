“Let them debate so I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President!” Donald Trump wrote on his social-media site, Truth Social, after deciding to skip Wednesday's Republican primary debate in Milwaukee.

Trump is already in general-election mode, not just by blowing off the debate that was watched by nearly 13 million people live, making it one of the most-watched events of the year so far. The former president now says he plans on not attending any primary debates at all.

Some call that smart politics, playing it safe; others call it cowardly. I called it short-sighted in this space last week because, by not debating in front of big audiences, Trump is missing a big opportunity to reach the kind of voters he needs to win again as he did in 2016.

Regardless, there is no denying that Trump is the overwhelming favorite today to win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Which brings us to the next question: With his former vice president, Mike Pence, clearly not an option, who will he choose as his running mate if he is the nominee? Rarely has a vice presidential pick been this important when considering the 22nd Amendment, which says Trump can serve only one term if elected.

Here are five likely prospects, in reverse order:

Elise Stefanik, Francis Suarez, Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

No. 5 - Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

The first qualification to be Trump's running mate is unabashed, unambiguous loyalty. On that, Stefanik qualifies, and then some.

The moment her loyalty was solidified came in May, after President Biden attacked Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again,” as a pejorative. "It's extreme," Biden said. "As most MAGA things are."

That same day, Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, responded to a reporter who said she was being called “ultra MAGA.”

Said Stefanik: "I am ultra MAGA, and I'm proud of it."

The congresswoman has since held multiple fundraisers with Trump. She was removed from an advisory committee on Harvard's Institute of Politics for making claims about the 2020 election that were similar to Trump’s statements.

"She’ll be president in about six years," Trump said at one Mar-a-Lago fundraiser.

Still, there was a reason Trump chose Pence as his running mate in 2016: Pence was seen as an experienced, steady counterweight to the rambunctious, inexperienced Trump, and Pence helped bring out evangelicals for the ticket in what may have been a deciding edge in that close election.

As far as what similar value-add Stefanik, 39, would bring, beyond perhaps helping to win back some suburban women, it's hard to see Trump ultimately selecting her — but it's also not out of the realm of possibility, given the unpredictable decider.

No. 4 - Francis Suarez

Miami's insanely popular mayor was elected with 86% of the vote in 2017 and nearly 79% in 2021. Those are rare results in any major American city, especially for a Republican, but Suarez clearly is an exception.

As a running mate, the 45-year-old could be a big asset to Trump, given his Cuban-American roots. Joe Biden got 59% of the Hispanic vote in 2020, but now only 37%of Hispanics want him to run for reelection. Suarez is more than capable in interviews and is willing to go anywhere, including MSNBC.

“Francis Suarez can be POTUS one day. It is up to the voters when that day is,” former Trump campaign manager and presidential senior counselor Kellyanne Conway argued earlier this summer. “I’ve not been shy about telling President Trump that Suarez should be on the short list for VP should Trump be the nominee.”

No. 3 - Tulsi Gabbard

Yes, the former Hawaii congresswoman was once a prominent Democrat — but it's safe to say at this point that, love him or hate him, Trump isn't afraid to go way outside the box when it comes to conventional politics and thinking.

A Republican nominee considering a Democrat — albeit now a former one, in Gabbard’s case — as a running mate isn't exactly unprecedented. President Lincoln boldly chose Sen. Andrew Johnson (D-Tenn.) in the 1864 presidential election and won with a 212-21 margin in the Electoral College and double digits in the popular vote. And John McCain (R-Ariz.) almost chose Senate colleague Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.), Al Gore's 2000 running mate, in 2008; being way down in the polls, McCain opted instead for the “Hail Mary” that was Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

So, could a Trump-Gabbard ticket co-exist? Perhaps more than you think.

Both are staunchly against the U.S. funding Ukraine in its war with Russia. Both have been accused of being Russian assets by some Democrats and some in the media.

Gabbard is relatively conservative on abortion, considering where her former party is on the issue; she put forth legislation banning it after 20 weeks, based on research showing the unborn can feel pain at that point of a pregnancy. Trump favors a 15-week ban after pregnancy, putting him at odds with chief rival Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), who recently signed a bill putting the ban at six weeks.

Gabbard also campaigned for controversial Arizona Republican Kari Lake, a Trump favorite, after leaving the Democratic Party.

But what would appeal to Trump most is Gabbard's ability to perform on television, something she has shown to be a natural at since signing with Fox News as a contributor. She has presence, owns the screen, and knows how to make a complex argument easy to absorb. For Trump, this carries more weight than almost anything else.

Social and traditional media would positively melt down over a Trump-Tulsi ticket. But the combination would generate the most headlines over the short- and long-term, which is one more reason you could imagine Trump doing it.

No. 2 - Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

It is noteworthy that Trump has barely criticized the GOP's only Black senator. It's equally noteworthy that Scott has returned the favor while running a positive campaign that has not included any attacks on the 45th president, despite trailing by nearly 50 points nationally in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Alex Stroman, former spokesman with the Republican National Committee and executive director of the South Carolina Republican Party, told the New York Times that Scott can bring in new voters to the GOP while not alienating MAGA supporters.

"He’s inspiring and doesn’t turn off moderates or MAGA supporters. He’s a conservative, but he’s not angry about it — a refreshing outlier when both parties are dominated by loud voices playing to their bases and ignoring the middle," Stroman explained before adding: "I expect he will run a compassionate-conservative-style race that focuses on uplifting and uniting the country and making Americans feel proud again.”

A Trump-Scott ticket would make it extremely difficult for a Biden-Harris campaign to play the race card. And a Kamala Harris-Tim Scott debate could be a game-changer regarding the prospect of Scott taking over as president in 2028 when Trump is term-limited — because it's easy to see Scott as president, but it’s almost impossible to view Harris the same way.

No. 1- Vivek Ramaswamy

Yes, he's only 38. Yes, he's never held public office. But in a Republican primary, those elements are viewed by many as strengths, not weaknesses.

On the stump, in interviews, and as the country witnessed during the Trump-less debate in Milwaukee, Ramaswamy has been the most impressive candidate so far. Despite Trump's legal challenges dominating much of the coverage and making it extremely challenging for other candidates to draw attention, Ramaswamy has been able to distinguish himself.

The first Fox News poll after Ramaswamy announced his candidacy had him at 1% support. He has since climbed into double digits in some polls, the only Trump opponent besides DeSantis to achieve that. The bookies’ odds following the debate have Ramaswamy ahead of DeSantis, a once-unthinkable prospect when few could even pronounce his name properly.

For some Trump supporters, choosing someone seen as a D.C. “swamp creature” is a non-starter. And when speaking with Trump supporters, a majority appear to be onboard with a Trump-Ramaswamy ticket. Why? Because Ramaswamy's story consists of being a consummate outsider. His net worth has eclipsed $1 billion, all self-made, making him one of the country’s youngest billionaires.

He is the son of Indian immigrants — so, just as with Tim Scott, Biden-Harris and the Democrats won't be able to run on the race-card premise. He’s a Harvard grad, a biology major, the best-selling author of Woke Inc., which perfectly mocks corporate virtue-signaling on everything from social justice to climate change.

And if Ramaswamy debates Harris, it may be the rhetorical equivalent of Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks, which was ended by Tyson in 91 seconds.

“You're such a good talker and you're such a likable guy. I think you really could go far," HBO's Bill Maher said to Ramaswamy this week on his "Club Random" podcast.

But most importantly, Ramaswamy, like Trump, wants to drain the D.C. swamp.

"If there are government agencies that should not exist or which have become so corrupt that they have abandoned their original purpose, from the FBI to the IRS, to the ATF, to the CDC, to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, to the U.S. Department of Education, we will not just reform them, we will get in there and shut it down. That is how we revive the integrity of a constitutional Republic," Ramaswamy recently declared at the Nixon Library to thunderous applause.

In any other election season, Ramaswamy's momentum might carry him to the GOP nomination. Yet with Ramaswamy basically mirroring the former president on policy, it will be hard for him to gain support to the point where he's within striking distance of Trump, especially since Trump's core base is as loyal as any seen in modern political history.

But their mutual admiration society has already begun.

“This answer gave Vivek Ramaswamy a big WIN in the debate because of a thing called TRUTH. Thank you Vivek!” Trump posted on Truth Social after Ramaswamy described Trump as the best president of the 21st century.

Trump-Ramaswamy: It’s a ticket that may already be decided.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.