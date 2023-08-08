If the United States were a company, the downgrading of its credit rating by Fitch from AAA to AA+ would raise red flags and serious questions about who or what was responsible. Remedial action would be taken immediately, and heads would roll.

The country’s downgrade because of what Fitch describes as “expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance” is more of a symbolic rather than a financial penalty at the moment. Yet the message of fiscal and political chaos is unmistakable — and extraordinary mismanagement of the U.S. economy has continued over a prolonged period with nary a whimper.

Certainly, wars and pandemics have wreaked havoc on the country’s fiscal discipline, but they represent geopolitical normality, not an excuse. No matter how you rationalize what has happened, the disastrous news is that our national debt has increased to nearly $33 trillion from a paltry $6 trillion in 2000. That translates into a shocking 120% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), surpassed only by countries like Venezuela, Japan, Sudan, Lebanon, Libya, and Bahrain. The resulting interest cost on the federal debt alone, even before recent increases in rates, is likely to be a whopping $60 trillion over the next three decades. That is money that neither we, our children nor our grandchildren may ever be able to repay.

In March 2017, I was asked to come to the White House to discuss being nominated to be vice chair of the Federal Reserve System. I had an agenda and argued that, among other things, the Fed must find a reverse gear on its financial steam engine and allow interest rates to gently rise to a 5% to 6% level before inflation forced its hand. The reception I received told me that was not going to fly politically. It didn’t but, unfortunately, I was right.

Since the savings and loan and banking crises of the 1980s, the Federal Reserve Board has increasingly broadened its control of the U.S. economy, purchasing trillions in securities and flooding markets with new money as it increased and lowered interest rates from 21% to near 0% in order to rebound from one financial crisis to another. While the Fed deserves credit for righting our financial ship temporarily during these events, one wonders whether the cure has been more damaging in the long-term than the short-term disease.

In the last 15 years, the Fed has effectively printed around $8 trillion to, among other things, purchase Treasury notes, mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial forms of debt in the panics of 2008 and 2020, ballooning its balance sheet from $900 billion to a high of around $10 trillion. At times, it purchased nearly 60% of the notes being issued by the Treasury, ultimately returning the interest it was paid by the Treasury on those securities to the Treasury, less expenses. While its balance sheet today has decreased to $8.3 trillion, that modest reduction cannot offset the damage done by the vast sums of money already flushed into the economy.

Can anyone legitimately be surprised that such monetary gymnastics have contributed to the inflation and disjointed economy we have today? At the same time, while it is still the strongest among a collection of weaker currencies, the dollar’s deterioration is causing nations to consider “de-dollarizing.” In 2000, the dollar represented 71% of global reserve currencies. Today, it has slipped to just 59%, a trend that hints at the U.S. losing the inherent financial and geopolitical advantages derived from a dollar-denominated trading system.

With the Fed keeping interest rates close to a zero level for more than a decade, markets, companies, and individuals were naturally encouraged to lever up and throw dollars at more speculative investments, a scenario eerily similar to the pre-depression 1920s described by Liaquat Ahmed in the Lords of Finance. As a result, non-financial company debt alone has increased to $20 trillion, or nearly 80% of U.S. GDP. With interest rates having doubled, borrowing costs of the government, companies, and individuals have significantly increased, creating a visible weight on the economy. But no worries, as the authors of The Rise of Carry explain, markets have been conditioned to expect that Congress and the Federal Reserve will bail them out whenever there is a crisis, incentivizing them to take the risks that will guarantee those financial explosions.

There also is a serious question of whether the Fed should continue to be in the overly crowded bank regulatory field regulating banks and their holding companies. While one part of the Fed was raising interest rates, its reserve bank in San Francisco, which supervises commercial banks like Silicon Valley Bank, was underestimating the dangerous impact of interest rate mismatches that had been embedded in the bank’s balance sheet thanks to a decade of unusually low interest rate investments. How does that happen?

But like any bureaucracy, the Fed knows only one direction and that is to constantly seek additional controls and powers. As it contemplates the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could give it a choke hold on money and customer data in the United States, and launches FedNOW to compete with the private sector to offer real-time payment options, it is a good time for Congress to reassess the role, powers, and limitations that a 21st century central bank should have.

Before and since the Fed’s creation in 1913, economists, politicians, bankers, and financiers have debated whether the country is better off with or without a central bank. Having studied the last 200 years of financial history in this country, and lived through about a quarter of it, I have no doubt that we are better off with a central bank. But I also have no doubt that it is time to recalibrate and modernize our concept of a central bank before it becomes the monster that devoured Cleveland.

Thomas P. Vartanian is a financial services attorney and the author of “200 Years of American Financial Panics” (2021) and “The Unhackable Internet” (2023). He is a former federal bank regulator and currently the executive director of the Financial Technology & Cybersecurity Center.