He hasn’t lived in the White House for more than two years, but former President Donald Trump is still the political center of attention — which is exactly where he wants to be.

He is the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, and he is in a statistically significant dead heat against President Joe Biden, according to the most recent RealClearPolitics national polling average.

This week will be the week we’ll see the first of a rash of new surveys that illuminate the political landscape after a tumultuous month in the presidential race.

Last week, Trump appeared in New Hampshire on a nationally televised CNN town hall broadcast. A day earlier, a federal jury of New Yorkers found him liable to the tune of $5 million for sexual battery and defamation of character in a lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Only in America! Normally, you would expect that a politician just found liable for sexual battery would go down in the polls — but not in Trump’s case. The previous month, his advantage over his most formidable potential Republican challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, increased after Manhattan grand jurors indicted Trump for 34 felony charges related to an alleged hush-money scheme. If this trend continues, Trump may do even better with Republican primary voters when we have new polls to measure the impact of the Carroll verdict.

By now, we have learned a lot about the type of campaign he’ll run this year and next. The big question was whether Trump would A) use his chance to talk to mainstream viewers to try something new and moderate his message or B) double down and cater to die-hard MAGA supporters.

Now we know. The past is prologue for Trump.

Only eight months until the first caucuses and primaries, his intentions seem obvious. After losing a presidential election in 1960, Richard Nixon became the “new Nixon" and won in 1968. But the CNN town hall made it clear there’s no Trump 2.0. He is the same old Trump that the far-right loves and more Americans hate.

CNN effectively gave the ex-president a forum to reach moderate voters, but he fumbled the opportunity. He ranted and raved, repeating false claims about the “stolen” 2020 election, defended the insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and got the live audience to laugh about his legal liability for sexual battery. No apologies from the man who just can’t admit he’s ever been wrong.

If anyone doubted the hold that Trump still has on Republican primary voters after his controversial presidency and his currently mounting legal problems, the standing ovation he received from his supporters in the audience at St. Anselm College should clarify the situation.

It appears CNN was kind enough to offer him a friendly studio audience of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. The network served Trump a fastball right over the middle of the plate — and he hit a bomb into the center field bleachers full of supporters.

The next shoe to drop from the GOP side will be the long-anticipated official announcement of DeSantis’ candidacy. It’s way too early to predict the outcome of the battle for the Republican nomination. Even so, the governor needs to wake up and realize he’s running against Trump and not Mickey Mouse. DeSantis has been around the track long enough to know you can’t beat a candidate like Trump by treating him with kid gloves and refusing to face him directly.

What does this all mean for candidate Biden?

The first thing that Democrats must do is take Trump as a serious threat. Biden dismisses his predecessor at his own peril. Despite his New York felony indictments, grand jury probe in Georgia for potential election fraud and the recent verdict in the civil libel case, Trump is still competitive with his successor in national polls — even with the soft launch of the incumbent’s reelection effort.

Most Americans feel the country is moving in the wrong direction and fault Biden for his handling of the economy. They feel the nation is in chaos, and nobody channels chaos better than Trump.

But Trump has political liabilities above and beyond his legal problems.

His message clearly worked with the Republican town hall crowd. But the real test is not the studio audience but the millions of Americans who watched the show at home and the voters who will come out to the polls next fall.

His rants won’t work in a campaign against the sitting president when swing suburban and independent voters finally get their chance to weigh in next year. Trump is trying to sell stale wine in an old bottle. All he offers independents is the same message of denial, derision and demagoguery they rejected in 2020.

Many of the swing voters are women who are far less likely to see the sexual battery verdict as a laughing matter. Female voters decisively rejected his misogyny in 2016, so calling Carroll a “whack job” and CNN town hall host Kaitlan Collins a “nasty person” is not the path to redemption that he needs to travel to beat Biden. Trump’s support of abortion bans further undermines his position with them.

To beat Biden, as vulnerable as he is, Republicans need a new face. But all they are getting is an old dog who still hasn’t learned any new tricks. Trump has yet to say “sorry” for the damage he did to the nation while he was president or the way he has behaved toward women.

Brad Bannon is a Democratic pollster and CEO of Bannon Communications Research. He is also the host of the podcast, “Deadline D.C. with Brad Bannon.”