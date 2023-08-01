At long last we have an announced pick for Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Admiral Lisa Franchetti. She takes the helm of the Navy in a time of increasing strategic danger. History will judge her based on a single exacting standard — that of preparedness for the next war.

Adm. Franchetti must be aggressive and decisive, galvanizing the Sea Services and equipping American sailors with the tools to fight. This involves, most fundamentally, an expansion of U.S. shipbuilding, a freeze on ship retirements, and an alliance with Congress to expand the defense budget over the next five years.

Wars seldom come as bolts from the blue. The recent exception to this rule, the 2001 Afghanistan War, came as a shock only because of its unique nature following the Sept. 11 attacks. Typically, wars have an extended period of early warning. The precise shape of a conflict will always be in doubt, from beginning to end. War, after all, inhabits the domain of chance.

Yet, usually, the warning signs exist.

China’s long-term ambitions are manifest: It seeks to dominate the Asian-Pacific region and use this as a springboard to reorder the Eurasian security system. China’s short-term objective is the conquest of Taiwan, which it believes will break the U.S.-led security system in Asia. Thus, the next war the U.S. Navy must fight at scale will almost certainly find as its foe a Chinese amphibious operation against Taiwan that expands throughout the Western Pacific.

We have some understanding of how this war will be fought. The objective of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is to ensure that U.S. heavy-strike assets — its carrier-based aircraft that can launch long-range missiles, and its heavy bombers — remain at a distance, at least 600 to 1,000 miles away from Taiwan. To this end, the PLA now fields several long-range strike assets whose density compresses as one approaches the Chinese coastline. China needs time, ideally several months, to overwhelm Taiwan’s defenses and then begin a strategic strike campaign aimed at the capitulation of Japan, the Philippines, and likely Australia and South Korea.

A long war may be the inevitable consequence of most great-power conflicts. Even the hybrid great-power war in Ukraine has dragged on. There is no reason to expect that, beyond a strategic nuclear exchange, either China or the United States would gain a rapid victory. What can be planned for, on the American side, is a conflict in which the U.S. sunders the Chinese reconnaissance-strike network — the term for China’s mix of sensors, missiles, and delivery mechanisms — to enable combat far closer to the Chinese mainland.

It is not simply that the U.S. must deny China control of Taiwan. It must also ensure that Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, and other U.S. allies are resupplied and sustained, and that it can carry on a long-term pressure campaign against China after a Chinese attack on Taiwan is blunted.

The new CNO faces a daunting task in creating the force to execute this mission.

Adm. Franchetti’s task is not simply to strategize. (An effective maritime strategy alone would be a shock to the U.S. defense system, since the modern joint architecture of the Defense Department militates against service strategies, particularly from the Navy.) Rather, the admiral’s task is to translate an increasingly apparent set of policy proposals into a clear program she can articulate to Congress. In this, the Pentagon bureaucracy is a greater hindrance than help. The Office of the Secretary of Defense has sought to centralize strategy-making and force structure for the past half-decade, and has largely succeeded, as the Navy’s lack of control over its own long-range force structure assessments demonstrates.

The forces that the Navy needs are clear, and in many cases already exist: long-range strike aircraft and aerial range extenders, standoff missiles, attack submarines, anti-ship missiles and mines needed to break the Chinese reconnaissance-strike network. They must, however, be procured at a scale that dwarfs current levels.

There are legislators who will stand with the Navy if it comes forward with a clear plan undergirded by strategic logic. Even absent this plan, the Navy still has allies — and the recent demand by Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) for an expansion of U.S. submarine capacity demonstrates that good strategic sense still exists in Congress.

Adm. Franchetti should emphasize three points.

First, she must ensure that the Navy has the funding it needs to keep its ships in the water and to grow the fleet. The Navy’s shipbuilding accounts must increase by around a third, while the Sea Services should receive additional cash to invest in the secondary repair and maintenance infrastructure that are indispensable to the preservation of U.S. combat capacity.

Second, this should entail an expansion in submarine industrial capacity that the U.S. has not seen in many decades. As it stands, the U.S. retires two boats per year, while fielding only two boats every three years, leading to a net fleet decline that is almost impossible to reverse until the Navy reaches its submarine force low point. The response should be, over the next five years, to build out the infrastructure for a five-boat-per-year program, one that if pursued from 2028 to 2032 would lead to an increase in submarine force size of around 50%, or alternatively a complete transition to advanced Virginia-class attack boats from the older Los Angeles boats.

Third, the Navy should execute a fleet-wide freeze of ship retirements for the next 24 months to ensure that the Navy has the hulls it needs to fight if it were compelled to go to war tomorrow.

Adm. Franchetti may well retire before any Indo-Pacific war erupts. But her responsibility remains weighty: Even though she may never command the force she creates, she is tasked with forging the weapon that will break Chinese power and defend America and its allies.

Every indication exists that she is up to the challenge. But the new CNO must face her task head-on.

Seth Cropsey, president of the Yorktown Institute, served as a naval officer and as deputy undersecretary of the Navy and assistant secretary of Defense during the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations. He is the author of “Mayday: The Decline of American Naval Supremacy” (2013) and “Seablindness: How Political Neglect Is Choking American Seapower and What to Do About It” (2017).