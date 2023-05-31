Over the last few weeks on two occasions state legislators from different states have warned their colleagues in the majority that if they proceeded to enact legislation they were promoting, they would have blood on their hands. Both of the bills at issue banned gender-affirming medical care for trans minors.

In Montana, state representative Zooey Zephyr (D) challenged the Republican majority to no avail, finally exclaiming, “I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on yours hands.” The majority’s response was initially to stop recognizing her when she asked to speak from the floor, and then, ultimately, to expel her from the House chamber.

In Nebraska, state senator Machaela Cavanaugh (D) felt equally frustrated in her attempts to persuade the Republican majority to reject the ban on gender affirming medical care in her state, a ban she considered unjustified, dangerous and bigoted. Ultimately, she chastised her colleagues by proclaiming that “If you vote for this, you will have buckets and buckets of blood on your hands.”

Accusing the majority of having blood on its hands is certainly harsh rhetoric. It graphically focuses on the harmful consequences of the bills under consideration — here among other effects, an increase in suicide by trans minors.

But it also expresses a stern warning: While wrongdoers may be able physically to wash the blood of innocents from their hands, expunging the psychological knowledge and guilt of blood-soaked hands from their minds may prove much more difficult.

Our cultural and literary tradition dating back to Shakespeare’s portrayal of Lady MacBeth reminds us that the spots of blood tarnishing one’s heart and soul cannot simply be rubbed out.

Is such rhetoric directed at political or ideological opponents legitimate?

In the 40 years I have taught and written about U.S. Constitutional Law, I have read and discussed dozens of opinions I thought were egregiously problematic and hurtful. There has been only one instance where I described the court’s decisions as being drenched with blood. In a series of cases, the Supreme Court gutted federal laws enacted to protect Black citizens and communities from a rising tide of threats, violence, and terrorism directed at them by private racist organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan. To the court, Congress lacked the power to prevent or punish private actors from engaging in acts of racist terrorism. Thus, for example, in United States v. Harris, 106 U.S. 629 (1883) the court struck down provisions of the Ku Klux Klan Acts punishing lynchings by private mobs and in Hodges v. United States, 203 U.S. 1 (1906) the court held that federal law could not be used to protect African-American workers from racist mobs attacking their workplace.

I have no hesitancy in defending my description of these cases as being drenched in blood. My criticism of the court during this period is hardly unique. The court during this period was notorious for its unwillingness to allow Black citizens to be protected by federal statutory law or to interpret the Reconstruction Amendments to provide Black citizens even the most rudimentary forms of equality. In addition to the cases mentioned above, in the Civil Rights Cases, 109 U.S. 3 (1883), the court struck down federal civil rights law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race in places of public accommodation. And in probably its most infamous case, Plessy v. Ferguson, 163 U.S. 537 (1896), the court upheld a law requiring Blacks and whites to ride in separate railroad cars, ruling that state-mandated racial segregation does not violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

The court deserved all the outside criticism it has received.

But outside criticism is different than criticism by colleagues within the ranks of an institution.

The blood-on-your-hands language of recent controversy involves rhetoric directed by one legislator against other legislators within the state House or Senate. One might wonder: Within the court, did any justice harshly challenge the opinions of the majority?

Justice John Harlan notably dissented in Hodges (along with Justice Day), in The Civil Rights Cases (alone), and in Plessy v. Ferguson (alone). For the most part his dissents were analytically strong and focused — devoid of rhetoric.

But in his dissent in Plessy, Justice Harlan added passionate rhetoric to legal analysis.

Harlan was clearly outraged by the majority’s contention that racial segregation imposes no harm on racial minorities and the idea that being assigned access to public facilities because of one’s race is in any sense being treated equally. He captured both of these concerns — the real harm caused by segregation and the lack of any substance to the alleged equality the majority claimed to recognize — with one powerful sentence of overwhelming force: “The thin disguise of ‘equal’ accommodations for passengers in railroad coaches will not mislead anyone, nor atone for the wrong this day done.”

Harlan’s language lacks the grit and personal condemnation of “blood on your hands,” but if legislators trying to fight off anti-trans bills in states that are pushing such legislation for unjustified ideological reasons want an alternative rhetorical message to hurl at their adversaries, they could do far worse than to paraphrase Harlan’s dissent in Plessy.

The “thin disguise[s]” offered to justify banning gender-affirming medical care for minors “will not mislead anyone, nor atone for the wrong this day done.”

Alan Brownstein is a nationally recognized constitutional law scholar and professor of law emeritus at the University of California, Davis School of Law.