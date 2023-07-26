Many voters (including me) believe Donald Trump disqualified himself to be president again when he stood idly by for hours as the U.S. Capitol was under siege on Jan. 6, 2021 — and yet Trump continues to lead Joe Biden in horserace polling in the Harvard CAPS Harris poll. At best, in other polls, the race is a tossup at this point, and Trump is within one point in the Real Clear Politics average.

For a while it looked like Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) would be able to take on Trump in the Republican primaries, and I suggested that he should shift his campaign from cultural issues to a balanced budget and bread-and-butter issues. DeSantis kept on the cultural route, however, and his support continues to dwindle as other candidates fragment the field.

Given this situation, how could Biden get his campaign back on track and work to defeat Trump next year?

Let me say at the onset that I know a lot of the polls, including my own, show that people are concerned about Biden’s age. Despite his stutter and occasional gaffes, Biden seems to be fully in command of his own White House and is running it the way he wants it to run, maybe even more so now than earlier in his administration. He personally negotiated the debt ceiling increase, has staked his foreign policy on supporting Ukraine, and continues to push key elements of the climate change and equity agendas he supports.

The 1996 reelection formula I helped to formulate for then-President Bill Clinton was a move over to the center along with triangulation with the Republicans in Congress for a balanced budget, welfare reform, a crime bill and an immigration bill. It worked to crush Republican presidential candidate Robert Dole. The initial key to it, though, was turning around attitudes towards the economy, which we successfully did in about six months.

But the same political medicine doesn’t always work for different patients. It must be customized for the times.

President Biden is trying hard to convince voters that the economy is working for people under the “Bidenomics” mantra but, so far, it’s been a tough sell. Most voters believe Trump and the Republicans would be better at handling the economy. Rather than claim to be a deficit-cutter with a great economy, as he has been trying to do, Biden would do better by acknowledging that inflation is the core problem and proposing an anti-inflation package of reduced government spending, lower energy prices, and reduced foreign tariffs.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe the economy is on the wrong track, and they cite higher food and energy prices as the cause. Thus, the president needs to articulate new policies that hit right at those problems, even if it means taking on the green lobby — and that starts with bringing down gasoline prices further and pulling back some of the Trump trade tariffs to give consumers relief. Mortgage and housing costs have shot up, and middle-class Americans need help buying their first home, which has been made to seem all-but-impossible with today’s mortgage rates. Such help could be a new tax incentive for first-home mortgages above 5% and up to $500,000 in value.

Another key to gaining support would be adding an educational challenge to show that academic performance is back on the radar screen. In 1996 we wanted all students to be able to read by third grade. Today, we need to reaffirm a challenge like that, and push for the schools to adopt programs that promote learning. In all of the ideological fights over schools and parental rights, no one has enthusiastically backed simply providing our kids with a better, more effective education.

U.S. President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he walks with first lady Jill Biden to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House July 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden is spending the weekend at Camp David in Maryland. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

To cement the center, the president needs to find one signature issue that he can own and even potentially resolve by working with the House leadership, as he did on the debt ceiling bill. The best issue to try to resolve is immigration reform, because the center of the country has for a long time backed a combination of tough border security and compassion for those who are here in the country, especially DACA recipients. Republicans may not be able to hold their coalition together and compromise has proven elusive in the past, but there remains a vital center on the issue — and a bipartisan bill achieved here would be heralded by swing voters.

A successful presidential reelection campaign is far different from a first-term campaign. It should be about bringing people together around a common vision and reaching across the aisle to pave the way for a successful second term. A pact with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had its place in 2020, when Biden needed to keep the party together after a divisive primary. But it has not worked as a governing philosophy, and it has put Trump back in play and left Biden underwater on most major issues.

When President Clinton executed the economic and legislative strategies of 1996, his approval ratings soared into the 70s — far above anything we have seen in recent decades — and it produced a big victory, not a squeaker, in the fall election.

The instinct of candidates is always to repeat the campaign that won in the past, and the 2022 midterms appear to have reinforced that idea for Biden. Yet the country after the 2020 and 2022 elections has remained just as divided as it was on Biden’s election day. Repeating such a strategy in the 2024 presidential race is dangerous and risky because it does not reach out to the large numbers of independent and centrist voters who dislike Trump.

Thus, for Joe Biden, the course for winning depends on his recognizing the problem of inflation and advancing economic policies that lower the cost of middle-class life on everything, from energy to food and housing. This, together with policies that take immigration off the table and promote educational goals, as we did in 1996, would completely change the current dynamics of the presidential race and produce the kind of clear, indisputable win in 2024 that could move the country forward.

Mark Penn is a former adviser and pollster to President Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the chairman of The Harris Poll, and CEO of Stagwell Inc., which is an investor in The Messenger.