When asking Donald Trump’s core supporters why they support the former president, the most common answer is, “Because he fights for us, and he'll take on the D.C. swamp and the deep state.”

Apparently however, the fighting stops before the debate stage.

Trump ditched the first GOP primary encounter on Wednesday because, apparently, he felt he’d be the target of attacks from his party rivals. "The public knows who I am & what a successful presidency I had," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site last week. "I will therefore not be doing the debates.”

So it appears that not only did the former president avoid this debate but he plans not to attend any others during the entire primary season. If following this logic correctly, according to Trump,nothinghas changed in the two-and-a-half years that he's been out of office.

Perhaps voters would have liked to have heard his position on Artificial Intelligence and the dangers about which many are warning. More than a few voters probably want to better understand his position on abortion, which looms as a huge issue for Republicans in 2024. Trump also says he can end the war in Ukraine in under 24 hours if president, so how exactly would that work?

You get the point, because Trump pointing to his record from years ago just isn't good enough.

This is a nomination, not a coronation, and there are plenty of topics and issues worth debating, as we witnessed in the Milwaukee debate. Without Trump there to turn the event into an off-the-rails food fight with most of the attention turned on him, candidates like Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence were able to make the evening refreshingly more issues-focused.

As for Trump’s argument that he'd be the target of attacks in the debates, is this somehow a new development? The past eight years — since Trump announced his candidacy in 2015 — have been a nonstop barrage of attacks from Democrats, some in the Republican establishment, most of the media, late-night talk show hosts, Hollywood, the FBI and the Department of Justice. He faces four indictments and more than 90 criminal counts on the state and federal levels.

We're expected to believe that Trump is suddenly afraid to face the slings and arrows of folks like DeSantis, Pence or former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.)? The old Trump used to relish these moments.

Think back to August 2015. The real estate mogul-turned-reality TV star was on stage in Cleveland as a first-time political candidate. More than 24 million people tuned into Fox News that night for a reason — and it wasn't just Republicans or conservatives watching but also first-time voters, disgruntled Democrats, and curious independents. They weren't watching to hear the policy perspectives of former governors Jeb Bush (R-Fla.), Scott Walker (R-Wis.) and John Kasich (R-Ohio) but rather to see how the guy who commanded audiences and contestants on NBC's The Apprentice would perform as the frontrunner for a major party nomination before such a huge audience.

It wasn't even one minute after the introductions that Trump sealed the post-debate headlines when debate co-moderator Bret Baier asked, by a show of hands, who was unwilling to pledge support to the eventual Republican nominee and pledge not to run an independent campaign against that person.

Trump was the only one of ten candidates to raise his hand. Asked by Baier why he wouldn't join everyone else in supporting the eventual nominee, Trump's response was that he would not support that person if it was someone he "didn't respect.”

With that answer, just after the opening bell had rung, the night already belonged to the consummate outsider. Bush and Walker were practically invisible onstage for the rest of the evening; Walker dropped out three months later, and Bush did so after finishing fourth in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday.

Trump would go on to win the nomination, of course, but he lost Iowa to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in 2016 despite leading in the pre-caucus polling. And it was Trump’s misguided decision to skip a nationally-televised debate two days before the Hawkeye State’s votes were cast. His lead simply wasn't what the polls said it was. Trump barely squeaked out a second-place finish over Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) because, by not debating, his opponents were able to define him as a political coward.

Today, the argument from Trump supporters is simple: Why should a former president lower himself to allow other candidates, who have no chance of winning, to take shots at him in hopes of generating attention to their failing campaigns? What's the upside for him to attend a debate?

What Trump and his supporters miss is that this is not about the primary season. It is about the general election and Trump's ability to handle questions — especially about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot — on a big stage without melting down.

The first Trump-Biden debate in 2020 was watched by more than 73 million people. (For context, the deciding game of last year's World Series was watched by 13 million.) A general election debate is the kind of audience that only the Super Bowl can eclipse, and that's not even including the gaudy numbers on social media and the clips that go viral afterward.

If Trump were to declare there's no way he can lose and therefore he shouldn't be subjected to debating in the primary season, how would that serve him well in the general election against Biden — especially when he is missing an opportunity to reach key voters in swing states that decide elections?

Recall that Trump was largely defensive and angry in both debates in 2020, and he lost both to Biden based on poll after poll.

The decision to skip the primary debates also opens the door for Biden to declare he won't debate Trump because, he can say, he won't stoop to Trump’s level. That exact scenario played out with Democrat Katie Hobbs against Republican Kari Lake in the Arizona gubernatorial election: a cop-out dressed up as taking a high moral stand. Hobbs won.

If Trump wants to win a potential rematch with Biden, he needs to court the kind of independents, “Blue Dog” and disgruntled Democrats, Hispanics, Blacks, Asians and suburban moms who are needed in the key battleground states he narrowly lost in 2020. For Trump to sit out these confrontations to protect a lead before the general would be like a boxer going into a heavyweight bout without sparring or training; it won't end well.

If Trump is as confident of his record as he says, why didn't he go on stage Wednesday night? It also would have been a chance to pulverize DeSantis or Pence, both of whom he deems disloyal, in front of a big audience.

Trump made a major political miscalculation by avoiding the debate in Milwaukee. This wasn't about a nomination he more than likely can win but about winning the presidency, which is a 50/50 proposition at this point.

His opponents are calling him a coward. At the very least, he looks risk-averse.

All of which seems completely out of character for a guy who used to relish rhetorical battles on the big stage — but perhaps that Donald Trump no longer exists.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.