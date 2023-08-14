Most criminal cases (over 90%) are settled well before trial. Some commentators have floated ideas for a plea deal for Donald Trump that would spare the nation from a destructive trial. Sounds good, as prosecutors like notching wins, defendants want to cut their losses and judges like unclogging their docket. But a Trump plea deal is a near impossibility.

Like it or not, Trump and the Department of Justice are headed to trial.

Trump has already said he won’t accept a plea — but his promises are not worth much. The true, fundamental problem with any plea bargain is the likely red lines each side faces. For Jack Smith and the Biden DOJ any plea — politically — must include two things: 1) Trump cannot run for President and 2) Trump has to get some jail time. To not achieve these aims would be politically disastrous.

As much as Republicans support Trump, Democrats and liberals detest him. In the most recent YouGov benchmark, not only is Trump at 88% unfavorable with Democrats versus 76% favorable with Republicans, he scores an incredible 80% “very unfavorable” with Democrats (as well as 42% “very unfavorable” among independents), while 46% of Republicans view him as "very favorable." The ideological split is marginally worse with 84% of liberals “very unfavorable” as opposed to 47% of conservatives at the opposite end with “very favorable.”

A weak plea deal could be a turnout disaster for Democrats. As the clock ticks toward the 2024 election, Democrats are increasingly locked on President Biden. Without Trump, Biden’s prospects look very weak. The most likely GOP replacement is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who betters Biden’s favorable numbers by 5 points in the RealClearPolitics average. Biden does better on the ballot test, but that is with DeSantis being less well known — and Biden’s percentage is at or below what he polls against Trump. In addition, a substantial proportion of Democrats do not want Biden to even run. Biden on and Trump off the ballot could be a significant problem.

The media generally are not helping matters, having spent the last seven years declaring Trump as a threat to the very existence of democracy. For many of them and for the liberal base, the January 6 riot is tantamount to Civil War, worse than Joe McCarthy and Shays’ Rebellion combined. In such a toxic message environment, letting Trump walk free is politically impossible — to say nothing of letting him run for president again.

For Trump, jail time is an absolute non-starter. His candidacy itself is about avoiding a trial, guilty verdict and incarceration. For a man obsessed with being perceived as a winner, jail is the ultimate “L” — not to mention the rather significant lifestyle change.

Beyond that, Trump has raised the stakes with his rhetoric to the point where backing down could be nearly as disastrous as a short stint at Leavenworth. Trump giving up would ruin him with much of the MAGA faithful. No more rallies, no adoring crowds, no supplicants slithering through Mar-A-Lago, and no more money.

For Trump, being ignored and broke would be a fate worse than prison.

Even negotiating a deal would prove nearly impossible. Smith cannot make an initial written offer to Trump that precludes him from running for president; if he did, Trump would be all over every conservative media outlet pointing to the plea demands as proof the prosecution was always about keeping him out of the White House and not about any alleged crime — and he would raise plenty of cash in the process.

Any plea deal would have to start with Trump’s legal team making an offer. And Trump’s team cannot make a serious offer. They cannot propose jail time or any prohibition on running for president. Only a Hunter Biden-style plea deal would work — and it didn’t even work for Hunter.

Complicating all this is that Trump won’t make a deal that leaves him exposed to state charges. Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg would have to be parties to any settlement. Good luck bringing those egos together.

The only real chance for a plea would be once the jury starts deliberating. If Trump thinks he has lost, he may sue for peace, although exhausting the appeals process seems more likely. If Smith thinks he has lost he could try to salvage something, but Trump on the verge of winning would hardly be negotiating.

The idea of a grand plea bargain with Trump may sound good to many, but in the end, it’s just a D.C. parlor game.

Keith Naughton, Ph.D., is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public and regulatory affairs consulting firm. Naughton is a former Pennsylvania political campaign consultant. Follow him on Twitter @KNaughton711.