Truman Desegregated the Military 75 Years Ago; We Must Resist Efforts to Undo his Vision

The president stands at our nation’s helm and steers us through the squalls of war, economic disaster, and domestic strife. If he loses his bearings and takes his eyes off the guiding star of democracy, our ship of state risks running aground. Our greatest presidents successfully founded, nurtured, and defended the nation. Our worst lost their bearings and drove us into chaos and division. The rest — the vast majority — have toiled in the shadows of the best and worst; they kept us on course and out of harm’s way.

The rest aren’t as celebrated or reviled, but their dedication, hard work, and compassion for their fellow Americans generally kept our nation strong.

Seventy-five years ago, one of “the rest” summoned the courage to push forward against an opposing tide of racism to integrate the military. On July 26, 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed Executive Order 9981 ending discrimination in the military “on the basis of race, color, religion, or national origin.”

Truman, who followed Franklin D. Roosevelt, our longest-serving president who led us out of the Great Depression and through most of World War II, didn’t arrive at this moment naturally or willingly. Despite his own childhood in Missouri, where white supremacy ran deep, he witnessed the courage with which Black soldiers fought and was repulsed by the segregation and discrimination they faced when they returned home. Pressed by civil rights groups, and in defiance of not only his own upbringing but also the military’s opposition, Truman signed the order — which reflected his ultimate conviction that segregation in the military must end.

The road ahead wasn’t easy. Truman and his successors faced enormous resistance from outside and inside the military. They envisioned a place where national security, military readiness, and service member qualifications transcend racism, bigotry, and bias. Black service members continued to endure hardships, but the steady march continues. Along that long march, both the travelers and the mileposts mark Truman’s enduring American legacy.

I was privileged to serve under one of those travelers: General Colin Powell, the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. At the milestone 50th anniversary of E.O. 9981, General Powell remarked:

“The military was the only institution in all of America — because of Harry Truman — where a young Black kid, now 21 years old, could dream the dream he dared not think about at age 11. It was the one place where the only thing that counted was courage, where the color of your guts and the color of your blood was more important than the color of your skin.”

In my military career, I also participated in or witnessed the passing of three more milestones on that long, hard road: the admission of women to the service academies, the assignment of women to combat roles, and the end of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

I am a member of the Air Force Academy Class of 1979 — USAFA’s last all-male class. Preparation for the arrival of women in the Class of 1980 dominated my entire Doolie (freshman) year. Like most milestones on the road, that one didn’t come easy. The military balked at gender integration just as it had resisted racial discrimination. This time, though, its resistance was subtle. I remember one of its arguments: Women shouldn’t attend the academies because they existed to train “combat officers.” When someone pointed out that a fair number of graduates went directly to medical school (doctors, by law, are noncombatants), the military responded by shutting down the academy-to-medical-school pipeline.

In time, calmer heads prevailed and the Class of 1980 — including women — arrived at USAFA and the other academies. They were and are an incredible group of role models. The path they blazed ultimately led to my own daughter’s USAFA graduation 25 years later.

In more time, another inevitable milestone passed, as women assumed combat roles.

President Barack Obama was at our nation’s helm in 2010 when I served on the Comprehensive Review Working Group — a task force inside the Pentagon established to determine whether gays should serve openly in uniform. Our answer was yes; the result was the end of discrimination against gay service members. Another milestone passed.

The road upon which President Truman took those first steps 75 years ago still stretches before us. Many milestones lie ahead, but many obstacles still remain.

Although the destination remains the same — national security above all else — there are forces in our nation today that would rather make a “U-turn” than step one more foot forward. These forces threaten to undo the diversity that gives our military its strength by banning, disqualifying, or discouraging Americans from serving in uniform. Threatening to ban qualified transgender Americans from serving, “whitewashing” history courses to avoid discomfort, and bashing the military as a “woke” institution, do little to inspire young Americans to join.

As we celebrate President Truman’s legacy, let’s commit to continuing the difficult journey he began. Only by marching in the direction he set will we continue to field the most powerful, capable, and diverse military the world has ever known.

Steven J. Lepper is a retired Air Force major general. He served from 2010 to 2014 as Deputy Judge Advocate General of the Air Force. He also was Deputy Legal Counsel to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and served as the senior “crisis communicator” for the Department of the Air Force. He is president and CEO of the Association of Military Banks of America. The opinions expressed here are his alone.