Trump Indictment Also Tells the Story of Patriotic Trump Supporters Who Stood Up for Democracy

Sometimes amidst the dark clouds if you look long enough, you can see a ray of sunshine. The most recent indictment of Donald Trump contains page after page describing the dark clouds the former president cast over American democracy in the weeks after the 2020 election. It paints an almost unimaginable picture of a president who knew he’d lost, but — as the indictment states — “was determined to stay in power.”

Yet, along the way, Special Counsel Jack Smith also tells the story of Republican office holders, presidential staff, and dedicated Trump supporters who told Trump the truth about the election and who stood up to his bullying and his badgering efforts to enlist them in his various alleged conspiracies to defraud the United States, to obstruct an official proceeding, and to violate the right to vote of millions of citizens.

Some of their stories are already well publicized, but many have not been. Putting them all together in one place is a powerful reminder of the collective significance of what these individuals did.

The indictment Smith filed documents and memorializes these citizens’ willingness to stand up for the truth and for democracy in midst of the otherwise tragic events that came close to destroying this country’s form of government. When the time came, they put loyalty to the Constitution above loyalty to a single person.

These people deserve to be called constitutional patriots. Constitutional patriotism involves devotion to the Constitution first, rather than to the flag or to ideas of what the nation should be.

The stories of those who displayed such devotion need to be amplified. They offer a stern counterpoint and an example for MAGA loyalists and Trump acolytes who now are using the former president’s well-deserved legal troubles to undermine faith in the justice system.

Smith’s carefully crafted indictment details Trump’s dogged determination to defy the will of the American people. Remarkably and brilliantly, Smith chose to include in the indictment a charge almost no one had anticipated: conspiracy against rights.

As the indictment puts it, Trump sought to “injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate one or more persons in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right and privilege secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States — that is the right to vote, and to have one’s vote counted.”

By including that charge, Smith cut through the fog of legalism and fancy phrases that sometimes obscures what was at stake in Trump’s campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The crimes he is alleged to have committed were not just against an abstract thing called democracy. The indictment personalizes the crimes. It reminds the millions who voted in 2020 that each of us was a victim of Trump’s alleged conspiracies.

Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to give remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Part of the power of Smith’s indictment is that it reveals a lot more than Trump’s possibly criminal pathology: It pays tribute to Republicans all across the country by detailing their repeated rejection of his “Big Lie.”

That part of the story starts on page seven of the indictment, when it details how then-Vice President Mike Pence, who it says “personally stood to gain by remaining in office … and whom the Defendant tasked to study fraud allegations, told the Defendant that he had seen no evidence of outcome-determinative fraud.”

Others in the Trump administration who spoke truth to power include senior leaders of the Justice Department, the director of national intelligence and senior White House attorneys, who the indictment says were “selected by the Defendant to provide him candid advice” and told Trump that “his presidency would end on Inauguration Day in 2021.”

This was not the kind of advice that Trump wanted to hear or information he wanted to be given. As the indictment notes, the former president “deliberately disregarded the truth” that officials throughout the federal government had delivered to him “in no uncertain terms.”

It details Trump’s effort to undermine the right to vote state by state — and the resistance his Republican allies put up.

In Arizona, for example, state house speaker Rusty Bowers spoke out on Dec. 4, after repeated attempts to convince him that a substantial number of non-citizens had voted in his state in violation of Arizona law. Bowers, the indictment notes, made it clear that “As a conservative Republican, I don't like the results of the presidential election. I voted for President Trump and worked hard to reelect him. But I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election.”

“Under the laws that we wrote and voted upon,” Bowers said, “Arizona voters choose who wins, and our system requires that their choice be respected.”

Appearing before the House Jan. 6 Committee, Bowers called what Trump tried to do a “tragic parody,” and he detailed the rancor, slander, and death threats that he and his family, like others who refused to do Trump’s bidding, received.

Another example of Bowers’ kind of constitutional patriotism occurred in Michigan. There, Lee Chatfield, the Republican state house speaker, issued a public statement after he and other Michigan legislators met with Trump at the White House. Like Bowers, Chatfield professed his support for Trump. “Nobody,’ Chatfield reported, “wanted him to win more than me. I think he’s done an incredible job.”

But Chatfield went on to say, “I love our republic, too. I can't fathom risking our norms, traditions and institutions to pass a resolution retroactively changing the electors for Trump … That's unprecedented for good reason. And that's why there is not enough support in the House to cast a new slate of electors. I fear we'd lose our country forever. And I can't stand for that. I won't.”

In the end, amidst all the dark clouds louring over American democracy, Jack Smith did all Americans a real service by reminding us of the Republicans and Trump loyalists who could not and would not abide “losing our country” by helping the former president undermine Americans’ right to vote.

We can only hope that other members of the Republican Party will read the indictment and be inspired to emulate these patriots by refusing to join Trump’s latest attempt, as The Atlantic’s Peter Wehner writes, to “shatter confidence in institutions and sources of authority that can hold liars and lawbreakers accountable.”

Austin Sarat (@ljstprof) is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College. The views expressed here do not represent Amherst College.